BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: World Leaders Convene In New Delhi; Modi-Xi Meeting, Local Currency Trade Among Focus Areas
India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today and tomorrow (September 12-13), bringing together leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees.
The key world leaders attending the summit include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with at least 15 visiting leaders, including Xi Jinping, who is set to arrive in New Delhi shortly to attend the BRICS summit, his first visit to India in nearly seven years.
On Friday, PM Modi held separate bilateral meetings with Pezeshkian, Putin and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New Delhi.
India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First," according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Beyond these areas, the leaders will discuss ways to strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation on shared priorities and exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.
India is a founding member of the BRICS and has previously held its chairship three times, in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.
Under India's Chairship this year, more than 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.
Through these meetings and business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, India's BRICS Chairship has advanced BRICS cooperation through practical, development-oriented outcomes.
The BRICS logo for India’s Chairship blends tradition with modernity. The petals radiate the vibrant colours of BRICS member countries, highlighting their collective strength and unity. At the centre, the “Namaste” gesture captures India’s spirit of warmth, respect, and harmonious collaboration, according to the MEA statement.
BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
BRICS cooperation continues to broaden its scope across various global issues, including the fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, the international economic and financial situation, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
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BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For September 12
Traffic movement will be regulated across several key roads in the national capital on September 12 due to the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, with restrictions and diversions in place from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, according to the Delhi Police.
The traffic advisory map identifies controlled roads, prohibited areas, alternative routes and diversion points across central Delhi and adjoining areas. Traffic restrictions will particularly affect roads around the Bharat Mandapam/Pragati Maidan area, with regulated movement extending to several important corridors connecting the central Delhi Zone with north, south, east and west Delhi.