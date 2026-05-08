Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Govt Formation LIVE | TVK Steps Up Efforts To Prove Majority In TN; BJP Prepares To Stake Claims In Bengal
Published : May 8, 2026 at 7:16 AM IST|
Updated : May 8, 2026 at 7:23 AM IST
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam held a crucial meeting of the party's MLAs-designate in Chennai on Thursday to discuss government formation. A large number of newly elected members and also office-bearers who turned up for the meeting on Thursday evening at Panaiyur sought to know from party general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand when the TVK would form the government.
The meeting comes in the wake of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam falling short of meeting a simple majority to form the government. Though the Congress with 5 MLAs has offered support to TVK, Vijay's party falls short of a simple majority of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. The TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections held on April 23, including two that Vijay won. He has to vacate a seat and retain one constituency. Meanwhile, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday chaired a crucial meeting of the party's newly elected MLAs at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai as the party prepared to assume the role of the Opposition amid continuing uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu. The meeting was attended by all victorious DMK legislators and focused on the evolving political situation in the state. The post-election political landscape in Tamil Nadu has witnessed dramatic realignments.
In West Bengal, Governor R N Ravi has dissolved the State Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7 after completion of its term, according to an official notification. The dissolution marks the formal completion of the tenure of the outgoing assembly, following the recently concluded two-phase elections. The notification was issued by the Department of Parliamentary Affairs. With the dissolution of the assembly, the state cabinet also ceased to exist, effectively bringing Mamata Banerjee’s tenure as chief minister to an end.
However, deviating from practice, Banerjee has refused to resign after her party, the TMC, was defeated by the BJP in the assembly elections, alleging unfair means during the poll process. Banerjee has maintained that she and her party were defeated through "manipulation". The BJP won 207 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state. The Mamata Banerjee-led party was reduced to 80 seats.
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Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Govt Formation LIVE | Denying TVK Opportunity To Prove Majority In TN Assembly Is Wrong: DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar should allow Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government and prove the majority on the floor of the House, and the decision to ascertain majority in Raj Bhavan is not correct.
Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he expressed disapproval of the Governor's actions so far and affirmed that the "sentiments of people" must be respected. He said that the next option should be explored, only after the majority is not proven.
"The Governor must allow government formation. In Karnataka, the Governor had permitted Yediyurappa to do so. Parties that won more seats have previously been allowed to form governments. Presidents Narayanan and Abdul Kalam also acted in this manner. Vajpayee, too, was similarly permitted to form a government and prove his majority on the floor of the house. Denying that opportunity to TVK now is wrong," the Deputy Chief Minister said.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Govt Formation LIVE | BJP Prepares To Stake Claims To Form Govt In West Bengal; Oppn Backs Mamata
The political temperature in West Bengal soared after Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dissolved the Legislative Assembly ahead of the formation of a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, even as the state witnessed post-poll violence, including the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath. The dissolution of the Assembly formally cleared the way for the BJP's first government in West Bengal after the party's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, where the BJP won 207 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was reduced to 80 after 15 years of being in power.
According to BJP sources, a meeting of newly elected party MLAs is likely to be held on Friday to elect the legislative party leader ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. The dramatic political transition, however, unfolded against a backdrop of explosive allegations, emotional appeals, violent clashes, and accusations of "murder of democracy" from the Opposition camp.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Govt Formation LIVE | Police Examining CCTV Footage, Form Teams To Trace Killers Of Suvendu's Aide
The police have been examining CCTV footage and have formed multiple special investigating teams to trace those involved in the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath, a senior officer said on Thursday.
The police are also probing whether contract killers were engaged to murder Rath, who was shot dead in his car by bike-borne gunmen in the middle of a road at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.
A forensic team visited the spot on Thursday morning and collected samples, while officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) also joined the probe, he said.
"Going by the circumstantial evidence, it seems that the murder was pre-planned. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the crime spot and nearby areas, while multiple police teams have been formed to trace the assailants," the officer said.