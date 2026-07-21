CJP Protest Live: Dipke Says Govt 'Willing To Spill Students' Blood To Protect Dharmendra Pradhan'; CJP Spox Calls Nadda Meeting 'Waste Of Time'

CJP Protest Live: Dipke Apologises To Injured Protesters, Slams Govt For 'Spilling Blood' Of Youth To 'Protect' Dharmendra Pradhan

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday apologised to the protesters "brutally beaten" by Delhi police during Monday's 'Chalo Sansad' march even as he slammed the government for 'protecting' Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post on X this morning, Dipke wrote, "I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police. To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Govt was willing to spill the blood of many more young students."

He asked those injured to message him if they see his X post so that he speaks to them personally and apologises. "We will keep fighting for all of you," he added.

Speaking to ANI today, Dipke further slammed the government and said the question was whether it had a "heart or not". "The issue is not about the strength of the protest. The issue is whether the government has a heart or not. And this is not the only protest where they have shown such brutality. All the protests in this country have shown such brutality. They are breaking the heads of 12-year-old children. The government should be ashamed," he said.