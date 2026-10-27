Cyclone Arnab LIVE | South Central Railway Issues Advisory For Rail Passengers; Several Trains Likely To Be Cancelled, Diverted
Published : October 27, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed the impact of cyclonic storm Arnab as it intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and headed towards the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said ‘Arnab’ (pronounced as 'Ornab)intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Monday night.
The IMD said in its latest bulletin on Tuesday that the very severe cyclonic storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past six hours, and lay centered at 0900 UTC(corresponding to 2:30 PM IST over the same region, 170 km south of Visakhapatnam, 140 km southeast of Kakinada, 380 km south southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha), 230 km east of Machilipatnam and 300 km east Northeast of Bapatla.
As per the IMD, the severe cyclonic storm is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards during next few hours, then northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph by 0600 UTC of 28th October, 2026. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Visakhapatnam and Machillipatnam.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said that the impact of the cyclone has begun. Heavy rains with gusty winds lashed Srikakulam district. Heavy rains are likely in North Andhra districts, it said. Extremely heavy rain and strong gusty winds are likely in some coastal areas till Wednesday.
Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have closed schools, prohibited sea fishing and kept rescue teams on standby, stepping up precautionary measures ahead of the expected landfall of severe Cyclone Arnab to ensure "zero loss of life and minimal damage to infrastructure".
Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is closing in on the Andhra Pradesh coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of Wednesday (October 28).
At 5.30 am on Tuesday, the storm was centred about 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada. It was moving westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during the past 6 hours. The IMD expects Arnab to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115–125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 27 and 28, with extremely heavy showers at isolated places. A storm surge of 1.0–1.5 metres above the astronomical tide may inundate low-lying areas, with the highest impact expected near Kakinada and Yanam.
Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up preparedness. Fishing operations have been suspended, schools and colleges shut in vulnerable districts, control rooms activated, and relief and rescue teams kept on standby. The IMD has issued a red alert for 12 Andhra Pradesh districts for October 28. Transport, ports, power supply and coastal livelihoods may face disruption as conditions deteriorate.
The Odisha Government on Wednesday said it has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety. An official spokesperson said that over 1,735 cyclone shelters have been set up for the affected people even as Rs 19 crore released for relief operations.
Need-based evacuations have been planned from vulnerable low-lying areas in southern districts, the spokesperson said adding restrictions have been imposed on movement in landslide-prone zones in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and squally winds forecast.
In view of the intensification of Cyclone Arnab likely to affect several states, the South Central Railway on Tuesday issued an advisory for rail passengers saying several trains passing through the affected areas were expected to be cancelled or diverted.
Stay on this page as ETV Bharat brings you minute-by-minute developments as the cyclone approaches landfall.
LIVE FEED
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Vehicular Traffic Suspended On Kalinga Ghat, Daringbadi-Gajalabadi Ghat Roads In Odisha's Kandhamal
Amid heavy rains due to the impact of the severe cyclonic storm Arnab, the district administration in Odisha's Kandhamal on Tuesday suspended vehicular traffic along the Kalinga Ghat and the Daringbadi-Gajalabadi Ghat roads as a precautionary measure in view of possible landslides.
The administration has installed barricades in these ghat sections of National Highway 59 to avert potential dangers. As per the directives of District Collector Bed Bhushan, the roads will remain closed with immediate effect until October 29. The administration has taken this step, prioritizing the lives and safety of the public.
Meanwhile, vigilance has been heightened in the hilly regions of Kandhamal district in anticipation of the potential impact of the cyclone.
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ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ଯ ବାତ୍ୟା ମୁକାବିଲା: ୩୧୩ଟି ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାରୀ ଦଳ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି। ୨୪୪ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ସେବା ଟିମ୍, ୬୦ଟି ଓଡ୍ରାଫ୍ ଏବଂ ୯ଟି ଏନ୍ଡିଆରଏଫ୍ ଟିମ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୨୦ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଯେକୌଣସି ପରିସ୍ଥିତିର ମୁକାବିଲା ନିମନ୍ତେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସଜାଗ ଓ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ଅଛନ୍ତି। #CycloneArnab https://t.co/DWHh1qvAxw— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Red Alert Issued In Several Districts In Chhattisgarh's Bastar; Orange Alert In Central Chhattisgarh
With the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains in Chhattisgarh due to the impact of Cyclone Arnab, a 'Red' alert has been issued for several districts within the Bastar division in the state for October 28, including Kondagaon, Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, and surrounding areas. Additionally, an 'Orange' alert has been issued for central Chhattisgarh including Raipur as well as other districts in southern Chhattisgarh. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in one or two locations.
After making landfall, Cyclone 'Arnab' is likely to weaken while moving in a west-northwesterly direction toward Chhattisgarh. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29. Starting Tuesday evening, southern Chhattisgarh specifically the Sukma and Bastar districts may experience strong winds and moderate to heavy rainfall in some locations.
