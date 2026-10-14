Delhi Anti-CEC Protest LIVE: CJP Leaders Under 'Preventive Arrest' For Trespassing Into Jantar Mantar

'You Cannot Win Trust Of People Through Fabricated Media Events And 'Jhooth Ki Goonj': Amit Shah To Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent 'Special Press Conference' amid the ongoing protests by Opposition parties over several demands. "You cannot win the trust of the nation's people through fabricated media events and 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'. You cannot become the voice of the nation merely by mobilising the cadres of fourteen parties to gather a crowd of eight thousand within a span of one and a half kilometers," Shah said.

"I urge the Congress party to realize that the voice of the nation also resides in the fields and farms, in the villages, in remote hills and forests, and along the riverbanks, areas where you have no reach. There are many states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu where people have rejected and defeated the Congress party for decades. Even today, the negative politics the Congress is pursuing will not benefit them. They need to understand the public and connect with the people," he added