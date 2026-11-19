Cyclone Akvan Live | Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated In Affected Areas Across Odisha

An estimated 105,304 people have been evacuated even as 9,299 cyclone shelters have been set up in Odisha due to the impact of the severe cyclonic storm Akvan, which is set to make landfall on Friday.

Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management of Odisha Suresh Pujari said that evacuation operations are underway across 20 districts, 250 blocks, and 6,109 locations.