Before official voting in first phase, mock polling is underway at a polling booth at Baswan Singh Indoor Stadium, Hajipur.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase-1 LIVE Updates: Mock Polls Underway, Voting To Begin At 7 AM
Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:43 AM IST|
Updated : November 6, 2025 at 6:39 AM IST
The ballot war begins in Bihar today (November 6) as the state heads into the first phase of its high-stakes Assembly elections. Nearly 3.75 crore voters across 121 constituencies in 18 districts will decide the fate of top leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, in what is being seen as a make-or-break battle for both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).
Voting will begin at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. However, in sensitive areas like Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur and parts of Suryagarha, polling will conclude a little early, due to security concerns. While polling is being conducted at 45,324 booths, all of which are being 100 percent webcast for real-time monitoring, the Election Commission has deployed 121 general observers, 18 police observers and 33 expenditure observers to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. A special control room has also been established at the Chief Electoral Officer's office in Patna, where voters can register complaints through helplines and email. Security has been tightened across all polling stations with the deployment of state police and Central Armed Paramilitary Forces. To promote inclusivity, 926 all-women-managed booths and 107 Divyang (differently-abled) managed booths have been set up. In addition, 320 model booths have been created to provide enhanced facilities for voters. Among the key districts going to the polls today are Patna, Vaishali, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Munger, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur.
A total of 1,314 candidates are in fray for these 121 of 243 seats in Phase-1. The second phase will be held on November 11, 2025, and the counting for all 243 seats will take place on November 14, 2025.
LIVE FEED
Mock Polls Underway In Hajipur Booth In Presence Of Polling Officials
Mock Polls Underway At Polling Stations
Mock polling underway at booth number 287, set up at Manju Sinha Pariyojna Balika Ucch Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Bakhtiyarpur constituency.
Phase 1 Polling In Numbers
3.75 crore voters to cast vote across 121 constituencies.
1314 candidates in the fray.
10.72 lakh new electors registered.
7.38 lakh voters aged 18-19 years.
45,341 polling booths, including 36,733 in rural areas.
According to the Election Commission of India, Digha constituency has the maximum number of voters, around 4.58 lakh, among all the 121 seats going to polls today. On the other hand, Barbigha in Sheikhpura district has the lowest electorate with about 2.32 lakh voters. The Kurhani and Muzaffarpur seats have maximum number of candidates, with 20 contestants each, while Bhorey and Alauli (both reserved seats) and Parbatta have just five candidates each in the fray.
Key Seats To Watch Out For
High-profile leaders are in the fray for today's poll battle. The Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from his stronghold Raghopur (Vaishali). On the NDA side, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is one of the major contestants in this phase and will be fighting it out in Tarapur. Mahua will see Tej Pratap Yadav contesting under a new banner.
The other seats in focus in this phase are Alinagar, from where singer Maithili Thakur is fighting the elections on a BJP ticket, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Lakhisarai, Mokama, where the JD(U) candidate is strongman Anant Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case of his opponent Dular Chand Yadav, and Raghunathpur, where the RJD candidate is late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab.
Bihar Preps For Phase-1 Voting
Preparations underway at the polling stations for the first phase of Bihar Elections 2025. These visuals are from a booth in Vaishali.
Mock Polls Begin
Mock polls began at 5:30 AM at all polling stations in presence of booth-level agents. All preparations are underway to ensure voting process kicks off at 7 AM without hassles.
Voting Across 18 Districts
A total of 18 districts will vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election. In 2020, both NDA and Mahagathbandhan won nearly an equal number of seats in these 18 districts, showing a closely fought contest. In the 2020 elections, the Mahagathbandhan had won 61 of these 121 seats, while the NDA had taken the remainder.
Voting To Begin At 7 AM
Voting will begin at 7 AM and will continue till 5 PM. However, in certain sensitive areas, the polling will end at 4 PM due to security concerns. Voters who are still in line after the scheduled closing time will be allowed to cast their votes. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate security and administrative arrangements for smooth polling. A total of 45,341 polling booths have been set up, out of which 36,733 booths are in rural areas and 8,608 booths are in urban regions. Polling officials have undergone special training to ensure that the voting process remains transparent, safe and efficient.
