Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Landfall Process Begins, Storm Moves Towards Gopalpur; Odisha, Andhra Coasts Brace For Heavy Rains
Published : November 20, 2026 at 6:31 AM IST|
Updated : November 20, 2026 at 6:40 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan, the third cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal in the 2026 post-monsoon season, has weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm while moving north-northwestwards over the westcentral Bay of Bengal. At 2:30 AM on Friday, the system was centered around 170 km east of Visakhapatnam and 170 km south of Gopalpur.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by Friday forenoon, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph.
Satellite imagery indicates that land interaction has already commenced. Even though the storm's change in trajectory has eased concerns in Andhra Pradesh, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, with several other coastal districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain.
Meanwhile, East Coast Railway has cancelled dozens of trains as a precautionary measure. The Department of Telecommunications, on the other hand, has activated Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) to help maintain mobile connectivity during the cyclone.
Follow ETV Bharat for all the latest updates on Cyclone Akvan's movement, landfall, rainfall alerts, train cancellations and the storm's impact across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
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ICR Activated In 6 Odisha Districts For Uninterrupted Mobile Connectivity During Cyclone
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has activated Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) in six Odisha districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khordha, to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity during Cyclone Akvan. Under this arrangement, mobile users can access any available network, including Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, even if their own operator's network is down, Odisha I&PR department said.
The facility is available until 11:59:59 pm on November 20, 2026, or until further instructions, whichever is earlier. It also covers visitors and other in-roamers in these districts, the department added.
Severe Cyclone Akvan Weakens Into Cyclonic Storm: IMD
As per IMD's latest updates, the Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours, and weakened into a cyclonic storm. At 2:30 AM today, the system lay centered about 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 170 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 170 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 250 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh).
It is likely to continue to move north-northwestward and cross North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur, by forenoon today, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph.