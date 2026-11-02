Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Landfall, Odisha On High Alert; Schools Shut Across States

Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Red Alert In Several Andhra Districts, Strong Winds Could Damage Over 15,000 Electricity Poles

As Cyclone Murasu approaches landfall, Andhra Pradesh has placed its administration on high alert, with evacuations under way from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to remain fully prepared for relief and rescue operations. The severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross the coast near Bapatla on November 3 morning.

The system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers, over south and central coastal districts on Monday (November 2).

Several areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4, with wind speeds of up to 110 kmph expected during landfall. Of the 20 mandals forecast to receive extremely heavy rainfall, nine are in Eluru district, five each in Krishna and NTR districts and one in Bapatla.

On November 3, average district rainfall is expected to be around 179 mm in Eluru, 163 mm in Krishna, 161 mm in NTR, 147 mm in West Godavari, 119 mm in Guntur and 104 mm in Bapatla, said the release.

In view of the anticipated heavy rainfall, an inflow of around 32,500 cusecs is expected at Budameru on November 3. Heavy inflows are also likely in Errakalva, Gonelavagu, Jalleru and Pampa reservoirs, among others. Preliminary estimates indicate that strong winds could damage around 15,128 electricity poles across 12 districts.

Naidu directed officials to keep adequate manpower and equipment ready for relief and rescue operations and shift necessary personnel and materials to vulnerable areas in advance. He also asked officials to prepare clear timelines for restoring power supply in the event of damage to electricity infrastructure and communicate the information to the public.