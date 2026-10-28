Cyclone Arnab LIVE | 2 Electrocuted In Andhra Pradesh As Gusty Winds Uproot Trees, Electric Poles; Arnab Landfall Complete
Published : October 28, 2026 at 6:58 AM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Cyclone Arnab left a trail of destruction, uprooting several trees and power poles, leading to power outages in several areas as it crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday. Peak wind speeds reached up to 135 kmph, with gusts of up to 150 kmph.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process is complete, with the weather system moving entirely over land. "The cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts to the Southwest of Yanam near latitude 16.450 N and 81.90 E, about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam and 60 km southwest of Kakinada," said the Met department in an official release.
Police personnel and government officials are actively clearing debris on a priority basis to restore essential services and clear major traffic routes. Arnab began its landfall process early Wednesday along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, bringing torrential downpours in the area. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said no loss of life has been reported so far following Cyclone Arnab, crediting advance precautionary measures taken by the administration for preventing casualties.
Speaking during a teleconference with 32,000 personnel, including district collectors, the Chief Minister directed officials to minimise property damage and restore normalcy in cyclone-affected areas at the earliest. Odisha deployed 313 response teams and is keeping 2,037 shelters ready as the state braces for heavy rainfall, strong winds and the cyclone's expected movement towards southern districts, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.
Pujari held a review meeting with senior officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Bhubaneswar to assess preparedness and precautionary measures in view of the cyclone. Weather conditions have also changed across Jharkhand under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', which originated in the Bay of Bengal. Several parts of the state, including the capital Ranchi, have been witnessing rainfall since Wednesday morning, prompting the IMD to issue a heavy rainfall warning for nine districts.
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Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Cyclone Arnab Brings Temporary Relief As Kolkata AQI Drops
The air quality in Kolkata improved significantly on Wednesday morning under the influence of Cyclone Arnab, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping sharply from the elevated levels recorded a day earlier.
However, environmental experts cautioned that the relief could be short-lived, with pollution levels expected to surge again during Kali Puja and Diwali. Usually, Kolkata's air quality starts deteriorating before Kali Puja and Diwali. Pollution levels start rising before people light firecrackers. In previous years, the city's AQI exceeded 200 by this time.
However, this time the picture is a bit different. The air pollution is comparatively much lower this time. On Wednesday, the city's AQI was 98. Read more...
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | 12 Flights Cancelled At Chennai Airport, Passengers Face Disruption
Cyclone Arnab disrupted around 12 flights arriving in and departing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, affecting passengers flying between the city and Andhra Pradesh. Given the impact of Cyclone Arnab and changing weather conditions, four flights connecting Chennai and Andhra Pradesh had already been cancelled.
A further 12 flights were cancelled on Wednesday, including six IndiGo passenger flights departing from Chennai for Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. The cancelled departures include the IndiGo flight to Visakhapatnam scheduled for 5.25 am, the flight to Vijayawada scheduled for 7 am and another flight to Visakhapatnam scheduled for 10.30 am.
Three more departures have also been cancelled: the 2.35 pm flight to Rajahmundry, the 2.45 pm flight to Vijayawada and the 4 pm flight to Visakhapatnam. In addition to the six departures, six IndiGo passenger flights scheduled to arrive in Chennai from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry have also been cancelled. Read more..
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Two Electrocuted In Separate Incidents In Andhra
Two people, including a 55-year-old woman, died of electrocution in separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Arnab, PTI reported, quoting officials. A senior district official said a 53-year-old man died on Tuesday night after coming into contact with a live wire that snapped over an agricultural field channel.
In the second incident, a woman died after accidentally stepping on an exposed live wire outside her home in Yellamanchili town in Anakapalli district on Wednesday morning, police said.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Wind Speed To Increase Over Odisha
"The cyclone has crossed the coast and is completely over land. Rainfall is very likely to increase, and wind speed is very likely to increase over the state of Odisha, especially over South Odisha, and in the last 24 hours there was widespread rainfall activity in some places... Forecast for the district of Odisha: a red warning is issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, and wind speed is also very likely to be 60 to 70 kmph, gusting to 80 or 85 kmph in a few districts... Even some coastal districts of North Odisha are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea up to 29th of October," Manorama Mohanty, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar, said.
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#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: On Cyclone Arnab, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty says, "The cyclone has crossed the coast and is completely over land... Rainfall is very likely to increase, and wind speed is very likely to increase over the state of Odisha, especially… pic.twitter.com/407TYe1lyp— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Paddy Fields Submerged In Heavy Rains In Srikakulam
Heavy rains batter Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, submerging paddy fields. Flood alert sounded in 167 villages. Farmers fear heavy crop losses as heavy rains and strong winds batter the region.
