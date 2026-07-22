Delhi NEET Protest LIVE: CJP Calls Off Dharna Outside Police HQ; Pradhan Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Exploiting' Students
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:28 AM IST|
Updated : July 22, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Opposition leaders intensified their protest over the NEET paper leak issue, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leading a sit-in near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday while several senior leaders extended support to protesting students at Jantar Mantar.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders staged a protest outside the PM's residence, demanding justice for students and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Notably, this is the first time a Leader of the Opposition has staged a protest near the Prime Minister's residence.
The protest continued for nearly three-and-a-half hours before Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders and took them away in buses. Rahul was later released from Chhatrasal Stadium, while Priyanka was released from Mandir Marg police station last night.
The Centre sent Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to hold talks with Rahul Gandhi, but the discussions remained inconclusive. Jitendra Singh later claimed the government had agreed to Gandhi's demand for a discussion on NEET in Parliament, but alleged that the Congress leader refused to end the protest.
Meanwhile, senior opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray, visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with students demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Rahul Gandhi also visited injured students undergoing treatment in hospital earlier in the day.
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CJP Spokesperson Warns Of Escalation, Demands No FIRs Against Protesters
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka described the ongoing protest as the largest movement in post-independence India, warning that if the government ignores their demands, millions more youth will join demonstrations in Delhi. Ranka insisted the protests have remained peaceful for 31 days, only turning chaotic when police allegedly used force against students during the March 20 march.
He emphasised the movement's adherence to Gandhian and Ambedkarite ideals. Ranka demanded that no FIRs, current or future, be filed against protesters as a condition for ending the sit-in and declared the CJP leadership is unafraid of arrest under UAPA or NSA. He also called for unity, urging members of all parties, including the BJP, to support the movement's genuine demands.
Opposition MPs Plan Protest At Parliament, Demand Minister's Resignation Over Police Action on Students
Opposition MPs will stage a protest outside Parliament's Makar Dwar on Wednesday at 10:30 am, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over police action against students protesting the NEET UG paper leak. Congress MP Hibi Eden has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, calling for discussion on the police crackdown, describing it as a violation of students' democratic rights. Across India, Congress workers protested the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders and condemned alleged excessive force against CJP activists.
Mamata Banerjee Slams Police Action at NEET Protests, Backs Opposition Sit-in
TMC leader Mamata Banerjee labelled the police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak in Delhi as "unacceptable" and extended full party support to the Opposition's sit-in. On Tuesday, top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge held a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the police response.
In her social media post, Banerjee denounced the union government's handling of the protests, expressing solidarity with those gathered near Akbar Road. She also alleged BJP-linked violence in Kolkata ahead of TMC's Martyrs' Day, citing vandalism and intimidation tactics. Banerjee affirmed that the TMC would continue to resist what she termed the BJP's "dictatorial attitude", vowing, "United we stand".
Read More: Our Full Solidarity: Mamata Slams Police Action At Delhi Protests, Supports Opposition Sit-In
Centre Rushes Additional CRPF Troops From West Bengal To Delhi
The Central Government has ordered urgent deployment of 20 additional Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies in Delhi to bolster security during ongoing CJP protests and demonstrations by political parties, officials confirmed. The forces are being airlifted from West Bengal following a late-night directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs. These units, each comprising about 100 personnel, were previously stationed in West Bengal for assembly elections and are now redirected to Delhi amid concerns over violent clashes during protests. In total, 30 companies from the CRPF and its Rapid Action Force have been made available to Delhi Police to enhance law and order as the Monsoon session of Parliament commences. Security has been intensified across the capital to prevent further unrest.
Read More: Delhi Protests: 20 Additional CRPF Companies Rushed In From West Bengal
Union Ministers Visit Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike
Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, following his transfer from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. Wangchuk, under ICU care and supervision of Dr Sushila Kataria, remains on an indefinite hunger strike, now in its 24th day. The ministers' Tuesday night visit came after Wangchuk reaffirmed his protest, demanding that student leaders be permitted to meet MPs in Parliament or that parliamentarians visit him. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, stated he will continue his fast until Parliament addresses alleged police action against protesters during the 'Sansad Chalo' march. She described instances of police force and expressed solidarity with the student demonstrators.
Nine FIRs Filed After Violent Protest In Delhi; RAF Jawan Attacked
Delhi Police have registered at least nine FIRs following an attack on a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad Chalo' protest in New Delhi. According to police, the protestors engaged in violent and aggressive behaviour, repeatedly violating prohibitory orders despite warnings. Stone-pelting incidents were captured on video near Connaught Place, with protestors seen throwing stones from behind barricades.
The FIRs, filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, address charges like assault on police, obstruction of government work, and damage to property. Police are also investigating potential conspiracy and unauthorised drone use, reviewing over 250 videos to identify those involved.
'Breakdown In Communication Is Deeply Unfortunate': Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Calls For Dialogue
Spiritual guru and Art of Living (AOL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday appealed for patience and dialogue amid the ongoing NEET-UG controversy. In a post on X, he said the voices of India's youth deserve to be heard with patience, adding that a breakdown in communication serves no one. "The voices of India’s youth deserve to be heard with patience. A breakdown in communication serves no one and is deeply unfortunate. Very sorry to see the current state of affairs," he said.
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Exploiting' Students
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday criticised Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for allegedly using students as "political tools" during the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak.
"LoP Shri RahulGandhi and INC India (Indian National Congress) continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament." He added that Rahul Gandhi and INC India chose to stage a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols.
The minister further said that even after the Government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. "Their objective was never solutions for students; it was disruption for political headlines," Pradhan remarked.
CJP Calls Off Dharna Plan Outside Delhi Police HQs
While CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar continues, it has called off the dharna it had planned to stage outside Delhi Police headquarters after all protesters detained during the 'Chalo Sansad' protest were released yesterday.