An advisory has been issued urging people to exercise caution; residents in areas under orange or red alerts should avoid stepping outside. On October 29, rainfall of up to 100 mm may be recorded in some districts within the Surguja and Bilaspur divisions.
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The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0900 UTC of today, the 27th October, 2026 over the same region near latitude 16.2°N and longitude 83.3°E, about 140 km southeast of Kakinada (43189, Andhra Pradesh), 170 km south of Vishakhapatnam (43149, Andhra Pradesh), 230 km east of Machilipatnam (43185, Andhra Pradesh), 300 km east-northeast of Bapatla (43220, Andhra Pradesh), and 380 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (43049, Odisha). It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards during next few hours, then northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph by 0600 UTC of 28th October, 2026. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Vishakhapatnam and Machillipatnam.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Cyclone Arnab Preparedness In State
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday conducted a high-level review in his camp office on the impact of the Arnab cyclone in the state.
An official spokesperson for the CM's office said that Naidu sought details on the severe cyclonic storm's effects in various districts and the situation with heavy rains. It was revealed that the cyclone is currently centered 167 kilometers from Yanam near Kakinada and has been moving toward the coast at a speed of 23 kilometers per hour for the past six hours.
The Chief Minister issued orders to district collectors to take advance precautions to prevent loss of life and property due to the cyclone's impact. He directed them to take steps to restore power supply as quickly as possible in case of disruptions.
The CM also instructed that food, drinking water, and similar essentials be kept available in rehabilitation camps, and all necessary measures be taken to relocate people from low-lying areas to safe zones. He ordered the full utilization of already prepared NDRF and SDRF teams, and for collectors to monitor field-level situations in real-time through control rooms set up in the districts via teleconference.
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అర్నబ్ తుఫాను ప్రభావంపై గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబునాయుడు నేడు తన క్యాంప్ కార్యాలయంలో ఉన్నతస్థాయి సమీక్ష నిర్వహించారు. వివిధ జిల్లాల్లో ఆర్నబ్ తుపాను ప్రభావం, భారీ వర్షాల పరిస్థితి పై వివరాలు అడిగి తెలుసుకున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం కాకినాడ సమీపంలోని యానాం కు 167 కిలో మీటర్ల దూరంలో అర్నబ్ తుఫాన్ కేంద్రీకృతమై ఉందని, తీరం వైపు 23 కిలో మీటర్ల వేగంతో తుఫాన్ గడచిన ఆరు గంటలుగా కదులుతోందని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు. తుఫాన్ ప్రభావం కారణంగా ప్రాణ, ఆస్తి నష్టం జరగకుండా ముందస్తు జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకోవాలని వివిధ జిల్లా కలెక్టర్లకు ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేశారు. విద్యుత్ సరఫరాకు అంతరాయం కలిగితే వీలైనంత త్వరితగతిన పునరుద్ధరించేలా చర్యలు చేపట్టాలని సూచించారు. పునరావాస శిబిరాల్లో ఆహారం, తాగునీరు వంటివి అందుబాటులో ఉంచుకోవాలని, లోతట్టు ప్రాంతాల్లో ఉన్న వారిని సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు చేర్చేందుకు అవసరమైన అన్ని రకాల చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని సీఎం ఆదేశించారు. ఇప్పటికే సిద్ధంగా ఉన్న ఎన్డీఆర్ఎఫ్, ఎస్డీఆర్ఎఫ్ బలగాలను పూర్తి స్థాయిలో సద్వినియోగం చేసుకోవాలని, జిల్లాల్లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన కంట్రోల్ రూమ్ ద్వారా ఎప్పటికప్పుడు క్షేత్రస్థాయి పరిస్థితిని పర్యవేక్షించాలని కలెక్టర్లకు టెలి కాన్ఫరెన్సులో ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేశారు. #AndhraPradesh— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | 313 Rescue Teams Deployed Across Odisha, Says Official
Amid the intensification of the severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab, the Odisha government on Tuesday said that 313 rescue teams have been deployed across the state.
An official said that 244 Fire Service Teams besides 60 ODRAF, and 9 NDRF Teams have also been deployed across 20 districts of the state. The state government is fully alert and prepared to tackle any situation, the spokesperson said.
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ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ଯ ବାତ୍ୟା ମୁକାବିଲା: ୩୧୩ଟି ଉଦ୍ଧାରକାରୀ ଦଳ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି। ୨୪୪ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ସେବା ଟିମ୍, ୬୦ଟି ଓଡ୍ରାଫ୍ ଏବଂ ୯ଟି ଏନ୍ଡିଆରଏଫ୍ ଟିମ୍କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୨୦ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି। ଯେକୌଣସି ପରିସ୍ଥିତିର ମୁକାବିଲା ନିମନ୍ତେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସଜାଗ ଓ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ଅଛନ୍ତି। #CycloneArnab https://t.co/DWHh1qvAxw— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | 22 Express, Passenger Trains To Remain Cancelled, Regulated During Oct 27-Nov 5
In view of the anticipated cyclonic conditions due to Cyclonic Storm ‘Arnab’, 22 express and passenger trains will remain cancelled or regulated on different dates between October 27 and November 5.
