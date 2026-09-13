BRICS Summit 2026 Day 2 LIVE: Focus Shifts To Global South Outreach, AI Strategy, And PM Modi's Bilateral Meetings
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:42 AM IST|
Updated : September 13, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
After an eventful Day 1 that witnessed deliberations on various crucial issues, the second and final day of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi shifts the spotlight from internal bloc negotiations to broader international collaboration, primarily focusing on the Global South Outreach and BRICS Plus dialogue.
Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the day has kicked off with the arrival of leaders from partner countries and special invitees. The core agenda centres on the mega open session titled “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,” where members and guest nations are looking to construct a more equitable and multipolar global governance framework.
Major emphasis today is placed on forward-looking economic and technological initiatives, building on Saturday's unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration. Leaders are actively debating unified strategies for Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance, digital public infrastructure, and the expansion of cross-border local currency trading networks to bypass traditional Western-dominated financial channels.
On the sidelines of the multilateral sessions, intense diplomatic manoeuvring continues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hold seven high-profile bilateral meetings, including strategic talks with the leaders of Egypt, Kazakhstan, and South Africa.
The summit will reach its conclusion later today with a final press briefing and a symbolic closing ceremony. To cap off the event, Prime Minister Modi will formally deliver the concluding address and hand over the BRICS Chairmanship to China for the upcoming 2027 cycle.
Day 1 Highlights
The first day of the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday concluded with a major diplomatic victory for India as all 11 member nations unanimously adopted the BRICS New Delhi Declaration. Despite sharp initial divisions between members like the UAE and Iran over regional conflicts, negotiators successfully achieved total consensus. The primary outcomes of the declaration include:
Middle East Tensions: The declaration expresses deep concern over escalating regional tensions and calls for "maximum restraint" to avoid a wider war. However, to preserve consensus, it skipped direct mentions of US strikes on Iran or Iranian-backed military actions.
Stance on Palestine: The bloc explicitly stated firm opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians by Israel, condemned demographic or geographic alterations to Gaza, and voiced strong support for the UN relief agency, UNRWA.
Trade and Sanctions: BRICS nations collectively opposed unilateral trade tariffs and coercive economic sanctions, emphasising the need to secure global supply chains and energy flows.
High-Profile Bilateral Meetings: Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the sidelines for critical direct diplomacy. He held highly anticipated bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi emphasised that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border is essential for normalised bilateral ties, stating both sides must honour their existing pacts. PM Modi also held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the eve and sidelines of the summit to boost strategic and regional cooperation. President Droupadi Murmu also hosted President Pezeshkian at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
LIVE FEED
BRICS Summit 2026 Day 2 LIVE: PM Modi Arrives At Bharat Mandapam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam on the second day of the BRICS Summit on Sunday morning. He has a packed schedule that includes multiple bilateral meetings with attending leaders. The day's agenda centres on the session titled 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.'
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VIDEO | BRICS Summit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bharat Mandapam on the second day of the BRICS Summit.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2026
(Source: Third Party)#BRICSUpdatesOnPTI #BRICS2026 #BRICS #BRICSSummit #BRICSIndia
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/NIZ9L6wa5R
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | Gaza, West Asia Conflict Demand Unified Resolve Of International Community: Malaysian PM
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday said he discussed humanitarian crises in Gaza and the ongoing West Asia conflict during his conversation with various BRICS leaders last night. Ibrahim is among several world leaders visiting India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi.
In a post on X, Ibrahim said he discussed the issues with the President of Egypt, the President of Indonesia, the President of Kazakhstan, the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, the UN Secretary-General, and the WTO Director-General.
"Our discussions touched on global geopolitical developments, particularly the ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises in Gaza and the tensions in West Asia. This situation demands the unified resolve of the international community, especially world leaders, to stop the bloodshed and strive for a just and lasting resolution," he said.
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Di sela-sela majlis makan malam sempena Sidang Kemuncak Pemimpin-Pemimpin BRICS ke-18 malam tadi, saya sempat berbicara dengan beberapa sahabat dalam kalangan pimpinan dunia, antaranya Presiden Mesir, Presiden Indonesia, Presiden Kazakhstan, Timbalan Perdana Menteri Uzbekistan,… pic.twitter.com/WRe3H6GhO0— Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) September 13, 2026
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | Delhi Traffic Police announces diversions
In view of the BRICS Summit, Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued a detailed advisory announcing diversions at 22 points and regulating vehicular movement on more than 35 roads.
