Cockroach Janta Party Protest LIVE: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Lands In Delhi; Asks Followers To Carry Book And Tiranga To Jantar Mantar

'He's Incompetant': CJP Spokespersons Appeal PM Modi To Sack Dharmendra Pradhan, Share Protest Itinerary

The Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, terming him an "incompetent" leader, citing repeated paper leaks.

In a video message on X, one of the CJP spokespersons said, "Dear Prime Minister, your education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is incompetent. Because of him, our education system has been ruined. There have been paper leaks, and crores of students of this country are perturbed. In the last one month, six students have died by suicide. He is an incompetent education minister. We request you, please sack him and restore our faith in democracy."

In the same statement, the spokespersons also shared the itinerary of the protest and asked people not to visit the airport, and instead, meet them at the Parliament Street police station.

"Fellow cockroaches, the day has come. Let's meet at Jantar Mantar tomorrow. Tomorrow we reset the education system of this country. Tomorrow we make sure that our voices can't be ignored anymore. Tomorrow we reclaim our democracy and we reclaim this beautiful nation of ours."

They then shared the itinerary of the protest. Abhijeet Dipke will be arriving at the airport at around 8 am along with other activists. From there, we will go to Parliament Street police station. We request all of you that you gather there. There we will formally seek cooperation and permission from the police. We will follow whatever legal boundaries and processes are there. From there, we will go to Jantar Mantar, where we will use our right to dissent and peaceful protest in a democratic way," one of the spokespersons said.

"Please keep this peaceful...No one should gather at the airport... Meet us directly at Parliament Street police station," he added.