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VIDEO | Cyclone Arnab: Heavy rains batter Srikakulam submerging paddy fields. Flood alert sounded in 167 villages. Farmers fear heavy crop losses as heavy rains, strong winds batter the region.#CycloneArnab #CycloneUpdate— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/0TxCNeRxZD
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert In 9 Jharkhand Districts
Weather conditions have changed across Jharkhand under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', which originated in the Bay of Bengal. Several parts of the state, including the capital Ranchi, have been witnessing rainfall since Wednesday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a heavy rainfall warning for nine districts. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Bokaro, Seraikela-Kharsawan, and East and West Singhbhum districts.
The impact of the cyclone is also expected to bring down temperatures across Jharkhand by around three to four degrees Celsius. In view of the prevailing weather conditions and the possibility of further deterioration, authorities have ordered the suspension of classes from kindergarten (KG) to Class 12 in Ranchi and Lohardaga districts on October 28 and 29 as a precautionary measure. In Ranchi, intermittent showers have continued since Wednesday morning, while the sky remains overcast.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Heavy Rains Lash Odisha
Chandbali and Dhamnagar recorded over 50 mm of rainfall as heavy rainfall battered coastal areas of Odisha.
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VIDEO | Cyclone Arnab: Heavy rains lash Odisha; Chandbali and Dhamnagar record over 50 mm rainfall. Visuals from Bhadrak at 10:00 am.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/40lDZ5rSkj
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Arnab Crosses Andhra Coast, Weakens Into Severe Cyclonic Storm
Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on Wednesday morning before weakening into a severe cyclonic storm. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process is complete, with the weather system moving entirely over land.
Peak wind speeds reached up to 135 kmph and gusts of up to 150 kmph. "The cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts to the Southwest of Yanam near latitude 16.450 N and 81.90 E, about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam and 60 km southwest of Kakinada," said the Met department in an official release.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Schools Closed In Parts Of Jharkhand Till Oct 29
The Jharkhand government has ordered the closure of schools till October 29 in several districts in the wake of rainfall triggered by cyclone 'Arnab', which made landfall in the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.
Ranchi, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Simdega district administrations said schools will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather system hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a “very severe” cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. The landfall process started around 1.20 am, the IMD said.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | NDRF Clears Uprooted Trees, Debris In Yanam
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are carrying out clearance operations in Yanam after strong winds associated with Cyclone Arnab uprooted several trees and electricity poles, damaged houses, and disrupted movement in the region, with rescue teams working to clear fallen trees and debris.
NDRF Commander Eswar Rao Gade said a large banyan tree had fallen on a house and the team was working to remove it. He confirmed that no casualties had been reported and that residents had been rescued before the team's arrival.
"Following the storm that struck last night, a large banyan tree has fallen; we are here to clear it. Wind speeds exceeded 100 km/h, causing many trees to fall. Several houses, this one and three others, have been affected, and the NDRF team is currently working to clear the debris," Gade told ANI. "Our team consists of 30 personnel. No, there are no casualties; everyone is safe. The residents were rescued beforehand. We are now in the process of clearing the tree from the house," he added
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#WATCH | Yanam, Puducherry: NDRF Commander Eswar Rao Gade says, "Following the storm that struck last night, a large banyan tree has fallen; we are here to clear it. Wind speeds exceeded 100 km/h, causing many trees to fall. Several houses, this one and three others, have been… https://t.co/xIouSBR1iS pic.twitter.com/OKPn30N3Hb— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Flight Operations To Get Affected: Indigo Issues Advisory
"Due to bad weather conditions arising from Tropical Cyclone Arnab, flights to and from Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will remain impacted today as well. Customers are advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority, and we continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities," Indigo said in a post on X.
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Travel Advisory Due to bad weather conditions arising from Tropical Cyclone Arnab, flights to and from Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will remain impacted today as well. Customers are advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority, and we continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 28, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Landfall Process Will Continue Next 2 Hours: IMD
"The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast remains practically stationary during past 03 hours, and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 28th October, 2026 over the same region, near latitude 16.4°N and longitude 82.0°E, about 30 km east of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 45 km south-southwest of Yanam (Puducherry UT), 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and 170 km east-northeast of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh)."
"It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph during next 2 hours. Very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” is continuing to interact with the land surface and the Wall cloud region of northern sector has further entered into the land. Centre of Severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coast line and the landfall process will continue during next 2 hours," IMD said in a post on X.
