Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Begins In Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam And Puducherry At 8 AM
Published : October 9, 2026 at 7:27 AM IST|
Updated : October 9, 2026 at 8:12 AM IST
Counting of votes for five Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, and one Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, which went to polls October 6 (Tuesday), will begin at 8 AM today, with results expected to be declared through the day.
In Tamil Nadu, counting will be held for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, with the outcome set to provide an early electoral test for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs). Both constituencies, reserved for Scheduled Castes, went to the polls on October 6 following an intensive campaign involving prominent leaders from the ruling party and the Opposition. The contests carry considerable political significance for TVK, which came to power after winning 108 seats in the Assembly election, short of the 118 required for a majority.
In West Bengal, counting will take place for the Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district. Voting in both constituencies was conducted under unprecedented security arrangements. The Nandigram contest has drawn particular attention after Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the candidate of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), withdrew her nomination at the last moment. Her withdrawal has led political observers to anticipate a possible victory for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hasi Rani Rath. Dey is the mother of late Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was assassinated in Madhyamgram on May 6.
Earlier on Tuesday, Adhikari said that Rath's victory margin in the Nandigram bypoll could surpass the margin he secured from the same constituency in 2016.
Counting will also be held for the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry and the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam. The results across these constituencies will determine the electoral fortunes of the candidates and parties contesting the bypolls.
LIVE FEED
Vote Counting Begins
Counting of votes polled in two assembly segments in Tamil Nadu, two in West Bengal - Nandigram and Rejinagar, and one in Puducherry began at 8 AM. Amid tight security, vote counting also began at two centres for bypoll to Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.
Section 163 Imposed Around Counting Venues In West Bengal
West Bengal CEO informed that all necessary arrangements are in place for counting of votes for the bye-elections to the two Assembly constituencies - Nandigram and Rejinagar.
- No person will be allowed to enter the counting hall without a valid ECI authority letter, Photo I-Card issued by DEO/RO, or a media pass issued by ECI.
- No person will enter or leave the counting hall without the RO's permission.
- District Magistrate of the concerned districts have issued orders u/s 163 of BNSS for maintenance of peace, law and order in the areas surrounding the counting venue.
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Counting Arrangements for Bye Elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly 2026. #PressNote #ByeElections2026 @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @PIBKolkata @AIRKolkata https://t.co/8p9NK3fcP9— CEO West Bengal (@CEOWestBengal) October 8, 2026
All Arrangements Made For Vote Counting: Assam CEO
On Nagaon bypolls counting, Anurag Goel, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, said, "Polling was conducted peacefully on the 6th... For counting day, we have made proper arrangements at the three counting centres in the two districts. Our two District Election Officers have set up separate counting centres for the counting of votes from EVMs. At the same time, special arrangements have been made for the counting of postal ballots."
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VIDEO | Guwahati: On Nagaon bypolls counting, Anurag Goel, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, says, “Polling was conducted peacefully on the 6th. Tomorrow is an important day for vote counting, so we have made proper arrangements at the three counting centres in the two districts.… pic.twitter.com/wyhrRoa1Rv— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026