Delhi NEET Protest LIVE: CJP Calls For Nationwide Agitation; Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike After Govt Assurance

PM Modi Vows 'More Strict Actions' Against Paper Leaks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video late on Thursday night, vowing "more strict action" in the Cabinet meeting on Friday. "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet! (sic)," Modi posted on X.

"Numerous effective measures have been taken in the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident. The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students' year is not wasted," he said in the video.

The PM further urged Sonam Wangchuk to follow routine as per the doctors' advice and prayed to the Lord that the latter remains healthy.