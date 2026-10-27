Cyclone Arnab LIVE | South Central Railway Issues Advisory For Rail Passengers; Several Trains Likely To Be Cancelled, Diverted

Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Vehicular Traffic Suspended On Kalinga Ghat, Daringbadi-Gajalabadi Ghat Roads In Odisha's Kandhamal

Amid heavy rains due to the impact of the severe cyclonic storm Arnab, the district administration in Odisha's Kandhamal on Tuesday suspended vehicular traffic along the Kalinga Ghat and the Daringbadi-Gajalabadi Ghat roads as a precautionary measure in view of possible landslides.

The administration has installed barricades in these ghat sections of National Highway 59 to avert potential dangers. As per the directives of District Collector Bed Bhushan, the roads will remain closed with immediate effect until October 29. The administration has taken this step, prioritizing the lives and safety of the public.

Meanwhile, vigilance has been heightened in the hilly regions of Kandhamal district in anticipation of the potential impact of the cyclone.