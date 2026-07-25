Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: CJP Warns Of 'Tough Stance' If Govt Doesn't Sack Dharmendra Pradhan
Published : July 25, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST|
Updated : July 25, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST
Despite multiple rounds of talks, the standoff between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) still remains unresolved. On Saturday, CJP leaders warned that they would be forced to take a "tough stance" if the Centre fails to clearly state its position on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling it their "non-negotiable" demand. While the group said Friday's meeting with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh was positive on issues like compensation and legal action against protesters, it maintained that no solution is possible without Pradhan stepping down.
The Centre, meanwhile, has stepped up its response by approving amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, paving the way for stricter punishments in paper leak cases. The proposed Bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament on Monday. The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video message promising stronger action against paper leaks and wider examination reforms.
At the same time, the Ministry of Education has initiated a major organisational overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA), announcing new senior-level appointments and recruitment of young professionals. On Friday, 47 officials were terminated as part of the overhaul aimed at strengthening the country's examination system. As protests continue at Delhi Jantar Mantar and parts of the country, all eyes are now on the next round of talks between the Centre and CJP.
LIVE FEED
Abhijit Dipke Vows To Fight On Despite Typhoid Diagnosis, Demands Pradhan's Resignation
Abhijit Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and leader of the ongoing protest against the NEET paper leak, has fallen ill with typhoid. Despite his diagnosis, Dipke announced in a social media post that his fight will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Sharing a video message from his hospital bed, Dipke reaffirmed his commitment to the cause and urged supporters to stay united in the protest.
18 Delhi Metro Stations Closed Today Amid Security Concerns
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed that 18 metro stations will be closed from 7:30 AM on Saturday (25th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, it said. Operations will remain closed at:
1. Lok Kalyan Marg 2. Rajiv Chowk 3. Patel Chowk 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 5. Barakhambha Road 6. Supreme Court 7. Seva Teerth 8. Janpath 9. Mandi House 10. Central Secretariat 11. ITO 12. Delhi Gate 13. Indraprastha 14. Khan Market 15. Jor Bagh 16. Shivaji Stadium 17. Jhandewalan 18. New Delhi
We Will Be Forced To Take Tough Stance If Pradhan Doesn't Resign: CJP Spox
After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "...Yesterday's meeting yielded a positive response regarding compensation and legal matters. An in-principle agreement was reached. We hope to receive that return agreement today as well. But no concrete decision has ever been made regarding the main demand, Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. In fact, what we saw yesterday on mainstream media was that sources were saying that Pradhan will not resign."
"If Pradhan does not resign, then let us know; there is no point in this kind of meeting. We will work on our future strategy... If the government continues this way, then we will be forced to opt for the tough stance," Ranka added.