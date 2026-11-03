Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Landfall Underway As Heavy Rain, 120 KMPH Winds Batter Andhra Coast
Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:52 AM IST|
Updated : November 3, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST
Cyclone Murasu made landfall on the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole in Prakasam district in the early hours of Tuesday. The IMD said the severe cyclonic storm crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between 3.30 am and 5.30 am. The landfall brought heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale winds reaching speeds of up to 110 kmph and gusting up to 120 kmph.
"Landfall process continues. In the forward sector of cyclone, major part of wall cloud entered into land and eye is entering the coast," the IMD said in a post on X this morning.
By 2.30 am on Tuesday, the cyclone was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the South Andhra Pradesh coast, about 30 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), 50 km northeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), 100 km north-northeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), and 140 km southwest of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh).
Heavy rain has been lashing coastal Andhra Pradesh, with the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy showers across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. A storm surge of roughly 1.5–2 metres above the astronomical tide poses a flood risk to low-lying coastal areas, particularly in Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts.
Heavy spells of rainfall are likely to continue during the next 12 hours across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, said the Met department.
Authorities had moved thousands of people from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas ahead of the cyclone, while disaster-response teams remained deployed. Murasu has also disrupted travel as dozens of flights were cancelled across Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, and rail and road movement faces weather-related disruption.
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Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Schools, Colleges Closed In Parts Of Andhra Pradesh Today
Schools and colleges are closed today (November 3, 2026) in several districts of Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains and the impact of Cyclone Murasu, which made landfall earlier today. The educational institutes are closed in NTR, Nellore, Prakasam, and Palnadu districts, while selective closures and shutdowns have been enforced by District Collectors in severely impacted coastal and central regions like Bapatla and Gudur.
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Cyclone #Murasu Makes Landfall As Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Batter Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/urxCnVdnhX— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) November 3, 2026
Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Several Andhra Districts Witness Heavy Rains
With cyclonic storm Murasu making landfall, Andhra State IMD Director K Nagaratna said on Tuesday morning that heavy rains are likely in several districts of the southern state. She said that red alerts have been issued to Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, NTR, and Prakasam districts.
"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till November 4 morning. For now, there is a total suspension of offshore and onshore operations. It is better to follow IMD updates and further advice until the cyclonic storm has weakened," she said.
Independent weather forecasters said the landfall process is likely to complete between 8 am and 9 am. Amaravathi, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bapatla, North Prakasam, Palnadu, and Krishna districts could see extreme downpour along with gusty winds.
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#WATCH | Ongole, Andhra Pradesh: The landfall process of Cyclone Murasu has started along the South Andhra Pradesh coast. Heavy rainfall accompanied by extremely strong gale winds is lashing the Kothapatnam Beach area near Ongole, with strong winds witnessed along the coastline… pic.twitter.com/zvXMPsSvIA— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026
Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Andhra On High Alert Amid Strong Winds, Heavy Rains
Strong winds and rain lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh as Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu made landfall early Tuesday along the south Andhra Pradesh coast. The IMD estimates gale winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, along and off the coast. Heavy spells of rainfall are likely along the south coast of Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours, according to the IMD.
Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Murasu Crosses South Andhra Pradesh Coast, Says IMD
Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu moved north-northwestwards and crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on Tuesday, with wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, the IMD said in its latest update this morning.
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The Severe Cyclonic Storm MURASU moved north-northwestwards and crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole (near Latitude 15.53°N and Longitude 80.22°E) during 0330 to 0530 hours IST of today, with wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 3, 2026
Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Puts Officials On High Alert
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure there is no loss of life as Cyclone Murasu made landfall on the state's coast near Ongole early Tuesday morning.
During a teleconference with officials to review the administration's preparedness across cyclone-affected districts late Monday, officials told the Chief Minister that extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several mandals across the affected areas, with heavy rainfall expected in 125 mandals.
Naidu enquired about the intensity of rainfall and winds in Nellore, Prakasam and the Kothapatnam coastal area. Officials informed him that light drizzle was being reported in Nellore, while moderate rainfall was recorded in Ongole and light drizzle near Kothapatnam.
The CM directed officials to ensure that people in areas likely to be severely affected by the cyclone do not venture outdoors until the storm crosses the coast. He stressed that preventing loss of life must remain the administration's top priority.
He instructed staff at Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward offices to ensure that cyclone-related information reaches people at the grassroots level. Referring to the loss of lives during Cyclone Arnab despite precautionary measures, he said such incidents should not be repeated during Murasu.
The Chief Minister also directed officials to take all necessary steps to minimise damage to property and prevent breaches in canals and irrigation tanks. Although wind speeds were expected to be lower than during Cyclone Arnab, he asked electricity department staff to remain on high alert and ensure immediate restoration in case of damaged power poles or supply disruptions.
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మురసు తుఫాను ప్రభావంపై మరోసారి అధికారులతో గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు నేడు టెలికాన్ఫరెన్స్ నిర్వహించారు. తెల్లవారుజామున తుఫాన్ తీరందాటే అవకాశం ఉన్నందున ఆయా జిల్లాల్లో అధికార యంత్రాంగం సన్నద్దతపై వాకబు చేశారు. ఒంగోలు సమీపంలోని కొత్తపట్నం వద్ద మురసు తుఫాన్ తీరందాటే సమయంలో గాలుల వేగం ఎక్కువగా ఉండొచ్చని, మరింత అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలని ఆదేశించారు. #AndhraPradesh— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) November 2, 2026