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The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast remains practically stationary during past 03 hours, and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 28th October, 2026 over the same region, near latitude 16.4°N and longitude 82.0°E, about 30 km east of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 45 km south-southwest of Yanam (Puducherry UT), 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and 170 km east-northeast of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph during next 2 hours. Very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” is continuing to interact with the land surface and the Wall cloud region of northern sector has further entered into the land. Centre of Severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coast line and the landfall process will continue during next 2 hours.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 28, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Govt Advises Airlines To Adhere To Operational Guidelines, Inform Passengers
As the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ made landfall, the Civil Aviation Ministry has advised airlines to adhere to operational guidelines regarding adverse weather, inform passengers of delays or cancellations, and comply with applicable norms of re-booking and refunds. The ministry organised a review meeting to assess the situation and ensure aviation safety. Flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha (including Bhubaneswar) are expected to be most affected. “Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur may see knock-on delays depending on the storm's track. MoCA stressed inter-agency coordination between stakeholders like AAI, DGCA, BCAS, IMD, airline and airport operators, NDRF, disaster management authorities of AP, Odisha and WB and others to ensure passenger safety,” according to an official statement.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Trees Uprooted In Andhra's Machilipatnam
Several trees were uprooted amid heavy rain and gusty winds as Cyclone Arnab impacted Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Roads have been blocked, and waterlogging has been witnessed in several areas.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Heavy Winds, Rainfall In Andhra's Konaseema; Trees Uprooted
Several areas of Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district have been affected by strong winds and heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab, with multiple trees uprooted and fallen, causing disruption in the affected areas. Following this, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has been closely monitoring the movement of Cyclone Arnab over the past 24 hours and tracking its impact on coastal districts, where strong winds and heavy rainfall have been reported.
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#WATCH | Konaseema, Andhra Pradesh: Konaseema district has been severely affected by Cyclone Arnab, with heavy winds and rainfall lashing several areas. Several trees have been uprooted and fallen due to strong winds, causing disruption in the affected areas.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
(Source: I&PR… pic.twitter.com/ygvscxY5BC
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | No Loss Of Life Reported In Andhra: CM Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said no loss of life has been reported so far following Cyclone Arnab, crediting advance precautionary measures taken by the administration for preventing casualties.
Speaking during a teleconference with 32,000 personnel, including district collectors, the Chief Minister directed officials to minimise property damage and restore normalcy in cyclone-affected areas at the earliest. “No loss of life has been reported so far due to Cyclone Arnab. The advance precautionary measures taken by the administrative machinery helped prevent casualties,” said Naidu in an official press release.
The CM instructed officials to clear roads blocked by fallen trees within two hours and ensure immediate removal of trees obstructing national highways. Also, he directed them to restore electricity supply in affected areas once strong winds subsided
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అర్నబ్ తుఫాన్ ప్రభావం, సహయక చర్యలపై గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు జిల్లా కలెక్టర్లు మొదలుకుని క్షేత్రస్థాయి సిబ్బంది వరకు మొత్తంగా 32 వేల మందితో టెలికాన్ఫరెన్స్ నిర్వహించారు. విద్యుత్, ఇరిగేషన్, ఆర్ అండ్ బి, వ్యవసాయం, పట్టణాభివృద్ధి, పంచాయతీ రాజ్ శాఖల ఉన్నతాధికారులతో సీఎం ప్రత్యేక సమావేశం నిర్వహించారు. రాత్రంతా కష్టపడి పని చేసిన అధికార యంత్రాంగానికి అభినందనలు తెలిపారు.అధికార యంత్రాంగం ముందస్తుగా తీసుకున్న చర్యల వల్లే ప్రాణనష్టం జరగకుండా చూడగలిగామని సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. #CycloneArnab #AndhraPradesh— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) October 28, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE |Closely Monitoring Cyclone Arnab’s Movement: APSDMA
According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Cyclone Arnab’s movement over the past 24 hours has been closely monitored. Authorities are tracking the cyclone’s movement and its impact on the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, with strong winds and heavy rainfall reported in several areas.
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#WATCH | Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Cyclone Arnab’s movement over the past 24 hours has been closely monitored. Authorities are tracking the cyclone’s movement and its impact on coastal districts of… pic.twitter.com/TAZHXqIvYK— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | High Tide Witnessed At A Beach In Odisha's Puri
High tides were witnessed at a beach in Odisha's Puri.
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VIDEO | Cyclone Arnab: High tide witnessed at a beach in Odisha's Puri; visuals from 7:33 am.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/rgjNW5poel
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Trees Uprooted In Odisha's Malkangiri
Trees uprooted as Malkangiri in Odisha witnesses strong winds and heavy rainfall.
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VIDEO | Cyclone Arnab: Trees uprooted as Malkangiri, Odisha witnesses strong winds, heavy rainfall. Visuals from 6:45 am.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/Z6lBduFQnU
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Odisha On High Alert, Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated
The Odisha state government is on high alert to deal with the cyclone in view of the possible impact of the cyclone. The process of evacuating people to safer places is underway. So far, about 1 lakh people have been taken to safer places, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.
Briefing the media, the minister said that the impact of the cyclone has been felt in various districts of South Odisha. These include Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts. The state administration is in constant touch with the officials of all these districts. While the safety of the people is given the highest priority, steps are being taken to keep the damage to a minimum.