An official said that the train services include those connecting Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, Kirandul, Jagdalpur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Rayagada, Howrah, Bhubaneswar and Koraput.
Trains Cancelled
• Train No. 18515 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Express: October 29 to November 4.
• Train No. 18516 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express: October 29 to November 4.
• Train No. 18107 Rourkela–Jagdalpur Intercity Express: October 29 to November 4.
• Train No. 18108 Jagdalpur–Rourkela Intercity Express: October 30 to November 5.
• Train No. 18005 Howrah–Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express: October 27 to 30.
• Train No. 18006 Jagdalpur–Howrah Samaleswari Express: October 28 to 31.
• Train No. 58538 Visakhapatnam–Koraput Passenger: October 27 to 30.
• Train No. 58537 Koraput–Visakhapatnam Passenger: October 28 to 31.
• Train No. 18512 Visakhapatnam–Koraput Express: On October 30.
• Train No. 18511 Koraput–Visakhapatnam Express: On October 31.
• Train No. 58501 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Passenger: October 27 to 30.
• Train No. 58502 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Passenger: October 27 to 30.
• Train No. 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Faluknuma Express : On October 27
• Train No. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Faluknuma Express: On October 29
• Train No. 17016 Secunderabad- Bhubaneswar New Visakha Express: On October 27
• Train No. 17015 Bhubaneswar New-Secunderabad Visakha Express: On October 29
• Train No. 20810 Nanded–Sambalpur Nagawali SF Express: On October 27.
• Train No. 20809 Sambalpur- Nanded Nagawali SF Express: On October 30
• Train No. 22882 Bhubaneswar–Pune Superfast Express: On October 27
• Train No. 22881 Pune-Bhubaneswar Superfast Express: On October 29
• Train No.17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express: On October 28
• Train No. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express: On October 27
Short Termination/ Short Origination
• Train No. 18447 Bhubaneswar–Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express: Will be short-terminated at Rayagada from October 27 to 30.
• Train No. 18448 Jagdalpur–Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express: Will originate from Rayagada instead of Jagdalpur from October 28 to 31.
Passengers have been advised to take note of these changes while planning their journeys. For the latest train related updates, passengers may visit the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or check the official Indian Railways website before commencing their journey.
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#CycloneArnab Live | Schools Shut, Fishing Banned As Andhra, Odisha Braces For Cyclone; Centre Stresses Zero Casualty #WeatherAlert #Cyclone #Arnab #Storm #IMDAlert #WeatherUpdate https://t.co/4GBlyINBHi— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | South Central Railway Issues Advisory For Rail Passengers; Several Trains Likely To Be Cancelled, Diverted
In view of the intensification of Cyclone Arnab likely to affect several states, the South Central Railway on Tuesday issued an advisory for rail passengers saying several trains passing through the affected areas were expected to be cancelled or diverted.
In a press statement, Chief Public Relations Officer
South Central Railway said that there will be change in the pattern of train services in the region as per the need of the situation in the interest of safety of passengers and train operations.
The Cyclone Arnab is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam (near Yanam) on the forenoon of 28th October as a very Severe Cyclonic Storm. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Mahabubabad on 28th October and heavy rain is also expected over Warangal, Hanumakonda, Suryapet and Nalgonda on 28th & 29th October.
Advisory for rail passengers:
- Rail Passengers are requested to please plan their rail journeys keeping in view the current climatic conditions like heavy rains and cyclonic situations.
- The change in the pattern of train services like cancellation, diversion, rescheduling etc will be informed to the passengers via SMS to their mobile numbers given at the time of booking the reserved tickets.
- Rail users may also check the correct position of the trains from the valid sources of Railway Applications/Websites like IRCTC, RailOne, NTES etc., or dial the enquiry number 139 for correct information, before undertaking their journey.
- The change in the pattern of train services will also be disseminated regularly through Print and Electronic Media.
- Passengers can also avail the information related to cancellation/partial cancellation/diversion/rescheduling of trains on the Social Media platforms like X (@SCRailwayIndia), Facebook (South Central Railway-S.C.R), Instagram (@scrailwayindia) and SCR official website.
- For any trains related enquiry during this period, passengers may kindly contact the authorities at the nearest Railway station.
