BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | India Hails 'Multifaceted And Longstanding' Ties With Russia On Putin's Arrival For BRICS Summit

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | Delhi Police Ramps Up Security Ahead Of BRICS Summit, Deploys 15,000 Personnel

Security has been tightened at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, with Delhi Police stepping up deployment, surveillance and preparedness measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-level event.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma said police personnel have been deployed across different sector zones in New Delhi and security drills have been conducted as part of the preparations."Police have been deployed in different sector zones across New Delhi. Drills have been conducted. CCTVs are being monitored. Meetings have been held with agencies... Our technical equipment has been installed so that any threat can be detected. We are ensuring that the public does not face any kind of inconvenience," Sharma said.

To ensure safety at the international event, Delhi Police has mobilised around 15,000 personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces for security arrangements. For on-route security and traffic enforcement, specialised surveillance cameras are in place.

Further, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Manish Agarwal also said approximately 16 Heads of State are expected to attend the summit, including several leaders requiring high-level security protection. "Approximately 16 Heads of State are expected to attend, including several who require high-level security protection. The Delhi Police has coordinated extensively with various agencies, ranging from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other counterparts, to manage all meetings and events associated with the summit, both before and during the proceedings," Agarwal said.