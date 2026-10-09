Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: Vote Counting Begins In Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam And Puducherry At 8 AM

All Arrangements Made For Vote Counting: Assam CEO

On Nagaon bypolls counting, Anurag Goel, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, said, "Polling was conducted peacefully on the 6th... For counting day, we have made proper arrangements at the three counting centres in the two districts. Our two District Election Officers have set up separate counting centres for the counting of votes from EVMs. At the same time, special arrangements have been made for the counting of postal ballots."