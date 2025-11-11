Bihar Assembly Elections Phase-2 LIVE: 3.7 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 1302 Candidates Today

Tight Security Arrangements In Place In Border Districts

Heavy deployment of security forces has been done because these districts share their borders with Nepal and the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. As per Election Commission (EC) officials, around 1650 companies of central paramilitary forces and police forces from other states, 100 companies of the Bihar Special Armed Forces, and around 4.5 lakh state police personnel and government officials have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF), and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of the Bihar Police would also be active to deal with any situation during the second phase of the elections.

Among the districts that are going to the polls, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj share their borders with Nepal. Kishanganj, Purnea and Katihar share their borders with West Bengal; Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad and Rohtas share their borders with Jharkhand, while West Champaran, Rohtas and Kaimur share their borders with Uttar Pradesh.

