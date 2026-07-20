CJP Parliament March LIVE: Security Forces Use Lathis To Disperse Protesters As Thousands Assemble At Jantar Mantar
Published : July 20, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST|
Updated : July 20, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
On the 23rd day of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, thousands of protesters defied police orders today (July 20) and were set to begin their march towards the parliament amid growing calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak and exam irregularities.
Delhi Police said around 8,000 protesters have gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the 'Chalo Sansad' march. ETV Bharat's reporters on the ground said there was a massive police presence at a barricaded Jantar Mantar while hundreds have also assembled outside the barricades. The Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel, welded the barricades at some places, and intensified vehicle checks at key entry points.
Earlier this morning, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the "biggest march in India's history" is about to take place. "For the past 10-12 years, attempts have been made to destroy democracy in this country," he said.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was whisked away from Jantar Mantar on Saturday to the Safdarjung Hospital following deterioration in his health, issued a message from the hospital urging supporters to participate in today's march.
He said his hunger strike would continue beyond the proposed "Chalo Sansad" march and would be broken only if the government took accountability for recent failures in the education system or if political leaders assured him that the issue would be taken up in Parliament.
In a handwritten note shared on social media, Wangchuk said, "Many of you have asked when I will end my fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July... if the govt takes accountability for the recent failures in the education system, paper leaks, et cetera." If that does not happen, his fast would continue, the activist said.
Heightened Security Bandobast To Foil March
Security has been stepped up across the national capital ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament that begins today. The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, categorically denying permission for the CJP's proposed Parliament march.
According to official statements issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, the CJP neither sought nor received approval for the march or procession. Authorities say the ongoing hunger strike camp at Jantar Mantar itself had extended past its initial single-day clearance without seeking fresh permission, rendering the continuous gathering unauthorised.
Several entry points have been converted into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, they said.
LIVE FEED
CJP Parliament March LIVE: Video Shows Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia Jumping Over Barricades
Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Atishi were seen jumping over barricades near Jantar Mantar on Monday to join the protesters at Jantar Mantar who are attempting to march towards the Parliament. A video shared by CJP one of its X handles shows Singh, Sisodia and Atishi crossing the barricades.
CJP Parliament March LIVE: Delhi Police Claim 'No Sporadic Use Of Violence' At Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police on Monday claimed no incident of violence or detentions had taken place at Jantar Mantar. In a post on X, Delhi Police wrote, " Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall pray to any rumour/ misgivings, and, to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site."
Earlier visuals showed police and RPF using lathis to disperse protesters at the site.
CJP Parliament March LIVE: AISA Activists End 23-Day Fast After Appeal From MPs, Civil Society Leaders
Three All India Students' Association (AISA) activists on Monday ended their 23-day indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar following an appeal from a delegation of opposition legislators, civil society members and eminent personalities, who urged them to continue the movement through Parliament and public campaigns.
AISA activists Neha, Manish and Aameen, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, ended their fast amid rain lashing the city. The delegation assured the students that their demands would be raised inside Parliament during the Monsoon Session and pursued through political and public campaigns.
The delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Rajaram Singh, social activist Yogendra Yadav, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, academic Atul Sood and actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi. Read More...
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Visuals from Delhi's Jantar Mantar: RJD MP Manoj Jha, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, and Yogendra Yadav arrived at Jantar Mantar to persuade AISA office-bearers to end their hunger strike as protesters gather for proposed #ParliamentMarch. #CJP #CockroachJantaParty #DelhiProtest pic.twitter.com/a1wzUFWkwB— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 20, 2026
CJP Parliament March LIVE: CJP Says 'All MPs Should Come Here To Support Youth Instead Of Going To Parliament'
As thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar for the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed Parliament march, the outfit on Monday said all members of Parliament "should come here in support of the youth instead of going to Parliament".
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सभी सांसद महोदय को संसद के बजाय यहां युवाओं के समर्थन में आना चाहिए।— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
CJP Parliament March LIVE | Movement Led By Youth Has Emerged: Yogendra Yadav
Political activist Yogendra Yadav joined the CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar on Monday as they readied to march towards the Parliament despite curbs and no permssion from Delhi Police. In a post on X, Yadav said after nearly 50 years, a movement led by the youth had emerged in the country.
"Its greatest achievement is that the question of education and employment has returned to the center of national politics. Now, politics will have to answer the questions of the youth," he said.
The CJP X handle shared his post with, "Inquilab zindabadad, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaaan."
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इंकलाब जिंदाबाद 🇮🇳— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
जय भीम जय संविधान। https://t.co/blFH0XFvtA
CJP Parliament March LIVE: Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Joins Protest, Says Focus Should Be Issue Of Education
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo on Monday joined the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in the absence of her husband. She urged protesters to remain peaceful and retain the focus on the issue of education.
"We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today. First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue- the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country and remain vigilant," Angmo told ANI news agency.
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, says,— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
'We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today.
