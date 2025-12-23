Bangladesh Unrest Live | VHP, Bajrang Dal Workers Protest In Delhi Over Mob Lynching In Bangladesh
Published : December 23, 2025 at 1:08 PM IST
Updated : December 23, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Protests have erupted in India and Bangladesh against communalism in Bangladesh. Activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal descended on the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
The VHP and Bajrang Dal activists rushed to the barricades, which were placed outside the Bangladesh High Commission. Security has been beefed up outside the embassy. VHP and Bajrang Dal workers are protesting against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh.
The area outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi had been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary. A placard read: "Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for)."
'Situation In Bangladesh Extremely Delicate And Dangerous': Former Diplomat Anil Trigunayat
Former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat has described the current situation in Bangladesh as "extremely delicate and dangerous". He stressed the urgent need to protect minorities and restore law and order.
Trigunayat said concerns about the safety of minorities and the overall security environment could not be ignored. He expressed hope that Bangladesh would see a return to democratic normalcy through transparent elections scheduled for February 12, 2026, leading to a smooth transition of power.
"The situation in Bangladesh, whether about minorities or the overall law-and-order environment, is extremely delicate and dangerous. There is general hope that normal, transparent elections will be held on February 12, 2026, and that a smooth transition of power will follow. We have recently seen how a Hindu individual was lynched, and the government's own website lists the number of incidents against minorities. We want Bangladesh to stabilise. India stands with the people of Bangladesh. At the same time, minorities must be protected, " he said.
Reports Of Harassment Of Hindu Women In Bangladesh 'Deeply Disturbing': Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has expressed concern over the alleged harassment of Hindu women in Bangladesh, saying the reports are "deeply disturbing".
"Reports from Bangladesh alleging that Hindu women fear moving freely while wearing sindoor are deeply disturbing," the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said in a post on X. Mufti said the leadership of the country is, however, in a moral dilemma as "lumpen elements" in India are "forcibly pulling off the hijab of Muslim women".
"Sadly, the Indian leadership appears to face a moral dilemma in raising this grave issue with Bangladeshi authorities, as lumpen elements at home are themselves seen forcibly pulling off the hijabs of Muslim women. In a world dominated by fanatics, who will truly stand up for the rights and dignity of women?" she added.