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VIDEO | Cyclone Arnab: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on the cyclone's landfall, says, "The landfall process started around 1:30 am early in the morning at Kakinada and started moving towards the state of Andhra Pradesh, and the process has not been… pic.twitter.com/rXkFsx3QEJ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | What Happens After Landfall As Heavy Rain Threatens Several States?
IMD scientist Dr D R Pattanaik said the storm was positioned off the coast at 5.30 am on October 27 and was expected to move west-northwestwards until the evening, then turn towards the coast.
After landfall, the cyclone is expected to move northwards and northeastwards, bringing rain to parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh before gradually weakening over land. However, weaker winds do not mean the danger is over, as heavy rain can continue to cause flooding, waterlogging and damage to homes, roads and agricultural fields. Read more...
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#CycloneArnab LIVE | Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in several parts of Kakinada as Cyclone Arnab makes landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast south of Yanam. #Arnab #CycloneAlert #CycloneUpdate #AndhraPradesh #IMDAlert #WeatherNews #Liveupdates #ArnabCyclone https://t.co/NmfGjgqZWz— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 28, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Heavy Rains Lead To Waterlogging In Kakinada
Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in several parts of Kakinada as Cyclone Arnab makes landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast south of Yanam.
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VIDEO | Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in several parts of the city as Cyclone Arnab makes landfall along Andhra Pradesh coast south of Yanam.#CycloneArnabUpdate #CycloneUpdate #AndhraPradeshNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/6S4ZAzwP0h
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Rough Seas At Odisha's Gopalpur Beach
Morning visuals from Gopalpur Beach in Ganjam show rough seas, strong winds, and heavy rainfall as Cyclone Arnab continues to intensify. Centre of the severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coastline, and the landfall process will continue during the next few hours.
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#WATCH | Gopalpur, Odisha: Morning visuals from Gopalpur Beach in Ganjam show rough seas, strong winds, and heavy rainfall as Cyclone Arnab continues to intensify.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
Centre of the severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coast line and the landfall process will continue during… pic.twitter.com/ZSri8tIXXL
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Kakinada, Konaseema And West Godavari To Witness Strong Winds
Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), said the landfall process was continuing off the Andhra Pradesh coast. According to Jain, the cyclone's centre was located around 30 km from Narsapur, 55 km from Yanam, 70 km from Kakinada and 90 km from Machilipatnam.
He warned that Kakinada, Konaseema and West Godavari districts could experience gusty winds reaching 125-135 kmph over the next three hours. Heavy rainfall was also forecast across several districts of the state. The IMD has issued a red warning for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining regions, cautioning that the impact of the cyclone could extend to several neighbouring states.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Strong Winds And High Tides At RK Beach
Strong winds and high tides were witnessed at RK Beach as Cyclone Arnab intensified. The centre of the severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coastline, and landfall will continue over the next few hours.
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#WATCH | Cyclone Arnab | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh | Strong winds, high tides witnessed at RK Beach as Cyclone Arnab intensifies.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
Centre of the severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coast line and the landfall process will continue during next few hours. pic.twitter.com/VtmrH0bqZN
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Ministry Of Civil Aviation Reviews Cyclone Situation
In light of IMD inputs that expect Cyclonic Storm "Arnab" to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, with winds of 125–135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) organised a review meeting to assess the situation and ensure aviation safety.
According to the Ministry, flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha (including Bhubaneswar) are expected to be most affected by the storm. Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur may see knock-on delays depending on the storm's track.
The Ministry further stressed inter-agency coordination between stakeholders like AAI, DGCA, BCAS, IMD, airline and airport operators, NDRF, disaster management authorities of AP, Odisha and WB and others to ensure passenger safety.
In Visakhapatnam, operations have been suspended since the afternoon of October 27. While in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, all flights were suspended after 7 pm on October 27. Delhi–Bhogapuram–Delhi service stands cancelled on October 28.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE | Nepal Suspends Himalayan Trekking Permits Amid Heavy Snowfall, Avalanche Risk
Nepal’s Department of Immigration has suspended trekking permit issuance for restricted areas in the high-hill and Himalayan regions from October 29–31, citing a high risk of heavy snowfall, snowstorms, and avalanches. The decision follows a warning by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority urging tourists to avoid travelling to these areas during the three days.
A special post-monsoon bulletin issued by the Nepal Meteorological Department said earlier that Cyclone Arnab in the Bay of Bengal was gaining strength and was expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and a high risk of snowfall and avalanches across several parts of the Himalayan country. In a statement, the Department of Immigration, which issues trekking permits to foreign nationals visiting restricted areas, also urged trekkers who had already obtained permits for restricted areas in high-hill and Himalayan regions to suspend their treks during the period to minimise potential risks.