Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department, in a social media post, has given the update on the status of the severe cyclone storm Montha. Mohapatra, in a presentation, has alerted the people and officials in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Cyclone Montha Live Updates | Andhra Braces For Landfall Between Machilipatnam And Kakinada
Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Cyclone Montha has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is all set to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening and night. The India Meteorological Department has warned of high tides along the coast, with Andhra likely to witness intense rainfall and strong winds during the landfall process. Adjoining states like Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal will also face the impact of the tropical cyclone. Meanwhile, a woman died in Makanagudem village of Konaseema district after a tree was uprooted in strong gales and fell on her, a police official told PTI. Under the influence of the cyclone, Machilipatnam recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall since 8:30 am, followed by Narasapur (9.8 mm), Tuni (15.6 mm), Kakinada (5.7 mm) and Visakhapatnam (0.2 mm).
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan here to assess the state's preparedness for Cyclone Montha, even as heavy rain triggered a landslide in Gajapati district. The Chief Minister reviewed evacuation efforts in the southern districts, including Ganjam and Gajapati, identified as the most vulnerable, while stressing the government's "zero casualty" target as the severe cyclonic storm moved closer to landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Read More