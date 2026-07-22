Delhi NEET Protest LIVE: CJP Calls Off Dharna Outside Police HQ; Pradhan Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Exploiting' Students

CJP Spokesperson Warns Of Escalation, Demands No FIRs Against Protesters

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka described the ongoing protest as the largest movement in post-independence India, warning that if the government ignores their demands, millions more youth will join demonstrations in Delhi. Ranka insisted the protests have remained peaceful for 31 days, only turning chaotic when police allegedly used force against students during the March 20 march.

He emphasised the movement's adherence to Gandhian and Ambedkarite ideals. Ranka demanded that no FIRs, current or future, be filed against protesters as a condition for ending the sit-in and declared the CJP leadership is unafraid of arrest under UAPA or NSA. He also called for unity, urging members of all parties, including the BJP, to support the movement's genuine demands.