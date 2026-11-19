Cyclone Akvan Live | IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Kolkata, South Bengal Districts Till Nov 21
Published : November 19, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST|
Updated : November 19, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Severe cyclone 'Akvan' over the westcentral Bay of Bengal continues to move north-northwestwards and is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur, by noon on Friday.
According to the India Meteorological Department's latest update on Thursday, the cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur, by noon of 20th November, 2026 with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.
While initially the cyclonic system, which developed over the central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal, was heading towards Andhra Pradesh coast, it underwent a change in its trajectory and is now moving in north-northwestward direction, prompting emergency measures in both Odisha and Andhra.
As per official sources, a total of 31 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across five states in view of Cyclone Akvan, while 18 additional teams have been kept on standby. In Andhra Pradesh, nine of the 14 teams have been deployed and five are kept reserved. Tamil Nadu has deployed three of its 13 teams, with 10 kept in reserve. All three teams in Telangana and one team in Chhattisgarh have been deployed. In Odisha, 14 of the 17 teams have been deployed, while three remain reserved.
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Cyclone Akvan Live | Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated In Affected Areas Across Odisha
An estimated 105,304 people have been evacuated even as 9,299 cyclone shelters have been set up in Odisha due to the impact of the severe cyclonic storm Akvan, which is set to make landfall on Friday.
Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management of Odisha Suresh Pujari said that evacuation operations are underway across 20 districts, 250 blocks, and 6,109 locations.