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అర్నబ్ తుపాను నేపథ్యంలో రైలు ప్రయాణికులకు దక్షిణ మధ్య రైల్వే విజ్ఞప్తి •తెలంగాణలోని పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో రెడ్ అలర్ట్, భారీ వర్షాలు కురిసే అవకాశం ఉన్న నేపథ్యంలో పరిస్థితిని ఎదుర్కొనేందుకు సన్నద్ధమైన దక్షిణ మధ్య రైల్వే యంత్రాంగం అర్నబ్’ తుఫాను తీవ్రత పెరుగుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో తెలంగాణ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్, ఒడిశా సహా పలు ప్రాంతాలపై దీని ప్రభావం ఉండే అవకాశం ఉన్నందున, ప్రయాణికుల భద్రత మరియు రైలు నిర్వహణ దృష్ట్యా పరిస్థితులకు అనుగుణంగా ఈ ప్రాంతంలోని రైళ్ల నడిపే సరళిలో మార్పులు చేయబడవచ్చు. అర్నబ్ తుఫాను అక్టోబర్ 28 వ తేదీ ఉదయం అతి తీవ్రమైన తుఫానుగా బాపట్ల మరియు విశాఖపట్నం (యానాం సమీపంలో) మధ్య ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ తీరాన్ని దాటే అవకాశం ఉంది. • రైళ్ల రద్దు, దారి మళ్లింపు, పునఃప్రణాళిక మొదలైన రైలు సేవల విధానంలో మార్పులకు సంబందించిన సమాచారాన్ని రిజర్వ్డ్ టిక్కెట్లను బుక్ చేసుకునే సమయంలో ఇచ్చిన ప్రయాణికుల మొబైల్ నంబర్లకు ఎస్. ఎమ్. ఎస్ ద్వారా తెలియజేయడం జరుగుతుంది. •రైలు ప్రయాణికులు తమ ప్రయాణాన్ని ప్రారంభించే ముందు, ఐ.ఆర్.సి.టి.సి, రైల్ వన్, ఎన్.టి.ఈ.ఎస్ మొదలైన అధికారిక రైల్వే అప్లికేషన్లు/వెబ్సైట్ల నుండి రైళ్ల ప్రస్తుత స్థితిని సరిచూసుకోవచ్చు లేదా సరైన సమాచారం కోసం 139 విచారణ నంబర్కు డయల్ చేయవచ్చు. •రైళ్ల రద్దు/పాక్షిక రద్దు/దారి మళ్లింపు/పునఃప్రణాళికకు సంబంధించిన సమాచారాన్ని ప్రయాణికులు ¬X (SCRailwayIndia), ఫేస్ బుక్(South Central Railway-SCR),ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్ (@scrailwayindia) వంటి సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్ఫారమ్లలో మరియు దక్షిణ మధ్య రైల్వే అధికారిక వెబ్సైట్ ( https://t.co/xf4oOVl0Ow ) లో కూడా పొందవచ్చు. •ఈ కాలంలో రైళ్లకు సంబంధించిన ఏవైనా సందేహాల కొరకు, ప్రయాణికులు దయచేసి సమీపంలోని రైల్వే స్టేషన్లోని అధికారులను సంప్రదించగలరు. #SouthCentralRailway #SCR #CycloneArnab #TrainCancellation #PassengerSafety #RailwayUpdates— South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express To Be Short-Terminated On Oct 27-28, Says Top Railway Official
In view of the impact of the cyclonic storm 'Arnab', Railway authorities in Odisha have decided to short-terminate the Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express on October 27 and 28, a top official said on Wednesday.
Additional DRM, East Coast Railway, Pradeep Behera said that the Hirakhand Express will be short-terminated at Rayagada and will operate from Rayagada on October 27 and 28.
“As part of cyclone preparedness, various departments have made arrangements. The engineering department has started monsoon patrolling. We are recording rainfall and wind speed at all locations where anemometers have been installed," he said.
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VIDEO | Bhubaneswar: Additional DRM, East Coast Railway, Pradeep Behera, on train cancellations due to Cyclone Arnab, says, "From the Khurda division, only one pair of trains has been short-terminated. The Hirakhand Express, which runs from Bhubaneswar to Jagdalpur, will be short-terminated at Rayagada and will operate from Rayagada on October 27 and 28. As part of cyclone preparedness, various departments have made arrangements. The engineering department has started monsoon patrolling. We are recording rainfall and wind speed at all locations where anemometers have been installed." #CycolneArnab #Bhubaneswar— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Over 1,735 Cyclone Shelters Set Up In Odisha; Rs 19 Crore Released For Relief Operations
With Cyclone Arnab set to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, the Odisha Government said it has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety.
An official spokesperson said that over 1,735 cyclone shelters have been set up for the affected people even as Rs 19 crore released for relief operations.
Need-based evacuations have been planned from vulnerable low-lying areas in southern districts, the spokesperson said adding restrictions have been imposed on movement in landslide-prone zones in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and squally winds forecast.
“Citizens are requested to stay indoors, avoid vulnerable areas and follow official advisories”.
