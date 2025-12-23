Bangladesh Unrest Live | VHP, Bajrang Dal Workers Protest In Delhi Over Mob Lynching In Bangladesh

'Situation In Bangladesh Extremely Delicate And Dangerous': Former Diplomat Anil Trigunayat

Former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat has described the current situation in Bangladesh as "extremely delicate and dangerous". He stressed the urgent need to protect minorities and restore law and order.

Trigunayat said concerns about the safety of minorities and the overall security environment could not be ignored. He expressed hope that Bangladesh would see a return to democratic normalcy through transparent elections scheduled for February 12, 2026, leading to a smooth transition of power.

"The situation in Bangladesh, whether about minorities or the overall law-and-order environment, is extremely delicate and dangerous. There is general hope that normal, transparent elections will be held on February 12, 2026, and that a smooth transition of power will follow. We have recently seen how a Hindu individual was lynched, and the government's own website lists the number of incidents against minorities. We want Bangladesh to stabilise. India stands with the people of Bangladesh. At the same time, minorities must be protected, " he said.