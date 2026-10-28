Cyclone Arnab LIVE | 2 Electrocuted In Andhra Pradesh As Gusty Winds Uproot Trees, Electric Poles; Arnab Landfall Complete

Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Cyclone Arnab Brings Temporary Relief As Kolkata AQI Drops

The air quality in Kolkata improved significantly on Wednesday morning under the influence of Cyclone Arnab, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping sharply from the elevated levels recorded a day earlier.

However, environmental experts cautioned that the relief could be short-lived, with pollution levels expected to surge again during Kali Puja and Diwali. Usually, Kolkata's air quality starts deteriorating before Kali Puja and Diwali. Pollution levels start rising before people light firecrackers. In previous years, the city's AQI exceeded 200 by this time.

However, this time the picture is a bit different. The air pollution is comparatively much lower this time. On Wednesday, the city's AQI was 98. Read more...