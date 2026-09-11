BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | India Hails 'Multifaceted And Longstanding' Ties With Russia On Putin's Arrival For BRICS Summit
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:48 AM IST|
Updated : September 11, 2026 at 8:54 AM IST
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Friday hailed the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia as President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit, being hosted by India this weekend.
In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh recieved and welcomed the Russian President at the Delhi airport. He further highlighted the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia.
"Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Jaiswal wrote.
President Putin’s arrival sets the stage for crucial bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and an address at the BRICS Business Forum. The discussions are expected to focus on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia. According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin will pay a working visit to India as the grouping marks its 20th anniversary.
The main BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and September 13 under India's chairship. The Kremlin said Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11, a platform that traditionally precedes the leaders' summit and brings together business representatives from BRICS countries. On the same day, Putin is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi and, along with the Indian leader, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, which has been organised by the industry and trade ministries of Russia and India. "On September 11, Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries. On the same day, the President of Russia will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, together with him, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, organised by the two countries’ ministries of industry and trade," the statement read. The Russian President's visit is expected to add further momentum to the India-Russia strategic partnership, with trade and economic cooperation likely to feature prominently in the discussions. India's BRICS chairship has focused on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform. The September summit is expected to address resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment integration, greater use of national currencies, MSME development, digital trade and artificial intelligence.
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BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | Philippines Foreign Secretary Theresa P Lazaro Arrives In New Delhi Ahead Of 18th BRICS Summit
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa P Lazaro arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, 2026. Upon arrival, senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) warmly welcomed the Foreign Secretary. Her visit comes as New Delhi will host the BRICS Summit for the fourth time from September 12-13. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. Upon his arrival, Putin was welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | Delhi Police Ramps Up Security Ahead Of BRICS Summit, Deploys 15,000 Personnel
Security has been tightened at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, with Delhi Police stepping up deployment, surveillance and preparedness measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-level event.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma said police personnel have been deployed across different sector zones in New Delhi and security drills have been conducted as part of the preparations."Police have been deployed in different sector zones across New Delhi. Drills have been conducted. CCTVs are being monitored. Meetings have been held with agencies... Our technical equipment has been installed so that any threat can be detected. We are ensuring that the public does not face any kind of inconvenience," Sharma said.
To ensure safety at the international event, Delhi Police has mobilised around 15,000 personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces for security arrangements. For on-route security and traffic enforcement, specialised surveillance cameras are in place.
Further, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Manish Agarwal also said approximately 16 Heads of State are expected to attend the summit, including several leaders requiring high-level security protection. "Approximately 16 Heads of State are expected to attend, including several who require high-level security protection. The Delhi Police has coordinated extensively with various agencies, ranging from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other counterparts, to manage all meetings and events associated with the summit, both before and during the proceedings," Agarwal said.