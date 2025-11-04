Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao said that the goods train was stationary, and the MEMU train collided with it from behind. "The engine is in the front coach, and some passengers also sit there. That coach has been damaged. Senior railway officials and state government officers have reached the spot. Relief and rescue operations have begun. The injured are being taken to the hospital."
Bilaspur Train Accident Live Updates: At Least Six Killed As Passenger Train Rams Into Stationary Goods Train
Published : November 4, 2025 at 5:57 PM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST
At least six persons were killed after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway officials said. According to police, more passengers are feared to have sustained injuries as some are trapped under a coach. Around 4 pm, a MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba when the incident took place. It rammed into a goods train from the rear side between Gatora and Bilaspur, said the railways official. All resources have been mobilised at the spot to expedite the rescue operation, and required measures are being taken for the treatment of the injured persons, they said. Visuals show a coach of the passenger train mounted onto a wagon of the goods train. Some of the injured persons are still trapped under the coach, and efforts are being made to retrieve them. Some of the injured have been shifted to the hospital, police said. The accident led to the disruption of services on the route, and several trains were either cancelled or diverted. An investigation has been launched by the authorities to ascertain the cause of the mishap.
Bilaspur Train Accident Live Updates: The MEMU Train Collided With Goods Train From Behind; Engine Coach Damaged
Bilaspur Train Accident Live Updates: 'Extremely Heartbreaking': Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the news of the train accident is extremely heartbreaking. In a social media post, he wrote that the state government stands with the affected families during this difficult time. "Teams from the railways and administration have immediately sprung into action for relief and rescue operations. All necessary resources and medical assistance are being ensured for the treatment of the injured. The state government is closely monitoring the situation with complete vigilance and sensitivity," he said.
Bilaspur Train Accident Live Updates: Stranded Passengers Will Be Shifted To Another Train, Says IG Sanjeev Shukla
"The injured have been rushed to the hospital, and passengers will be shifted to another train," says Dr Sanjeev Shukla, IG, Bilaspur.
Bilaspur Train Accident Live Updates: Death Toll Rises To 4
Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agarwal says, "Four people have been killed, rescue operations are underway to evacuate those trapped." The Collector has reach the spot and overseeing rescue operations.
Bilaspur Train Accident Live Updates: Swift Medical Response Underway
Official sources said that the Railways have mobilised all resources to ensure prompt treatment for the injured. Comprehensive measures are in place for immediate medical care and support.