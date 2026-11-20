ICR Activated In 6 Odisha Districts For Uninterrupted Mobile Connectivity During Cyclone

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has activated Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) in six Odisha districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khordha, to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity during Cyclone Akvan. Under this arrangement, mobile users can access any available network, including Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, even if their own operator's network is down, Odisha I&PR department said.

The facility is available until 11:59:59 pm on November 20, 2026, or until further instructions, whichever is earlier. It also covers visitors and other in-roamers in these districts, the department added.