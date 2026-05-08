Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Govt Formation LIVE | TVK Steps Up Efforts To Prove Majority In TN; BJP Prepares To Stake Claims In Bengal

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Govt Formation LIVE | Denying TVK Opportunity To Prove Majority In TN Assembly Is Wrong: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar should allow Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government and prove the majority on the floor of the House, and the decision to ascertain majority in Raj Bhavan is not correct.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he expressed disapproval of the Governor's actions so far and affirmed that the "sentiments of people" must be respected. He said that the next option should be explored, only after the majority is not proven.

"The Governor must allow government formation. In Karnataka, the Governor had permitted Yediyurappa to do so. Parties that won more seats have previously been allowed to form governments. Presidents Narayanan and Abdul Kalam also acted in this manner. Vajpayee, too, was similarly permitted to form a government and prove his majority on the floor of the house. Denying that opportunity to TVK now is wrong," the Deputy Chief Minister said.