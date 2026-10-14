Delhi Anti-CEC Protest LIVE: CJP Leaders Under 'Preventive Arrest' For Trespassing Into Jantar Mantar
Published : October 14, 2026 at 8:43 AM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2026 at 8:53 AM IST
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde have been put under preventive arrest for allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, officials said on Wednesday.
The three were detained early Tuesday after they allegedly breached barricades and entered the protest site, which was recently denotified as a designated venue for demonstrations, and raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Police have registered a case against them on charges including trespassing, violation of prohibitory orders, breach of a peace bond and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties, sources said.
Ranka and Das had signed a bond to maintain peace for a year after they were detained on Saturday during a previous protest in the national capital, officials said.
The three are likely to be produced before the Special Court of the Executive Magistrate (SEM) later in the morning, sources said.
The arrests come amid heightened security in the national capital following a series of protests by the CJP and other organisations against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On October 11, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued an order designating Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as venues for protests and demonstrations, following which Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site.
The CJP has criticised the move, arguing that shifting demonstrations away from the political centre of the national capital would weaken the visibility of public dissent.
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Political Resistance Will Continue: Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Congress has the utmost respect for the Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court and the judicial system, but made it clear that political and public resistance will continue and ultimately triumph.
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We have the utmost respect for the Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court and the judicial system of India. They have a role to play. We hope that they will play that role.— Congress (@INCIndia) October 13, 2026
But we are also political people. No matter what happens, political resistance will continue, people's… pic.twitter.com/bwLmrWxiYq
CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde 'Arrested', Likely To Be Sent To Tihar
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday alleged that police have arrested its leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde after they allegedly entered the Jantar Mantar area on Tuesday. Delhi Police maintained that the arrests were "preventive".
“Delhi Police arrests Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde at Parliament Street Police Station in today’s Jantar Mantar case. Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc.,” said Ratna Singh, the legal affairs head of CJP, in a post on X.
She added that the leaders will be produced before the SCM Court in the morning. “A possibility of Judicial Custody (JC) in the Tihar Jail is possible,” Ratna Singh said. Read More...
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#BREAKING: Delhi Police arrests Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde at Parliament Street Police Station in today’s Jantar Mantar case. Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc. They’ll be produced before the SCM Court in the morning. A possibility of Judicial Custody (JC) in the Tihar Jail is possible. They were not allowed to meet their lawyers till late at night. They were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3 AM in a private van. Despite these illegal actions, their spirits are high. @Cockroachisback— Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 13, 2026