We Will Be Forced To Take Tough Stance If Pradhan Doesn't Resign: CJP Spox

After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "...Yesterday's meeting yielded a positive response regarding compensation and legal matters. An in-principle agreement was reached. We hope to receive that return agreement today as well. But no concrete decision has ever been made regarding the main demand, Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. In fact, what we saw yesterday on mainstream media was that sources were saying that Pradhan will not resign."

"If Pradhan does not resign, then let us know; there is no point in this kind of meeting. We will work on our future strategy... If the government continues this way, then we will be forced to opt for the tough stance," Ranka added.