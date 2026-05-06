Election Results LIVE: Congress Backs TVK For Govt Formation In Tamil Nadu; DMK Calls It 'Foolhardy Decision'

DMK Slams Congress For Backing TVK, Calls It 'Foolhardy Decision'

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticised the Congress for deciding to support TVK, saying the party's move amounts to a betrayal of the people's mandate in Tamil Nadu.

He said Congress has pledged the support of its five MLAs to TVK without proper deliberation and questioned who took such a "foolhardy" decision. Annadurai argued that the alliance was announced hastily, even before the formal election process had fully concluded. He also pointed out that Congress' decision contradicts its ideological opposition to the BJP, and expressed disappointment that the party shifted its stance despite consistent support from the DMK.

Recalling that DMK leader MK Stalin had earlier backed Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate, he said the sudden move to support TVK goes against the expectations of the people of Tamil Nadu.