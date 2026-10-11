Delhi CJP Protest Live: Fresh Jantar Mantar March Today; Dipke And Dhruv Rathee Remain Detained, Most Others Released

Delhi CJP Protest Live: Press Bodies Condemn Journalists' Detention; Demand Apology, Inquiry

Four journalists' organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), on Saturday condemned the detention and harassment of several journalists covering protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a joint statement, the organisations highlighted that police detained several journalists despite their displaying press identity cards, and seized the phones and equipment of some reporters.

The statement was issued by the PCI, IWPC, Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (Delhi unit).

Describing the detentions as a “blatant attack on the freedom of press”, the organisations questioned Delhi Police's earlier position that only journalists accredited by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) would be allowed to cover the protests.

“Press freedom in India cannot be conditional on PIB accreditation. A large section of digital and independent media does not have PIB cards, yet they are recognised press under the law,” the statement said.

They demanded immediate and unconditional release of all the detained journalists, return of the seized phones and equipment, and a public apology from Delhi Police. The organisations also sought an inquiry into the conduct of senior police officers who allegedly ordered the detention of journalists despite being shown press identity cards.