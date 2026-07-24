Delhi NEET Protest LIVE: CJP Calls For Nationwide Agitation; Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike After Govt Assurance
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:58 AM IST|
Updated : July 24, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST
The ongoing protest over NEET paper leak continues to see major developments, with activist Sonam Wangchuk finally ending his 26-day fast at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital late on Thursday night after the Centre reportedly gave written assurances on key demands, including withdrawal of cases against non-violent students and consideration of compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.
The development came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message, promised that more action would follow in paper leak cases. Earlier, PM Modi addressed students' concerns over the paper leak, calling it a grave injustice and saying those responsible have been arrested. The Centre has also announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases, with the Delhi High Court appointing a special judge to hear such matters.
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is protesting in Delhi to press for its demands for educational reforms has called for nationwide protests in every district on Friday to express solidarity with "victims of police brutality" during Monday's protest in the national capital. Also, a delegation of CJP is expected to meet Union Ministers later today as efforts continue to address the demands of the protesters.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all latest updates and developments regarding the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar and across the country over alleged exam irregularities.
LIVE FEED
17 Central Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed For Third Day Amid CJP Protest
Seventeen metro stations in central Delhi will stay closed on Friday for a third straight day as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar continues. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that, due to security concerns, the stations will be shut from 7:30 am on Friday until further notice. The stations to remain shut are:
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5. Barakhambha Road
6. Supreme Court
7. Seva Teerth
8. Janpath
9. Mandi House
10. Central Secretariat
11. ITO
12. Delhi Gate
13. Indraprastha
14. Khan Market
15. Jor Bagh
16. Shivaji Stadium
17. Jhandewalan
Read More: 17 Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Shut For Third Straight Day; DMRC Cites Security Concerns
Sack Pradhan, Punish Those Who Beat Students, Apologise: Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video message, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the PM for sidestepping the issue of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. In a post on X, Gandhi said PM Modi should not insult the intelligence of students. "Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise," the Lok Sabha LoP said in his post.
PM Modi Vows 'More Strict Actions' Against Paper Leaks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video late on Thursday night, vowing "more strict action" in the Cabinet meeting on Friday. "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet! (sic)," Modi posted on X.
"Numerous effective measures have been taken in the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident. The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students' year is not wasted," he said in the video.
The PM further urged Sonam Wangchuk to follow routine as per the doctors' advice and prayed to the Lord that the latter remains healthy.
CJP Calls For Nationwide Protest Against 'Police Brutality On Students'
CJP has called for nationwide protests in every district of the country on Friday to express solidarity with “victims of police brutality” in Monday's protest in the national capital. In a poster shared on its official X handle, the organisation urged student unions and other social organisations to collaborate and work together for permission and logistics for the protest in the respective districts. The CJP asked the protesters to gather at the respective protest sites and read aloud the demands of the organisation. “Show solidarity to those who faced police brutality”.
CJP Protest Will Continue Until Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: Dipke
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country."
He added that the Cockroach Janta Party’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast After Govt Assurance Over His Key Demands
Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and MPs of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the "failing examination system" will be discussed on the floors of the Indian Parliament. The government also gave assurance that families of suicide victims in the recent NEET examination paper leak will be given adequate compensation and that there will be no cases registered against the peacefully protesting students and youths.
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END OF HUNGER... BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY...!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026
Sonam Wangchuk ends his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and members of parliament of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the… pic.twitter.com/0C9YX5VlsL