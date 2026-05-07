Bengal Violence, Tamil Nadu Govt Formation LIVE: TVK Chief Vijay Arrives At Lok Bhavan To Meet Governor Arlekar

Governor Under Pressure, Must Allow Vijay To Prove Majority: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

Reacting to TVK Chief Vijay’s meeting with the Tamil Nadu Governor, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the people of Tamil Nadu have decisively voted for change, choosing a new leader, as TVK has emerged with 108 elected members. "With the Congress party’s support of five MLAs, the total becomes 113, while the majority mark is 118," he noted.

Tagore alleged that the Governor, being a former BJP member, is under pressure from the system and from Delhi. "It is well known that the BJP's mindset and Delhi's mindset are not to make Vijay the Chief Minister. Delhi does not want Vijay to be the Chief Minister," he said.

He further claimed, "We know the Governor is delaying the decision. Although the Governor is a good man, he is under pressure."

Tagore criticised the BJP for political manoeuvring despite having only one MLA in Tamil Nadu. "Even with one MLA, they are ready to play politics. This is very unfortunate," he said.

Calling the delay a grave injustice, Tagore added, "Stopping a government that has been voted in for change and hope is a crime. I feel that Vijay should be invited to form the government quickly and be allowed to face the floor test in the assembly. That is natural justice."

He concluded, "Any obstruction by any party against this change and hope will be punished by the people of Tamil Nadu."