First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue- the issue of education, which is a vital need for this…
CJP Parliament March LIVE: 'Maro Sir, Maro Sir" Security Forces Use Lathis To Disperse Crowd
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were seen thrashing some of the protesters with lathis near Jantar Mantar today. RPF personnel and some police personnel were seen use lathis for crowd control. A video showed chaos ensuing at the cite as protesters ran in all directions to save themselves. One of the protesters was seen standing his growd as security personnel rained batons on him. "Maro Sir, Maro Sir," (hit me, hit me) he was seen shouting while refusing to budge from his spot.
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CJP Parliament March: Security Forces Use Lathis To Disperse Crowd pic.twitter.com/rHg8pB6IHS— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 20, 2026
CJP Parliament March LIVE: Chandrashekhar Azad, TMC MP Mahua Moitra At Protest Site
Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad and TMC MP Mahua Moitra at the CJP's protest march site. Protesters gathered for CJP's protest march clash with RPF personnel at Jantar Mantar.
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#WATCH | Delhi: Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad and TMC MP Mahua Moitra at the CJP's protest march site.— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Protesters gathered for CJP's protest march clash with RPF personnel at Jantar Mantar; RPF personnel & police use lathis for crowd control. pic.twitter.com/UpZDIcbD5O
CJP Parliament March LIVE | CJP Says Ready For Talks With Govt
As activists affliated to the Cockroach Janta Party are gearing up to try and march towards Parliament even as the Delhi Police maintains a strict security peripehery, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das signaled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms.
While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.
Speaking to ANI, Das claimed that here is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks adding, that "the ball is in their court."He said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court."
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#WATCH | Delhi: Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party, says, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their… pic.twitter.com/XU1Bi7pQa1— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
CJP Parliament March LIVE: 'Heavy Rains And Massive Security, But Nothing Will Stop The Cockroaches Today'
The CJP's protest march to Parliament is set to begin though police are trying to block it. “Heavy rains and massive security, but nothing will stop the cockroaches today!” the CJP said in a post on X. The outfit said there was a “massive crowd” at the site despite heavy rain.
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Heavy rains and massive security, but nothing will stop the cockroaches today! #chalosansad pic.twitter.com/xWEIYT7zjx— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 20, 2026
CJP Parliament March LIVE: Manoj Jha, Shabana Azmi Among Others At Jantar Mantar
RJD MP Manoj Jha, CPI MP Raja Ram Singh, Amraram, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, and Yogendra Yadav arrived at Jantar Mantar Monday morning to persuade All India Students' Association (AISA) office-bearers to end their hunger strike. Thousands have gathered at Jantar Mantar for the proposed Parliament March today though Delhi Police has made it clear that no permission has been granted for the same.
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Visuals from Delhi's Jantar Mantar: RJD MP Manoj Jha, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, and Yogendra Yadav arrived at Jantar Mantar to persuade AISA office-bearers to end their hunger strike as protesters gather for proposed #ParliamentMarch. #CJP #CockroachJantaParty #DelhiProtest pic.twitter.com/a1wzUFWkwB— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 20, 2026
CJP Parliament March LIVE: DCP Sachin Sharma Speaks To CJP Members Ahead Of March
Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi, Sachin Sharma spoke to CJP members ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed march to Parliament to press for education reform this morning.
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Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi, Sachin Sharma spoke to #CJP members ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed march to #Parliament to press for education reform this morning.#CockroachJanataParty #SansadMarch #DelhiProtest pic.twitter.com/p3KYDcgg9p— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 20, 2026
CJP Parliament March LIVE: Coordination With Police Going On, Says CJP Spokesperson; Asks Protesters To 'Stay Put, Maintain Peace'
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Monday said coordination with the police was underway ahead of the protest march. Ranka had said the earlier said the protest was scheduled for 9 am. He urged protesters to “stay put and maintain peace”, adding that details on the march will be communicated soon.
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At Jantar Mantar Delhi 📍— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
People are gathered and also coming.... pic.twitter.com/Lgfs3rzstr
CJP Delhi Protest Live Updates: Interchange facilities, gates now open at Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat
The interchange facilities and gates at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat have now been opened, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a post on X.
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Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 20, 2026
The interchange facilities and gates are now open at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.
CJP Delhi Protest Live Updates: 5 Delhi Metro Stations Closed Over Security Soncerns
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday closed five stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth -- over security concerns amid a protest march being carried out by the Cockroach Janta Party.
In a post on X, DMRC said the five stations would remain closed until further instructions. The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a protest march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday to press for reforms in the education sector.
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Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 20, 2026
Due to Security reason, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions.
CJP Delhi Protest Live Updates | 'Biggest March In India's History' About To Take Place: Dipke
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday morning said the "biggest march in India's history" is about to take place as thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar ahead of the proposed Sansad Chalo. "For the past 10-12 years, attempts have been made to destroy democracy in this country," he said.
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Abhijeet Dipke, says, "The biggest march in India's history is about to take place. For the past 10-12 years, attempts have been made to destroy democracy in this country. pic.twitter.com/UWHnhPgZUN— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026