CEC Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Leaders Head To Rajghat As Opposition Turns Up Heat On ECI

CEC Protest LIVE Updates | 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna': Congress Turns Poetic As Leaders March To Raj Ghat

Congress top brass and other INDIA bloc leaders are marching towards Rajghat, in what is their third consecutive day of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are leading these protests, which have attracted at least four FIRs against them in the last 48 hours.

"Towards Raj Ghat. Sarfaroshi ki tamanna Ab hamare dil mein hai, Dekhna hai zor kitna Baazu-e-qaatil mein hai," (The desire for self-sacrifice now burns in our hearts. We shall see how much strength lies in the murderer's arm) Congress wrote on X.