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With Cyclone Arnab set to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, the Odisha Government has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety: ✅ Over 1,735 cyclone shelters made ready ✅ Rs 19 crore released for relief operations ✅ Need-based evacuations planned from vulnerable low-lying areas in southern districts. ✅ Restrictions imposed on movement in landslide-prone zones in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and squally winds forecast Citizens are requested to stay indoors, avoid vulnerable areas and follow official advisories. #CycloneArnab #Odisha #StaySafe @osdmaodisha— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Coastal Andhra, Odisha, Yanam Brace For Heavy Rains As Cyclonic Storm Intensifies
As Cyclone Arnab intensifies, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry, and Odisha on 27th–28th October. The intensifying clyclonic storm also likely to bring heavy rain in Chhattisgarh on 28 October.
In the latest update on the cyclonic storm, the IMD urged residents to remain alert, follow official weather updates, and adhere to the advisories issued by local authorities.
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⚠️EXTREMELY HEAVY RAINFALL ALERT | CYCLONIC STORM ALERT! 🌧️ 🌀 Under the influence of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “ARNAB”, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Odisha on 27th–28th October, and Chhattisgarh on 28th October, 2026. 🚨 Residents are advised to remain alert, follow official weather updates, and adhere to the advisories issued by local authorities. #CycloneArnabUpdate #WeatherAlert #HeavyRainfall #IMD #AndhraPradesh #Yanam #Odisha #Chhattisgarh #CycloneWarning #WeatherUpdate @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Heavy Rain Lashes Odisha's Puri; Heavy-Duty Pumps Deployed To Deal With Imminent Waterlogging
Heavy rain lashed Odisha's Puri due to the impact of cyclone Arnab, which has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and is headed towards the state.
Continuous rainfall is currently being experienced across Puri district under the influence of the cyclone. With heavy rain persisting in Puri city, there is a risk of waterlogging in areas including the Grand Road (Badadanda), the Marine Drive (beach road), and various low-lying localities.
In view of the imminent waterlogging, heavy-duty motor pumps have been installed by the authorities at several critical locations to address the issue. Furthermore, Block Development Officers of all blocks have been put on alert in view of the impact of the heavy rain on makeshift houses. Instructions have been issued to relocate people living in vulnerable houses to safer places. Besides, stocks of dry food have been arranged for people in need.
To expedite rescue and relief operations, 12 fire service teams and one ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Response Force) team have been deployed in Puri district. Strict instructions have been issued to ensure that no fishermen venture into the sea. Stringent restrictions have been imposed to prevent tourists in Puri from bathing in the sea even as red flags have been hoisted on the beach to alert the public.
To prevent tourists from entering the sea, 98 lifeguards have been deployed in three shifts across the Puri and Chandrabhaga beaches. As a safety measure, boat operations for transporting passengers at Satapada have been suspended. The administration has ensured the return of 98 boats that had ventured out to sea.
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#CycloneArnab LIVE | Arnab Turns Into Very Severe Cyclone; Impact Begins Along Andhra Coast; Schools Shut, Fishing Banned #Cyclone #Arnab #WeatherAlert #Storm #IMDAlert #WeatherUpdate Read More: https://t.co/4GBlyINBHi https://t.co/GXuMZPfu0d— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha Inspects Cyclone Preparedness In Anakapalli; Urges Residents To Stay Indoors
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha on Tuesday inspected cyclone preparedness in Anakapalli and urged fishermen and residents to stay indoors.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed the impact of cyclonic storm Arnab as it intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and headed towards the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said ‘Arnab’ intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Monday night.
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VIDEO | Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha inspects cyclone preparedness in Anakapalli and urges fishermen and residents to stay indoors. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/yj2ioAmNnx— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | 60 Teams ODRAF Teams Deployed, Police On Alert, Says Odisha ADG (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar
Odisha ADG (Law & Order), Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that 60 teams of ODRAF have been deployed in the state even as police are on alert to deal with the impact of Cyclone Arnab.
"As you know, this cyclonic storm, Arnab, has just approached us, and the Odisha government anticipated the problems and directed us. Accordingly, 60 teams of ODRAF have already been deployed. Besides, we have alerted all the police personnel of the seven districts; they are on high alert,” Kumar said.
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VIDEO | Bhubaneswar: Odisha ADG (Law & Order), Sanjay Kumar says, "As you know, this cyclonic storm, Arnab, has just approached us, and the Odisha government anticipated the problems and directed us. Accordingly, 60 teams of ODRAF have already been deployed. Besides, we have alerted all the police personnel of the seven districts; they are on high alert. We have given additional force to all the districts, and we have given some officers also to meet any exigency... As of now, only heavy rain is going on, but the wind speed is normal, and we are totally ready and very hopeful. We have experience with this cyclone, and we will meet the challenge. We have very good coordination with our NDRF teams, and everybody is doing their job in the best way." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) #Bhubaneswar #Odisha— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | 31 Teams Deployed Across States, UT Likely To Be Affected: NDRF DIG
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday said that 31 teams have been deployed across the states likely to be affected by impending Cyclone Arnab, and a strategy has been finalised for the situation. Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi, speaking to IANS, said, "A coordination meeting was held on Sunday under the NDMA, with all stakeholders participating. Subsequently, the Cabinet Secretary chaired a meeting on Monday, during which the strategy was finalised." "NDRF teams have been deployed across the states and Union Territories likely to be affected, including Andhra Pradesh, the Union Territory of Yanam, Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. A total of 31 NDRF teams were requested, and they have now been deployed," he added.
