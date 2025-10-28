Cyclone Montha Live Updates | Andhra Braces For Landfall Between Machilipatnam And Kakinada

Cyclone Montha Live Updates | Odisha CM Majhi Reviews Preparedness, Targets Zero Casualties

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan here to assess the state's preparedness for Cyclone Montha, even as heavy rain triggered a landslide in Gajapati district. The Chief Minister reviewed evacuation efforts in the southern districts, including Ganjam and Gajapati, identified as the most vulnerable, while stressing the government's "zero casualty" target as the severe cyclonic storm moved closer to landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Read More