CEC Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Leaders Head To Rajghat As Opposition Turns Up Heat On ECI
Published : October 8, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Opposition unity was on display in the national capital on Thursday as INDIA bloc MPs gathered for lunch in Connaught Place before heading towards Rajghat for a peaceful sit-in against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hosted a second lunch, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Tankha, Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Rajiv Shukla and Deepender Hooda among those present.
The gathering also saw participation from allies that were absent from Wednesday's meeting, including the Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SCP. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, RJD's Manoj Jha and Sudhakar Singh, CPI(M)'s John Brittas and CPI's P Sandosh were also present.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy joined the meeting as the Opposition prepared for its third consecutive day of protests in Delhi.
The INDIA bloc has been demanding action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid its allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Kharge said the Opposition would hold a peaceful demonstration at the Gandhi Memorial and pray for the government to recognise what he described as threats to democratic rights.
"We, the members of the INDIA alliance, are heading to the Gandhi Memorial to stage a peaceful sit-in protest," Kharge said.
He alleged that issues including "vote theft", inflation and unemployment were affecting the public and accused the government of undermining freedoms and voting rights.
Rahul Gandhi said around 300 MPs wanted to participate in a peaceful protest but had been stopped on the previous two days.
"On the first day, they stopped us in front of the Election Commission; the next day we were stopped near Jantar Mantar. Our people were beaten," he said.
Rahul alleged a "criminal conspiracy" involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CEC Gyanesh Kumar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He also alleged that the Constitution had been undermined and votes had been "stolen".
"We, the Opposition, assure you that action will be taken. They will be brought to justice. This is our guarantee," Gandhi said.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the Opposition had sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu. He said the first request was sent on October 2, followed by another request on October 5 with the names of INDIA bloc leaders, but no response had been received so far.
The latest protest follows Tuesday's march from Parliament to the Election Commission (EC), Gandhi's eight-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan, and Wednesday's confrontation near Jantar Mantar, where security personnel stopped opposition leaders.
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Congress top brass and other INDIA bloc leaders are marching towards Rajghat, in what is their third consecutive day of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are leading these protests, which have attracted at least four FIRs against them in the last 48 hours.
"Towards Raj Ghat. Sarfaroshi ki tamanna Ab hamare dil mein hai, Dekhna hai zor kitna Baazu-e-qaatil mein hai," (The desire for self-sacrifice now burns in our hearts. We shall see how much strength lies in the murderer's arm) Congress wrote on X.
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