Bilaspur Train Accident Live Updates: At Least Six Killed As Passenger Train Rams Into Stationary Goods Train

Bilaspur Train Accident Live Updates: 'Extremely Heartbreaking': Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the news of the train accident is extremely heartbreaking. In a social media post, he wrote that the state government stands with the affected families during this difficult time. "Teams from the railways and administration have immediately sprung into action for relief and rescue operations. All necessary resources and medical assistance are being ensured for the treatment of the injured. The state government is closely monitoring the situation with complete vigilance and sensitivity," he said.