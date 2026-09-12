BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: World Leaders Convene In New Delhi; Modi-Xi Meeting, Local Currency Trade Among Focus Areas

BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For September 12

Traffic movement will be regulated across several key roads in the national capital on September 12 due to the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, with restrictions and diversions in place from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, according to the Delhi Police.

The traffic advisory map identifies controlled roads, prohibited areas, alternative routes and diversion points across central Delhi and adjoining areas. Traffic restrictions will particularly affect roads around the Bharat Mandapam/Pragati Maidan area, with regulated movement extending to several important corridors connecting the central Delhi Zone with north, south, east and west Delhi.