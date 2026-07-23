Delhi NEET Protest LIVE: 16 Metro Stations Shut Amid Fresh Violence; Dipke Says CJP Won't Call Off Strike Until Demands Are Met

16 Delhi Metro Stations Closed Amid Security Concerns

After brief resumption, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Thursday morning that 16 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, have been closed till further instructions amid concerns over security. The development comes as the crowd swelled at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations, DMRC said.

"Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions," the DMRC said in a post on X.