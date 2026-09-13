BRICS Summit 2026 Day 2 LIVE: Focus Shifts To Global South Outreach, AI Strategy, And PM Modi's Bilateral Meetings

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | Gaza, West Asia Conflict Demand Unified Resolve Of International Community: Malaysian PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday said he discussed humanitarian crises in Gaza and the ongoing West Asia conflict during his conversation with various BRICS leaders last night. Ibrahim is among several world leaders visiting India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Ibrahim said he discussed the issues with the President of Egypt, the President of Indonesia, the President of Kazakhstan, the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, the UN Secretary-General, and the WTO Director-General.

"Our discussions touched on global geopolitical developments, particularly the ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises in Gaza and the tensions in West Asia. This situation demands the unified resolve of the international community, especially world leaders, to stop the bloodshed and strive for a just and lasting resolution," he said.