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Delhi: NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi, on Cyclone Arnab, says, “A coordination meeting was held on Sunday under the NDMA, with all stakeholders participating. Subsequently, the Cabinet Secretary chaired a meeting on Monday, during which the strategy was finalised. NDRF teams have been deployed across the states and Union Territory likely to be affected, including Andhra Pradesh, the Union Territory of Yanam, Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. A total of 31 NDRF teams were requested, and they have now been deployed.”— IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Safety Protocols And Rapid Restoration Measures In Place: Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday reviewed Cyclone Arnab preparedness ahead of expected landfall. He said that safety protocols and rapid restoration measures are in place across the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam divisions.
In a post on X, he said, "War rooms are active at Zonal, Divisional and Board level. Round-the-clock monitoring is underway. Passenger safety is the top priority. Around 600 km of track is under close watch. Relief wagons with repair material are stationed at Krishna Canal, Bitragunta, Mamidipudi, Visakhapatnam, Palasa and Ponduru. Diesel locos, power units and ambulances are on standby at key junctions. Earthmovers, tree cutters and restoration tools are placed at short intervals. Wind speed and water level are checked every hour. Senior officials are on site. Coordination with NDRF and State Disaster Authorities is active."
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Preparedness for Tropical Cyclone TC02B (Arnab) Reviewed cyclone Arnab preparedness ahead of expected landfall on 28th October. Safety protocols and rapid restoration measures are in place across Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam divisions. War rooms are active at Zonal, Divisional and Board level. Round-the-clock monitoring is underway. Passenger safety is the top priority. Around 600 km of track is under close watch. Relief wagons with repair material are stationed at Krishna Canal, Bitragunta, Mamidipudi, Visakhapatnam, Palasa and Ponduru. Diesel locos, power units and ambulances are on standby at key junctions. Earthmovers, tree cutters and restoration tools are placed at short intervals. Wind speed and water level are checked every hour. Senior officials are on site. Coordination with NDRF and State Disaster Authorities is active.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | 34 Fishing Boats From Andhra Provided Safe Shelter In Odisa's Gopalpur Port
Around 34 fishing boats from Andhra Pradesh have been provided safe shelter in the port's harbour as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Arnab.
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#ବାତ୍ୟା_ମୁକାବିଲା— ETVBharat Odisha (@ETVBharatOD) October 27, 2026
ଗୋପାଳପୁର ବନ୍ଦରରେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶର ପ୍ରାୟ ୩୪ଟି ମାଛଧରା ଡଙ୍ଗାକୁ ବନ୍ଦରର ହାର୍ବରରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଆଶ୍ରୟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି#CycloneAlert #cyclone #raining #ଅର୍ଣ୍ଣବ #ବାତ୍ୟା_ଅର୍ଣ୍ଣବ #ArnabCyclone #CycloneArnab #bayofbengal #Gopalpur #ETVBharatOdisha pic.twitter.com/BlU64Tj8Sl
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | 48,010 People Safely Evacuated In 8 Odisha Districts
The Odisha government has evacuated 48,010 people from eight districts to safer places in view of Cyclone Arnab. The number of people evacuated in different districts is:
- Nabarangpur: 11,270
- Gajapati: 11000
- Malkangiri: 9850
- Ganjam: 6500
- Kalahandi: 2415
- Nuapada: 1675
- Rayagada:300
This information is based on the data available till 11 am. The number will continue to increase as the day progresses, informed SRC Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Andhra Govt Opens Control Room
In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, the Andhra Pradesh government has opened control rooms for the state and affected districts. The control room numbers of the State Disaster Management Authority for emergency assistance are:
📞 112 | 📞 1070 | 📞 1800 425 01101.
Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority, said the public can also contact through the Manamitra WhatsApp number 9552300009.
Control room phone numbers of affected districts:
- Srikakulam : 08942240557
- Vizianagaram: 8922236947
- Parvathipuram Manyam: 08963450347
- Alluri Seetharamaraju: 8935293448
- Visakhapatnam: 0891-2590102 / 0891-2590100
- Anakapalle: 08924-222888 / 08924-226599 / 08924-225999
- Kakinada: 0884-2356801 / 9849903879
- Konaseema: 8856293104
- East Godavari: 8832944455
- West Godavari: 08816-299181
- Eluru: 18002331077 / 9494041419
- Polavaram: 18004254225
- Tirupati: 0877 2236007
- Markapuram: 9248702500
- Krishna: 08672 252399
- NTR : 9154970454
- Guntur: 0863-2234014
- Bapatla: 08643-220226
- Prakasam: 08592 295600 / 18004250277
- Nellore: 7995576699
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | What Happens After Cyclone Arnab Crosses Coast?
