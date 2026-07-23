Delhi NEET Protest LIVE: 16 Metro Stations Shut Amid Fresh Violence; Dipke Says CJP Won't Call Off Strike Until Demands Are Met
The ongoing protests over NEET-UG 2026 controversy intensified after Congress leaders staged a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding justice for students and action against "police brutality" on demonstrators at Jantar Mantar. On Wednesday, fresh groups of students and activists from across the country continued to pour in at Jantar Mantar, as volunteers were seen distributing food packets and drinking water to the growing crowd.
Tension escalated near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place at around 8:30 PM when a group of miscreants reportedly attacked police personnel with stones and bottles. Connaught Place ACP Vivek Bhagat sustained injuries and was rushed to RML Hospital for treatment. Delhi Police said situation was brought under control within minutes and normalcy has since been restored.
On Wednesday, NEET paper leak issue and police action against protesters also triggered repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament. The government said it is ready for a detailed discussion on the matter and accused the Opposition of stalling proceedings through continuous protests.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after permission from Delhi High Court. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh visited him at the hospital to enquire about his health. Wangchuk said he would end his indefinite hunger strike only if the Centre gives a clear assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action will be taken against students and youth who participated in the protests over the alleged examination irregularities.
LIVE FEED
16 Delhi Metro Stations Closed Amid Security Concerns
After brief resumption, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Thursday morning that 16 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, have been closed till further instructions amid concerns over security. The development comes as the crowd swelled at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations, DMRC said.
"Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions," the DMRC said in a post on X.
Won't Call Off Our Protest Until Demands Are Met And Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: Dipke
Addressing the gathering at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "We won't call off our protest until our demands are met and Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.. We won't let Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike go in vain."