The restrictions will remain in place from 8 am to 8 pm on Sunday, the final day of the three-day summit being held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.
Several important roads in central and south Delhi will be affected, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.
At Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic on Mathura Road and Tilak Marg will be regulated, with vehicles headed towards East and South Delhi being diverted through BSZ Marg and IP Marg. Those travelling towards New Delhi and Connaught Place will be diverted via Sikandara Road.
Commercial vehicles beyond Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards W-Point will not be allowed and will be diverted towards IP Marg, DDU Marg or BSZ Marg, depending on their destination.
Traffic restrictions will also be enforced around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk and the RML Hospital area. Vehicles approaching C-Hexagon from the Outer Circle of Connaught Place through Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Janpath will be diverted through alternative roads.
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🚦 TRAFFIC ADVISORY | 13 SEPTEMBER— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 12, 2026
🚗 YOUR SUNDAY JOURNEY NEEDS A LITTLE PLANNING
🌍 BRICS Summit + 🏏 India vs Afghanistan T20
Two major events. Check before you move.
🌍 BRICS SUMMIT
8 AM–8:00 PM
Traffic regulations will apply in the notified Controlled Area, particularly… pic.twitter.com/pMWLrtgbjq
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | Historic Affirmation Of India’s Growing Leadership On Global Stage: Amit Shah On New Delhi Declaration
"The New Delhi Declaration of BRICS 2026 is a historic affirmation of India’s growing leadership on the global stage under the visionary statesmanship of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Rooted in our civilisational ethos of care, compassion and collective welfare, the Declaration advances a more inclusive and representative global order, with a stronger voice for the Global South. A proud moment for every Indian. Heartiest congratulations to the people of India on this remarkable achievement in global diplomacy," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.
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The New Delhi Declaration of BRICS 2026 is a historic affirmation of India’s growing leadership on the global stage under the visionary statesmanship of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 12, 2026
Rooted in our civilisational ethos of care, compassion and collective welfare, the Declaration… pic.twitter.com/VgMen4ueOJ
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrives to attend BRICS Summit
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday arrived at the Delhi Airport to attend the BRICS Summit. "Warmly welcome Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud @FaisalbinFarhan for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. India looks forward to his participation and to further deepening cooperation among BRICS partners towards a more inclusive and prosperous future," the MEA said in a post on X
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#WATCH | Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrives at the Delhi Airport to attend the BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/ngk6OpwwvI— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | PM Modi Conveys Best Wishes For China’s BRICS Presidency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, taking stock of ties and exchanging perspectives. Following the meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi took to the social media platform X to state, "Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Delhi BRICS Summit. We reviewed the full range of India-China relations. Also conveyed best wishes for China's BRICS Presidency that commences next year."
As outlined in a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders stressed that "differences should not become disputes" and reiterated that both nations ought to adopt a strategic and long-term outlook regarding their relationship.
Elaborating on the exchange, the statement noted, "The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties. Differences should not become disputes. Prime Minister highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest."
Throughout the interaction, PM Modi underscored that maintaining peace and tranquillity across frontier zones is a fundamental prerequisite for advancing bilateral ties. Providing further details from the engagement, the MEA communiqué specified, "He underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues. The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples."
Additionally, both heads of state reviewed advancements in interpersonal connections, highlighting the imperative to further expand cultural interactions, commercial connectivity, and cross-border mobility.
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PM @narendramodi welcomed President Xi Jinping in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 12, 2026
Both leaders had a productive meeting on the sidelines, where they reviewed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin. They underscored the importance of… pic.twitter.com/H3uJLgCROf
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | Chinese President Xi Jinping Skips BRICS Gala Dinner
Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for the leaders of the BRICS nations, other countries participating in the BRICS Summit and international organisations, sources aware of the matter said.
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who left for home after attending the BRICS Summit during the day, was also a notable absentee at the high dinner table. The reason for the absence of the Chinese president is not immediately known but a source suggested that Xi had gone back to his hotel to take rest.
The Chinese president arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon and attended the BRICS Summit, besides having a bilateral meeting with Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the BRICS attended the dinner. Union ministers and the chief ministers of several states were also present on the occasion. (PTI).