According to IMD scientist Dr Pattanaik, the storm is expected to move west-northwestwards until the evening before crossing the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam around noon on October 28.
He said the cyclone could bring sustained winds of 115 to 125 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 140 kilometres per hour. After crossing the coast, the storm is expected to move northwards and northeastwards. It could bring rain to areas such as Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh before gradually weakening over land.
This movement is important because a cyclone can continue to bring heavy rain even after its winds become weaker. The IMD forecast indicates the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and eastern Madhya Pradesh. As the storm weakens, it may lose some of its power to produce destructive winds. However, heavy rain can still cause flooding, waterlogging and damage to roads, homes and agricultural fields.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Heavy Rain To Lash Parts Of West Bengal From Wednesday
Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is likely to bring heavy rain to parts of West Bengal between October 28 and 30, the IMD said on Tuesday. The storm, which lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to move northwestwards and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28, it said.
In south Bengal, heavy rain is likely in South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman on October 28 and 29. The IMD said Kolkata is likely to receive light to moderate rain over the next 48 hours.
In the sub-Himalayan region, heavy rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri on October 29 and 30, it said.
Heavy Rains Expected In Parts Of Jharkhand; Govt Asks Districts To Remain Alert
Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, is set to bring heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand for three days, prompting the state government to ask district administrations to maintain vigil, officials said.
A 'yellow' alert (be updated) of heavy rain has been issued for Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Saraikela-Kharsawan, East and West Singhbhum for 24 hours starting from 8.30 am on October 28, the India Meteorological Department said.
The rain intensity is likely to increase thereafter, with IMD issuing an 'orange' alert (be prepared) for seven Jharkhand districts - Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum - for 24 hours till 8.30 am on October 30, according to a weather bulletin.
"A heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum from 8.30 am on October 29 for 24 hours," it said. The weather department has also issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for three days beginning Wednesday.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Heavy Rain Lashes Odisha's Khordha, Boats Moved To Safety
Rain lashed parts of Khordha district on Tuesday, bringing a change in weather as Cyclone Arnab approaches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. As a precautionary measure, tourist boat and ferry services in Chilika Lake have been suspended from October 26 to 29 to ensure public safety. Local authorities are monitoring the situation across coastal areas and water bodies.
Speaking to ANI, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Barkul Manager Sabyasachi Kara said precautionary measures had been taken as weather conditions began to deteriorate on Tuesday morning. "All boats are in safe positions. Boat operations have been suspended for three days. All staff are on high alert, and all precautionary measures have been taken. We have a total of 10 boats, of which three are currently non-operational. All the boats have been secured in safe locations," Kara said.
He added that heavy rainfall and strong winds had prompted the authorities to remain vigilant.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Heavy Rainfall Likely In North Coastal Andhra Districts
As cyclone 'Arnab' is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, heavy rainfall is expected in north coastal districts, the APSDMA said on Tuesday. According to the IMD, the storm moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph during the preceding six hours and lay centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 2.30 am on Tuesday.
"Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by the forenoon of October 28," it said.
Cyclone Arnab Live | Air India Issues Travel Advisory As Cyclone Arnab Threatens Flights To Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada
Air India on Tuesday issued a travel advisory warning that weather conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Arnab may affect flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, urging passengers to check their flight status and allow extra time to reach airports amid forecasts of severe weather along the Andhra Pradesh coast.
In its advisory posted on X, Air India wrote, “Weather conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Arnab may impact flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on 27 October.” It also cautioned that road travel could be affected by adverse weather conditions and advised passengers to check flight updates on its official website.
“Guests are advised to check their flight status on the Air India website: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html. Road travel may also be affected due to inclement weather. Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport.
This advisory comes as a massive disaster response effort is underway across coastal Andhra Pradesh as Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Arnab’ accelerates across the west-central Bay of Bengal.
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#TravelAdvisory Weather conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Arnab may impact flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on 27 October. Guests are advised to check their flight status on Air India website: https://t.co/5iUupOoKz2 Road travel may also get affected due to inclement weather. Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.— Air India (@airindia) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab Live | Arnab Moving West At 22 Km/Hour
The storm was centred about 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada at 5.30 am, the IMD said in an update. "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till evening of 27th October, and thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026," IMD said in a post on X.
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Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation : Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Red Message] The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 27th October, 2026 over the same region near latitude 15.9°N and longitude 84.8°E, 260 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 380 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 390 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 460 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) and 980 km west-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands). it is very likely to move west-northwestwards till evening of 27th October and thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained windspeed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Vishakhapatnam.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026
Cyclone Arnab Live | Boat Services Halted In Odisha's Chilika Till Thursday
Amid red and orange alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, authorities in Odisha have stepped up precautionary measures as Cyclone Arnab approaches, suspending boat and ferry services in Chilika Lake and providing shelter to fishermen at Paradip Port. The Paradip Port Authority has provided safe shelter to fishing boats and fishermen inside Paradip Harbour as a precautionary measure amid adverse weather conditions.
