Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Braces For Landfall, Odisha On High Alert; Schools Shut Across States
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:21 AM IST|
Updated : November 2, 2026 at 7:56 AM IST
Cyclone Murasu intensified over the Bay of Bengal on Monday, putting Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha on high alert as authorities readied for evacuations, deployed disaster-response teams and suspended fishing operations ahead of an expected landfall on the Andhra coast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update on Monday morning forecast that the storm will cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, from around 11:30 pm on November 2 to 4 am on November 3.
At 2:30 am on Monday, Murasu was centred about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 290 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 310 km east-southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), 330 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km south of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).
"It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026," the IMD said.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3, with extremely heavy showers at isolated places. The IMD has also warned of a storm surge of 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which could inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra, with the highest impact expected in Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam districts.
In Odisha, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for southern districts, including Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam, on November 3 and 4. Winds along the Odisha coast are expected to pick up from Monday evening, reaching 50–60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph on November 3.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal and asked coastal residents, particularly those living in vulnerable structures, to move to safer locations. Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough until November 4.
Murasu comes days after Cyclone Arnab affected the region, leading to both human casualties and massive infrastructure damage. Murasu is an ancient traditional Tamil percussion instrument, primarily a type of large kettle drum or war drum.
Stay tuned as ETV Bharat brings you live updates on Murasu’s movement, IMD bulletins, evacuation updates, and rainfall alerts.
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Odisha Braces For Murasu, Announces Relief Package As Cyclone Arnab Toll Rises To 6
Odisha's death toll in Cyclone Arnab rose to six on Sunday, while 10 remained missing as the state announced a special package for affected families and braced for Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to hit the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast between the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, and subsequent floods have impacted 1.18 lakh people in Odisha, affected 75,388 hectares of crop area and damaged 1,672 houses.
With Murasu approaching, work was underway on two fronts: relief and rescue of people affected by Arnab and preparation for the impending calamity, he said.
The death toll due to Cyclone Arnab rose to six on Sunday with the recovery of two bodies from a landslide-hit village in the southern part of the state, while search was underway to trace 10 other missing people, officials said.
Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Red Alert In Several Andhra Districts, Strong Winds Could Damage Over 15,000 Electricity Poles
As Cyclone Murasu approaches landfall, Andhra Pradesh has placed its administration on high alert, with evacuations under way from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to remain fully prepared for relief and rescue operations. The severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross the coast near Bapatla on November 3 morning.
The system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers, over south and central coastal districts on Monday (November 2).
Several areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4, with wind speeds of up to 110 kmph expected during landfall. Of the 20 mandals forecast to receive extremely heavy rainfall, nine are in Eluru district, five each in Krishna and NTR districts and one in Bapatla.
On November 3, average district rainfall is expected to be around 179 mm in Eluru, 163 mm in Krishna, 161 mm in NTR, 147 mm in West Godavari, 119 mm in Guntur and 104 mm in Bapatla, said the release.
In view of the anticipated heavy rainfall, an inflow of around 32,500 cusecs is expected at Budameru on November 3. Heavy inflows are also likely in Errakalva, Gonelavagu, Jalleru and Pampa reservoirs, among others. Preliminary estimates indicate that strong winds could damage around 15,128 electricity poles across 12 districts.
Naidu directed officials to keep adequate manpower and equipment ready for relief and rescue operations and shift necessary personnel and materials to vulnerable areas in advance. He also asked officials to prepare clear timelines for restoring power supply in the event of damage to electricity infrastructure and communicate the information to the public.
Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Cancels Delhi Visit
With another cyclone threat looming over Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday and directed officials to remain fully prepared to deal with its impact. The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on Cyclone Murasu preparedness and the relief and restoration operations following last week's Cyclone Arnab.
The Chief Minister directed officials to issue a bulletin on the cyclone situation once every four hours. He instructed telecom network operators to take precautionary measures in advance to prevent disruptions to mobile connectivity.
Murasu Live Updates: Cyclone Strengthens; Landfall Expected Tonight
Cyclone Murasu has intensified over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving west-northwest towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The India Meteorological Department expects the system to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning before crossing the south Andhra coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, between 11:30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3.
The IMD has forecast sustained winds of 100–110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, at the time of landfall. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while a storm surge of 1–1.5 metres above the astronomical tide may inundate low-lying areas in Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam districts.
Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Schools And Colleges Shut In Parts Of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh
Schools and colleges have been closed in parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Murasu approaches the east coast. They will remain closed in Andhra's NTR District (Vijayawada), Palnadu, Nellore and Gudur.
In Odisha, the Malkangiri district administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres from November 2 to November 4. The administration said the institutions may be used as temporary cyclone shelters, while teaching and non-teaching staff will remain on emergency duty for relief and restoration work.
Authorities have advised students and parents to follow district-level announcements, as further closures may be ordered in coastal Andhra Pradesh and other rain-affected districts depending on the cyclone’s movement.
Cyclone Murasu Live Updates: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Chennai, Tiruvallur
Schools and colleges in Chennai district in Tamil Nadu will stay closed on Monday as Cyclone Murasu moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and brings heavy rain to northern Tamil Nadu. District Collector S Malathi Helan announced the holiday as a Northeast Monsoon precautionary measure.
Similarly, Tiruvallur district administration too has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday, as a precautionary measure amid an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.