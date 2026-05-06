Election Results LIVE: Congress Backs TVK For Govt Formation In Tamil Nadu; DMK Calls It 'Foolhardy Decision'
Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST|
Updated : May 6, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
The Tamil Nadu Congress has decided to support TVK leader Vijay in forming a secular government in the state. The decision was taken at an urgent meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Tamil Nadu Congress late on Tuesday night.
After AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Affairs of the party Girish Chodankar convened the meeting, PAC unanimously decided to support TVK leader Thiru Vijay to form a secular government in Tamil Nadu, sources said.
Meanwhile in West Bengal, violence flared up after the poll results, as two workers - one from BJP and another from TMC, were killed in separate incidents on Tuesday. In view of the situation, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed strict action against those involved in violence and vandalism. The CEC ordered the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Director General of Police (DGP), the Kolkata Police Commissioner, and the Director General of the Central Armed Police Forces, as well as all District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police (SPs), and police officers, to maintain constant patrolling.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for realtime updates on post-poll scenario in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other states.
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Two Policemen Shot At In Bengal's Basirhat; CEC Orders Strict Action Against Violence And Vandalism
West Bengal has seen a surge in violence after poll results. Two police personnel, including an officer-in-charge, were shot at by miscreants while they were attempting to control a violent clash in Nazat under Basirhat subdivision on Tuesday night. Read More...
DMK Slams Congress For Backing TVK, Calls It 'Foolhardy Decision'
DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticised the Congress for deciding to support TVK, saying the party's move amounts to a betrayal of the people's mandate in Tamil Nadu.
He said Congress has pledged the support of its five MLAs to TVK without proper deliberation and questioned who took such a "foolhardy" decision. Annadurai argued that the alliance was announced hastily, even before the formal election process had fully concluded. He also pointed out that Congress' decision contradicts its ideological opposition to the BJP, and expressed disappointment that the party shifted its stance despite consistent support from the DMK.
Recalling that DMK leader MK Stalin had earlier backed Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate, he said the sudden move to support TVK goes against the expectations of the people of Tamil Nadu.
TVK MLAs Lodged At Resort As Vijay Prepares To Form Government
Following the declaration of poll results, several victorious TVK MLAs, including those from distant regions, have been reportedly housed in a private luxury resort in Mamallapuram on Wednesday. Massive police forces have been deployed around the resort, with increased surveillance to ensure security.
Over 50 MLAs are currently staying at the Four Points Star hotel in Poonjeri, Mamallapuram, and more TVK MLAs are expected to arrive through the day.
Gogoi Takes 'Full Moral Responsibility' For Jorhat Poll Defeat
After losing the Jorhat seat in the Assam elections, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi acknowledged the party's defeat and took responsibility for the outcome.
In a post on X, he said, "We regret that we could not live up to their expectations of the people of Assam in the recent elections. I take full moral responsibility for this election outcome. Nonetheless we thank the people of Assam for their support and their valuable vote."
"Soon the Congress party will conduct a massive public drive reach to seek your suggestions on how we can improve, and better serve the interests of our beautiful state Assam. BJP should not think that we will be sitting idle, from today onwards the Congress party will start reaching out to the people. We will offer our suggestions to the government, both inside and outside the Assembly, in the interest of Assam Whenever this government resorts to injustice and oppression, we will stand firmly against it," he added.
Congress Backs TVK For Govt Formation In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Congress has unanimously decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, to form a government in the state, after the latter fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai chaired a late-night virtual meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss the possibility of extending support to TVK and decided that they will support Vijay in forming a "secular government" in the state. Read More...