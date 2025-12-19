Bangladesh Live | Chaos Returns To India's Neighbourhood, Hindu Youth Lynched
Bangladesh descended into chaos again, with scenes mimicking the last year's uprising following the death of a student-leader who was instrumental in the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Sharif Osman Hadi, a spokesperson for the Inqilab Moncho culture group, succumbed to his bullet wounds in a Singapore hospital Thursday. After days of treatment in Dhaka, Hadi was flown to Singapore in critical condition.
Two unidentified men opened fire at Hadi while he was riding a rickshaw in Dhaka, last Friday(Dec 12, 2025). The duo, whom authorities say could have fled to India. The claim sparked a new diplomatic row with New Delhi, prompting it to summon Bangladesh's envoy to express its condemnation. Bangladesh also summoned the Indian envoy to Dhaka and sought clarification on the same.
Meanwhile, a Hindu man was lynched to death and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Bangladesh, in the latest incident of violence against the religious minority in the country.
A PTI report citing the Bangla Tribune, a news portal, identified the deceased as Dipu Chandra Das. The youth was employed at Mymensingh city,
A statement from the interim government condemned the lynching of the Hindu man in Mymensingh city. The government said there "is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared."
Indian Agencies Trace Bangladesh Violence To ISI’s Digital Network And Proxies
Indian Agencies see ISI-pattern in the Bangladesh protests now unfolding in India's neighbourhood. According to officials, ISI-backed social media accounts began spreading fake narratives blaiming India for the death of the Bangladesh student leader Just moments after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a top leader of the Bangladesh student uprising, ISI-backed social media handles became active to spread fake propaganda, which eventually led to the violence in the country.
Indian agencies found that many ISI-backed handles were active in large numbers, spreading fake information which clearly had a strong anti-India fervour. The primary aim of the ISI was to ensure that Bangladesh descends into chaos, and this is similar to the pattern one saw during the students’ uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, officials say.
The ISI had all this pre-planned and had even instructed the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, the Islamic Chhatra Shibir (ICS), not to lead the agitation. As per the plan, the ISI would spread the propaganda and fake narrative through its social media handles based in Pakistan. The Jamaat and its affiliates were told only to fuel the violence by using this propaganda.uprising, ISI-backed social media handles became active to spread fake propaganda, which eventually led to the violence in the country.
Who Is Sharif Osman Hadi Who Led The July Uprising In Bangladesh
Sharif Osman Hadi was instrumental in the student protests that led to the culmination of the 15-year regime of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh. Hadi became a spokesperson for spokesperson for the Inqilab Moncho culture group following Hasina's ouster. The group and other anti-Hasina organisations hardened their stance against India and had been accusing Hasina of being subservient to India. Hadi had plans to contest from a key constituency in Dhaka in the upcoming February elections, which the interim government has announced.