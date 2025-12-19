Bangladesh Live | Chaos Returns To India's Neighbourhood, Hindu Youth Lynched

Indian Agencies Trace Bangladesh Violence To ISI’s Digital Network And Proxies

Indian Agencies see ISI-pattern in the Bangladesh protests now unfolding in India's neighbourhood. According to officials, ISI-backed social media accounts began spreading fake narratives blaiming India for the death of the Bangladesh student leader Just moments after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a top leader of the Bangladesh student uprising, ISI-backed social media handles became active to spread fake propaganda, which eventually led to the violence in the country.

Indian agencies found that many ISI-backed handles were active in large numbers, spreading fake information which clearly had a strong anti-India fervour. The primary aim of the ISI was to ensure that Bangladesh descends into chaos, and this is similar to the pattern one saw during the students’ uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, officials say.

The ISI had all this pre-planned and had even instructed the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, the Islamic Chhatra Shibir (ICS), not to lead the agitation. As per the plan, the ISI would spread the propaganda and fake narrative through its social media handles based in Pakistan. The Jamaat and its affiliates were told only to fuel the violence by using this propaganda.

