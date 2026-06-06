Cockroach Janta Party Protest LIVE: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Lands In Delhi; Asks Followers To Carry Book And Tiranga To Jantar Mantar
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:06 AM IST|
Updated : June 6, 2026 at 8:18 AM IST
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the satirical digital group Cockroach Janta Party, arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from the United States this morning (Saturday, June 6).
He announced his arrival in a post on X in which he asked his supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar. "Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" Dipke said.
Earlier, Dipke had called on supporters and students to join his June 6 protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses.
The digital outfit that was originally launched as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks, referring to certain individuals as "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing last month, has since taken the shape of an organised campaign, with over 22 million followers on Instagram, higher than any other political party in the country.
'No Permission Sought'
The Delhi Police says they have not received any request for permission from CJP regarding its proposed protest, even as more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in the national capital. A senior police officer said they will examine their request if and when CJP seeks permission.
Police sources said they learnt about the proposed protest primarily through social media posts and messages circulating online, and added that they have yet to receive any formal communication from the outfit. Police said they are closely monitoring the situation and making preliminary security arrangements in view of the proposed gathering.
LIVE FEED
Cockroach Janta Party Protest LIVE: Dipke Lands In India; Asks Followers To Carry Book And Tiranga To Jantar Mantar, Offers Flowers To Cops
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the satirical digital group Cockroach Janta Party, has landed in Delhi this morning.
In a post addressed to CJP supporters on X, Dipke said he was looking forward to meeting them at Jantar Mantar. "Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" Dipke said.
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Landed.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026
Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga!
Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude.
We have to lead this movement with love and peace! https://t.co/HgDSf2gX0U
'He's Incompetant': CJP Spokespersons Appeal PM Modi To Sack Dharmendra Pradhan, Share Protest Itinerary
The Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, terming him an "incompetent" leader, citing repeated paper leaks.
In a video message on X, one of the CJP spokespersons said, "Dear Prime Minister, your education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is incompetent. Because of him, our education system has been ruined. There have been paper leaks, and crores of students of this country are perturbed. In the last one month, six students have died by suicide. He is an incompetent education minister. We request you, please sack him and restore our faith in democracy."
In the same statement, the spokespersons also shared the itinerary of the protest and asked people not to visit the airport, and instead, meet them at the Parliament Street police station.
"Fellow cockroaches, the day has come. Let's meet at Jantar Mantar tomorrow. Tomorrow we reset the education system of this country. Tomorrow we make sure that our voices can't be ignored anymore. Tomorrow we reclaim our democracy and we reclaim this beautiful nation of ours."
They then shared the itinerary of the protest. Abhijeet Dipke will be arriving at the airport at around 8 am along with other activists. From there, we will go to Parliament Street police station. We request all of you that you gather there. There we will formally seek cooperation and permission from the police. We will follow whatever legal boundaries and processes are there. From there, we will go to Jantar Mantar, where we will use our right to dissent and peaceful protest in a democratic way," one of the spokespersons said.
"Please keep this peaceful...No one should gather at the airport... Meet us directly at Parliament Street police station," he added.
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Important announcements from CJP spokespersons about tomorrow’s protest demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation at Jantar Mantar.— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 5, 2026
Send it to all your friends and family members who are joining you at the protest! pic.twitter.com/qHo0oLp5mN
Carry Tiranga, Record Everything, Apply Sunscreen, Don't Show Up Hungry: CJP Issues List Of Dos and Don'ts For Today's Protest
Digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party has issued a list of dos and don'ts for today's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
"6 June, 9 am - Milte hain kal fellow cockroaches Dharmendra Pradhan ka isteefa le kar rahenge! Time to turn this tiny joke into a revolution. Get ready to swarm the streets of Delhi with peaceful and loving dissent. But remember what to do and what NOT to do. All eyes are on us!" CJP said in a post on X.
It also shared the list of dos and don'ts:
The do's list includes:
- Carry the Tiranga and a book
- Record everything
- Report miscreants
- Apply sunscreen, get a cap, stay hydrated
The don'ts list:
- Don't come alone if you can help it
- Don't throw the flowers, offer them
- Don't engage trolls, provocateurs
- Don't show up hungry
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6 June, 9 am - Milte hain kal fellow cockroaches 🪳— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 5, 2026
Dharmendra Pradhan ka isteefa le kar rahenge!
Time to turn this tiny joke into a revolution
Get ready to swarm the streets of Delhi with peaceful and loving dissent.
But remember what to do and what NOT to do. All eyes are… pic.twitter.com/XjmVmRaX1s
Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE | Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign, CJP Reiterates Demand
Ahead of its founder Abhijeet Dipke's return to India, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) again demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday morning. The satirical digital outfit's demand stems from the widespread controversy and alleged leaks surrounding national competitive exams, specifically the NEET-UG 2026 medical entrance test.
In a recent interaction with the media, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das stated that recent administrative actions, such as the transfers of the CBSE Chairperson and Secretary, are a mere "eyewash" that fails to address deeply structural institutional failures.