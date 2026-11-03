Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Landfall Underway As Heavy Rain, 120 KMPH Winds Batter Andhra Coast

Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Puts Officials On High Alert

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure there is no loss of life as Cyclone Murasu made landfall on the state's coast near Ongole early Tuesday morning.

During a teleconference with officials to review the administration's preparedness across cyclone-affected districts late Monday, officials told the Chief Minister that extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several mandals across the affected areas, with heavy rainfall expected in 125 mandals.

Naidu enquired about the intensity of rainfall and winds in Nellore, Prakasam and the Kothapatnam coastal area. Officials informed him that light drizzle was being reported in Nellore, while moderate rainfall was recorded in Ongole and light drizzle near Kothapatnam.

The CM directed officials to ensure that people in areas likely to be severely affected by the cyclone do not venture outdoors until the storm crosses the coast. He stressed that preventing loss of life must remain the administration's top priority.

He instructed staff at Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward offices to ensure that cyclone-related information reaches people at the grassroots level. Referring to the loss of lives during Cyclone Arnab despite precautionary measures, he said such incidents should not be repeated during Murasu.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to take all necessary steps to minimise damage to property and prevent breaches in canals and irrigation tanks. Although wind speeds were expected to be lower than during Cyclone Arnab, he asked electricity department staff to remain on high alert and ensure immediate restoration in case of damaged power poles or supply disruptions.