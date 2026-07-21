CJP Protest Live: Dipke Says Govt 'Willing To Spill Students' Blood To Protect Dharmendra Pradhan'; CJP Spox Calls Nadda Meeting 'Waste Of Time'
Published : July 21, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST|
Updated : July 21, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Cockroach Janta Party's Chalo Sansad call on Monday received a major response as thousands poured into central Delhi to march towards the Parliament in protest against the irregularities in the education sector while seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Protesters remained at Jantar Mantar overnight while many more started to gather in large numbers early Tuesday morning.
The protesters were met with force on Monday as Delhi Police and other security forces unleashed batons and fired tear gas canisters at them, leaving dozens injured. Delhi Police, in a statement, claimed 118 of its personnel, including officers, were injured in "violent protests".
The police also filed FIRs against CJP protesters for allegedly indulging in stone pelting. The police said around 60 protesters were injured due to baton charges (lathi-charge) and tear gas deployment. It added that 70 protesters had been detained yesterday. Union Minister J P Nadda met with CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for a dialogue on Monday afternoon.
Stay on this page as ETV Bharat brings to you all the latest updates on the CJP protest in Delhi
LIVE FEED
CJP Protest Live | Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh Stand In Solidarity With Student Protesters
Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia issued a joint statement supporting students protesting the 'Chalo Sansad' march against alleged NEET irregularities and education corruption. As thousands demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, authorities used force to disperse demonstrators and detained many. On X, the couple declared, "We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard: loud, clear and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation's future." They urged, "Let us listen, support and empower them. The energy, courage and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build. Jai Hind. Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh."
CJP Protest Live | Pawan Khera Slams Government Over Brutal Crackdown On Student Protesters
A day after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest march, Congress MP Pawan Khera strongly criticised the Central government for police action against students marching to Parliament. Warning that "beating the country's youth" would ultimately lead to the "stick of the Constitution", Khera posted on X, "Add yesterday's shameful chapter to the long list of injustices inflicted upon the youth of this country, when, at the behest of those in power, the sons and daughters of this nation were subjected to oppression and brutality. But those who were beating the country's youth today on the orders of the powers that be will have to face the stick of the Constitution tomorrow."
In another tweet, Khera wrote, "Some students were beaten so mercilessly yesterday that they are now in the ICU. Let that sink in. Students demanding a fair education system and accountability beaten to pulp by their own government. And make no mistake, yesterday's brutalisation was not about upholding the law or protecting public safety. It was about protecting the political future of a minister who has clearly failed in his responsibility. This government is a disgrace."
CJP Protest Live | Diljit Dosanjh Voices Support For Protesters, Urges Authorities To Listen
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has spoken out in support of students protesting against alleged NEET exam irregularities, urging authorities to address their demands. The 'Chalo Sansad' protest in New Delhi, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), drew thousands demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid allegations of paper leaks and corruption. Authorities responded with force, detaining demonstrators. Dosanjh, who previously distanced himself from political matters, shared on his Instagram story: "What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands." He added, "I have already been labelled 'anti-national' several times... After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems."
CJP Protest Live | 'We Realised We Were Called There To Waste Time': CJP Spokesperson on Meeting With Nadda
CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday termed his meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday a "waste of time" and claimed that there was no response to their concerns.
"It was a waste of time. I made him sit for 5 hours. There was no response. There is no shame. In hindsight, we realized that we were called there to waste time," he said, according to ANI.
Ranka further alleged that some members were kept under house arrest and claimed that their phones were taken away. "For 2 hours, we were kept under house arrest. They called him here and conspired to make me alone. They conspired to make me alone. There is a narrative that Sourav and Ashutosh are not on the ground. They were kept under house arrest at J.P. Nadda's house. Their mobile phones were stolen. They did not even have their mobile phones," he alleged.
CJP Protest Live: Dipke Apologises To Injured Protesters, Slams Govt For 'Spilling Blood' Of Youth To 'Protect' Dharmendra Pradhan
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday apologised to the protesters "brutally beaten" by Delhi police during Monday's 'Chalo Sansad' march even as he slammed the government for 'protecting' Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
In a post on X this morning, Dipke wrote, "I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police. To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Govt was willing to spill the blood of many more young students."
He asked those injured to message him if they see his X post so that he speaks to them personally and apologises. "We will keep fighting for all of you," he added.
Speaking to ANI today, Dipke further slammed the government and said the question was whether it had a "heart or not". "The issue is not about the strength of the protest. The issue is whether the government has a heart or not. And this is not the only protest where they have shown such brutality. All the protests in this country have shown such brutality. They are breaking the heads of 12-year-old children. The government should be ashamed," he said.
CJP Protest Live: FIR Registered Over Connaught Place Violence, Security Stepped Up Across Delhi
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the violence, stone-pelting and vandalism of police vehicles during protest near Regal Cinema at the Connaught Place area a day ago, sources said on Tuesday.
During the unrest at the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, protesters allegedly attacked police personnel by pelting stones and damaging several police vehicles, they said.
According to a police source, efforts are underway to identify those involved using CCTV footage, video recordings and other electronic evidence.
Police have heightened security in several parts of the national capital in view of the protest by the Cockroach Janta Party and farmers' groups, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel at sensitive locations. This comes a day after clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel during the "Sansad Chalo" march, during which over 118 police personnel were injured and police vehicles were damaged.
Security arrangements have been intensified in New Delhi, Central, North, South, South West and South East districts, besides other vulnerable areas, the source said.
Multi-layered barricades have been erected at strategic points, vehicle checking has been increased and patrolling has been intensified. Additional personnel have also been deployed around key government buildings, major intersections and protest-prone areas, the source said.
Police said adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and appealed to people to cooperate with security personnel and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information on social media.
Investigation into Monday's violence is underway, and legal action will be taken against those found involved in vandalism, assault on police personnel and damage to public property, a senior police officer said. (PTI)