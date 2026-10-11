Delhi CJP Protest Live: Fresh Jantar Mantar March Today; Dipke And Dhruv Rathee Remain Detained, Most Others Released
Published : October 11, 2026 at 6:48 AM IST|
Updated : October 11, 2026 at 7:54 AM IST
Delhi remains on high alert today (Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026) after police detained thousands of people on Saturday to foil a planned Cockroach Janta Party -led protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
CJP has renewed its protest call, with national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde expected to lead the mobilisation while founder Abhijeet Dipke and other CJP leaders remain detained. The organisation has announced another demonstration at Jantar Mantar at 10 am today, even as police warned of possible restrictions across New Delhi and Central Delhi.
The group said demonstrations will continue until it addresses its demands, including the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the SIR exercise.
At least 3,000 people were detained on Saturday, with most of those released by late evening, but CJP leaders Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, are still in custody.
Police, meanwhile, are expected to maintain a heavy presence and continue preventing gatherings around Jantar Mantar. Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the capital on Saturday, with security tightened at Delhi’s borders, railway stations, bus terminals, the airport and other sensitive locations. Metro services were restricted, several stations were shut, trains were cancelled or regulated, and mobile internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi as the administration attempted to stop protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.
The crackdown began before the proposed rally could assemble. CJP founder Dipke and co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained inside an aircraft shortly after it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Dhruv Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram, while CJP legal cell chief Ratna Singh was also taken into custody.
Several Opposition leaders and activists were detained at different locations. They included former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan. Student activists, lawyers, journalists and people who said they were bystanders were also picked up while attempting to move towards the protest site.
The government has defended the restrictions and said they were necessary to protect public safety and prevent disruption in the capital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused Congress, the AAP, Left parties and the CJP of creating chaos in the name of protest, while praising Delhi Police for handling the situation with restraint. She said the government would ensure that the city’s safety, convenience and normal life were not disrupted.
The United Nations Human Rights Office expressed concern over reports of mass detentions of protesters, civil-society members, lawyers and journalists. It called on India to respect the right to peaceful assembly, exercise restraint and immediately release anyone arbitrarily detained. India rejected the remarks as “misplaced” and described them as unwarranted interference, arguing that peaceful assembly in the country is subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order.
Stay on this page as ETV Bharat brings you the latest updates from the national capital today.
LIVE FEED
Delhi CJP Protest Live: CJP Calls For Releasing Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Immediately
Cockroach Janta Party has demanded that its founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, besides YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, be released immediately. While Dipke and his colleagues were detained from an aircraft on Saturday morning, Rathee was picked up in Gurugram.
"Release Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Immediately," CJP wrote on X early Sunday. In another post, it said: "Release Dhruv Rathi!"
Delhi CJP Protest Live: Delhi Police On Toes As CJP More Protests Today
Thousands of Delhi Police officials, aided by paramilitary troops, remain on the ground in Delhi as the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the larger issues of massive vote deletions during SIR are expected to throw life out of gear on Sunday as well. CJP has again called on its supporters and youth to reach Jantar Mantar today.
Delhi CJP Protest Live | Hum Aaj Bhi Aaye Thay, Hum Kal Bhi Aayenge: Neha Bora
All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, who was released from police detention late Saturday night, following mass actions during the ongoing "Cockroach Movement" protests in New Delhi, has again called for protests in Delhi today.
"Hum aaj bhi aaye thay, hum kal bhi aayenge (we came out today, we will protest tomorrow as well). You will have to decide whether you will put Gyanesh Kumar in jail or detain thousands of people in Delhi," Bora said in a video statement late Saturday.
She was initially detained by Delhi Police near the Safdarjung Airport flyover while leading a march toward Dilli Haat. Authorities took away Bora's phone and held them at the Maidan Garhi detention centre. "Let every corner become Jantar Mantar," Bora said.
Delhi CJP Protest Live: Press Bodies Condemn Journalists' Detention; Demand Apology, Inquiry
Four journalists' organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), on Saturday condemned the detention and harassment of several journalists covering protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In a joint statement, the organisations highlighted that police detained several journalists despite their displaying press identity cards, and seized the phones and equipment of some reporters.
The statement was issued by the PCI, IWPC, Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (Delhi unit).
Describing the detentions as a “blatant attack on the freedom of press”, the organisations questioned Delhi Police's earlier position that only journalists accredited by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) would be allowed to cover the protests.
“Press freedom in India cannot be conditional on PIB accreditation. A large section of digital and independent media does not have PIB cards, yet they are recognised press under the law,” the statement said.
They demanded immediate and unconditional release of all the detained journalists, return of the seized phones and equipment, and a public apology from Delhi Police. The organisations also sought an inquiry into the conduct of senior police officers who allegedly ordered the detention of journalists despite being shown press identity cards.
Delhi CJP Protest Live | 'Will Not Go Back Till CEC Resigns': CJP Calls For Fresh Protest At Jantar Mantar Today
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday vowed to continue protests against alleged electoral roll irregularities until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, announcing another demonstration at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday, even as police warned of possible restrictions across New Delhi and Central Delhi.
"The government must have thought we will return home after the detentions today. This fear of Modi, Shah shows we have won half the fight," said Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP's national organisation in-charge, who is leading the protest as key members of the outfit remain under detention.
Addressing a press conference after Saturday's police action, Shinde said the outfit would not retreat despite the detentions. "As many people as you detain, we will not go back till Gyanesh Kumar, who is the biggest traitor and anti-national, resigns. We will head to Jantar Mantar again at 10 am tomorrow," he said.
Urging people to join the demonstration in large numbers, Shinde called on them to continue protesting even if stopped by the police. "Come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers, and protest wherever Delhi Police stops you," he said.
The outfit said civil disobedience and street protests would continue across the country until accountability was fixed over the alleged deletion and manipulation of 13 crore votes.