Bengal Violence, Tamil Nadu Govt Formation LIVE: TVK Chief Vijay Arrives At Lok Bhavan To Meet Governor Arlekar
Published : May 7, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST|
Updated : May 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
In the aftermath of the Assembly election results, intense political action is being witnessed across states where polling was held, especially in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Tamil Nadu remains gripped by high drama after actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the government after securing support from the Congress, which snapped its decades-old alliance with the DMK. However, TVK still is short of the 118-mark needed to form the government.
In West Bengal, tension escalated after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide and personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district late Wednesday night. Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the Leader of Opposition, was attacked by unidentified assailants who allegedly intercepted his vehicle and opened fire from a close range before fleeing.
The BJP has termed the killing a "planned" and "cold-blooded murder", with Adhikari alleging that the assailants had carried out a recce for "two to three days" before executing the attack. The incident, which came less than 48 hours after the Assembly poll verdict, has further intensified the already volatile post-poll atmosphere in Bengal. While the BJP accused the TMC of encouraging violence, the ruling party condemned the murder and demanded a court-monitored CBI probe. Police have launched a thorough investigation, recovered cartridges from the scene and seized a vehicle suspected to have been used in the attack.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for realtime updates on all latest developments from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam.
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Governor Under Pressure, Must Allow Vijay To Prove Majority: Congress MP Manickam Tagore
Reacting to TVK Chief Vijay’s meeting with the Tamil Nadu Governor, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the people of Tamil Nadu have decisively voted for change, choosing a new leader, as TVK has emerged with 108 elected members. "With the Congress party’s support of five MLAs, the total becomes 113, while the majority mark is 118," he noted.
Tagore alleged that the Governor, being a former BJP member, is under pressure from the system and from Delhi. "It is well known that the BJP's mindset and Delhi's mindset are not to make Vijay the Chief Minister. Delhi does not want Vijay to be the Chief Minister," he said.
He further claimed, "We know the Governor is delaying the decision. Although the Governor is a good man, he is under pressure."
Tagore criticised the BJP for political manoeuvring despite having only one MLA in Tamil Nadu. "Even with one MLA, they are ready to play politics. This is very unfortunate," he said.
Calling the delay a grave injustice, Tagore added, "Stopping a government that has been voted in for change and hope is a crime. I feel that Vijay should be invited to form the government quickly and be allowed to face the floor test in the assembly. That is natural justice."
He concluded, "Any obstruction by any party against this change and hope will be punished by the people of Tamil Nadu."
Governor Within His Rights To Seek Additional Proof Of Majority Support: DMK Spokesperson
Reacting to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar not inviting TVK chief Vijay to the oath ceremony, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said: "In this situation, there is no pre-poll alliance in Tamil Nadu with a clear majority, and no party has formally staked a claim to form the government. However, Vijay’s TVK, as the single-largest party, met with the Governor, demonstrating support from 113 MLAs: just four short of the majority mark of 117."
He added that, from a constitutional and legal perspective, the Governor is within his rights to request further proof or letters of support from other members to meet the majority threshold. This is supported by the Supreme Court’s Rameshwar Prasad case, which clarifies the Governor's discretionary powers in such cases.
Annadurai added, "The Constitution grants the Governor this authority, and it appears he is exercising that discretion now. Given the current political environment under BJP rule, interpretations may differ. Nevertheless, our leader M K Stalin has made it clear that DMK will not obstruct Vijay’s possible appointment as Chief Minister, as we are keen to avoid any constitutional crisis."
TVK Chief Vijay Arrives At Lok Bhavan To Meet Governor
A day after staking claim to form the government with the support of the Congress party, TVK legislative party leader Vijay on Thursday again arrived at the Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, marking his second visit to the Lok Bhavan in a span of 24 hours.
On Wednesday, he submitted the letter of support from Congress party to the Governor and staked claim. However, the Governor is yet to take a decision on the matter, and has asked Vijay to submit letters of support from 118 MLAs, required for government formation.