At Eastern Quay-1 (EQ-1) berth, 305 fishermen have been accommodated to ensure their safety during the challenging weather conditions. In Khordha district, boats have been anchored along the coast amid strong winds, while tourist boat operations and ferry services in Chilika Lake have been suspended. Most passenger boats have been shifted to safer locations.
The district administration has imposed restrictions on boat movement from October 26 to 29 in view of the cyclone. Chilika Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak said that all boat movements in the lake had been restricted during this period, including fishing vessels and forest department boats, except for emergencies.
"Some restrictions have been imposed by the district administration, including a ban on boat movement. Fishing vessels will also not move inside Chilika. The movement of forest department boats will be restricted, and they will be used only in emergencies," Nayak said.
He said the department had taken precautionary measures to protect its boats and ensure that infrastructure and wildlife remained safe during the cyclone. "Our boats have been anchored at their respective docks so that they are not affected when the cyclone hits or its impact is felt. We have also sent awareness messages to all our rangers," he said.
Cyclone Arnab Live: Andhra Releases Rs 27 Crore For Relief Ops In 20 Districts
The Andhra Pradesh government released Rs 27 crore to 20 districts for relief operations to deal with cyclone Arnab. Rs 2 crore each has been released to Bapatla, Krishna, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Kakinada and Anakapalli districts for relief and response measures, a release from Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed cyclone preparedness with officials and instructed them to alert people according to the likely impact of the weather system and take all necessary steps to minimise damage. He directed them to analyse information from previous cyclones and issue timely warnings to farmers and the public to help them take necessary precautions.
Educational institutions in cyclone-affected areas have been declared closed. Beaches have been closed to the public, while movement on coastal roads is scheduled to be suspended from Tuesday afternoon to ensure public safety.
Officials informed the chief minister that arrangements were underway to shift 4,711 identified pregnant women from vulnerable areas to primary health centres, community health centres and hospitals, while all fishermen who had ventured into the sea had returned safely.
As many as 15 NDRF teams have been stationed across Kakinada, Nadipudi in Amalapuram, Konaseema, Rajahmundry in East Godavari, Eluru, Narsapuram in West Godavari, Machilipatnam in Krishna district and Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district.
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అర్నబ్ తుపాను హెచ్చరికల నేపథ్యంలో గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు అధికారులతో సమీక్ష నిర్వహించారు. అర్నబ్ తుపాను గమనాన్ని ఎప్పటికప్పుడు అంచనా వేసి ముందస్తు జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకోవాలని, తుపాను ప్రభావానికి అనుగుణంగా ప్రజల్ని అప్రమత్తం చేయాలని, తుపాను ప్రభావంతో కురిసే వర్షాలు, గాలులు వరద ప్రవాహాల తీవ్రతను అంచనా వేస్తూ తగిన చర్యలు చేపట్టాలని సీఎం ఆదేశించారు. సమీక్షకు రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వ ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి శ్రీ సాయిప్రసాద్, ఆర్టీజీఎస్, విపత్తు నిర్వహణ అధికారులు హాజరయ్యారు. వివిధ శాఖల ఉన్నతాధికారులు జిల్లాల కలెక్టర్లు, పోలీసు అధికారులు వర్చువల్ గా హాజరయ్యారు. #AndhraPradesh— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) October 26, 2026
Cyclone Arnab Live: Odisha, Andhra Shut Schools, Halt Sea Fishing
Coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have closed schools and halted sea fishing ahead of severe Cyclone Arnab's expected landfall on Wednesday.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands too have ordered the closure of all schools till Tuesday.
The Odisha government shuttered schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in six southern Odisha districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur on October 28 and 29.
In view of inclement weather conditions, the state prohibited fishing activities in the sea, stopped entry of tourists in the hills, waterfalls and dams in the six districts and started moving people from vulnerable areas to safety. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi deputed eight ministers at separate places to monitor pre-cyclone activities.
Cyclone Arnab Live: Centre Asks Agencies To Ensure Zero Loss Of Life
The IMD said the deep depression over east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal has moved westward and has intensified into cyclonic storm Arnab.
In the national capital, the National Crisis Management Committee reviewed cyclone preparedness, with Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan saying that besides Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, the MHA and the IMD should alert eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, since high rainfall was also expected there.
Somanathan asked agencies to ensure zero loss of life and minimal damage to property and infrastructure and directed them that, in the event of any damage, essential services be restored at the earliest.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed the meeting that they have deployed teams, with additional teams on standby.
"Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard, along with their ships and aircraft, have been kept ready. Indian Coast Guard has so far shepherded multiple ships/boats to jetties/shore, and the remaining ships have been alerted to return to the coast," a government statement said.
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VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Sea turns rough and turbulent along the Visakhapatnam coastline as Cyclone Arnab approaches. Morning visuals from Visakhapatnam Beach.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/DK2TsDUtKG