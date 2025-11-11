Bihar Assembly Elections Phase-2 LIVE: 3.7 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 1302 Candidates Today

On the attack on workers of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), party's founder and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "The incident that took place in Atri assembly constituency was planned...Two workers of the HAM were returning after submitting the documents at the booth, where they were attacked (by RJD workers) very badly. They were attacked with rods...I have told the police official to ensure that action is taken against those who attacked HAM workers."
Published : November 11, 2025 at 5:41 AM IST|
Updated : November 11, 2025 at 6:10 AM IST
Amid high security alert across states, Bihar goes to polls on Tuesday (November 11) in the second and final phase of the 2025 Assembly elections. Voting is being held for 122 of 243 constituencies across 20 districts, including Seemanchal, Mithila, Magadh and western Bihar. More than 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including 12 state ministers. Polling will begin at 7 AM and continue till 5 PM (extended to 6 PM in some constituencies), with counting of votes on November 14.Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth and hassle-free polling in more than 45,000 booths, including 595 women-managed polling stations and 21 operated by persons with disabilities. The Election Commission has deployed over 500 companies of central forces and has sealed borders with neighbouring states and Nepal. Security has been tightened to prevent cross-border movement and ensure peaceful voting.The first phase witnessed a record voter turnout of over 65 percent. Just like Phase-1, the contest in the second phase also remains a direct face-off between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Women voters and the Seemanchal region are seen as decisive factors in this phase. The outcome of today's polling will eventually determine who forms the government and rules Bihar for the next five years.
HAM Workers Allegedly Attacked By RJD Workers In Bihar
Mock Polls Underway At Bihar Booths
Mock polling is underway at a polling booth in Imamganj ahead of official voting. In Bihar's Bhagalpur, four booths have been set up in the Durga Charan High School. All preparations have been made, said Presiding Officer Anand Kumar.
Tight Security Arrangements In Place In Border Districts
Heavy deployment of security forces has been done because these districts share their borders with Nepal and the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. As per Election Commission (EC) officials, around 1650 companies of central paramilitary forces and police forces from other states, 100 companies of the Bihar Special Armed Forces, and around 4.5 lakh state police personnel and government officials have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF), and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of the Bihar Police would also be active to deal with any situation during the second phase of the elections.
Among the districts that are going to the polls, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj share their borders with Nepal. Kishanganj, Purnea and Katihar share their borders with West Bengal; Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad and Rohtas share their borders with Jharkhand, while West Champaran, Rohtas and Kaimur share their borders with Uttar Pradesh.
NDA And Grand Alliance Brace For Neck-And-Neck Battle
A close fight is expected between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) candidates on the 122 assembly seats that go to poll in the second phase of Bihar elections on Tuesday. In the last assembly election on these seats held in 2020, the NDA had won 66 seats while the Grand Alliance was victorious on 49. Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and an independent had won one each. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds the highest number of 42 MLAs, on these 122 seats while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has 33, Janata Dal United 20, Congress 11, Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) five and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has four sitting MLAs.
Voting To Begin At 7 AM
Bihar is set to witness a decisive polling day on Tuesday (November 11), when voters in 122 assembly constituencies will seal the fate of over 1,300 candidates. Polling will be held across thousands of booths in across 20 districts, including Gaya, Bhagalpur, Madhubani, Katihar, Purnia, and West Champaran. Of the 122 assembly constituencies, 101 are General, 19 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and two for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Out of the total 1,761 nominations received, 1,372 were found valid, and 70 candidates withdrew their papers, leaving 1,302 candidates contesting in this phase. Polling will begin at 7 AM. In seven Assembly seats, including Chainpur, Rajauli, Govindpur, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai, as well as 1202 polling booths in other constituencies, voting will end an hour earlier at 5 PM against the normal poll time till 6 PM.
