Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase-1 LIVE Updates: Mock Polls Underway, Voting To Begin At 7 AM

Key Seats To Watch Out For

High-profile leaders are in the fray for today's poll battle. The Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from his stronghold Raghopur (Vaishali). On the NDA side, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is one of the major contestants in this phase and will be fighting it out in Tarapur. Mahua will see Tej Pratap Yadav contesting under a new banner.

The other seats in focus in this phase are Alinagar, from where singer Maithili Thakur is fighting the elections on a BJP ticket, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Lakhisarai, Mokama, where the JD(U) candidate is strongman Anant Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case of his opponent Dular Chand Yadav, and Raghunathpur, where the RJD candidate is late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab.

