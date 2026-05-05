Assembly Election Results LIVE: Violence Erupts In Bengal, Vijay's TVK Eyes Coalition Partners To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu
Published : May 5, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST|
Updated : May 5, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
West Bengal has delivered a historic verdict in the 2026 Assembly elections, with the voters giving a clear mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to end Trinamool Congress' rule in the state. The saffron party has crossed the majority mark comfortably, winning more than 200 seats in the 294-member House, and is all set to form the government in the state for the first time since independence.
Following the victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 2026 Bengal elections will be remembered forever. "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society," he said in a post on X.
Voting in the state was held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29, with a record turnout of 92.47 percent. Repolling in 15 booths in South 24 Parganas also saw nearly 90 percent turnout.
Meanwhile, incidents of violence have been reported from several areas in Bengal after declaration of the results. TMC offices in parts of Kolkata, including Tollygunge and Kasba, and in places like Howrah and Baharampur were vandalised allegedly during celebrations by BJP workers. Police said action will be taken against those involved. The Election Commission has also sought reports from local authorities.
Polls Results In TN, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry
In Tamil Nadu, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling slightly short of the majority mark. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47.
Kerala has witnessed a very strong anti-government sentiment this time, as people voted in favour of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. The UDF has won 102 seats while the BJP got three seats. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which was in the saddle for the last 10 years, was limited to just 35 seats.
Meanwhile in Assam, the BJP-led NDA scored its third successive win in assembly polls and crossed the 100-seat mark in the 126-member House. BJP won 82 seats in Assam, the highest for the party in the state, with its allies, Bodoland Peoples Front (BoPF) and AGP, having won ten seats each.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in Puducherry. All India NR Congress won 12 seats, AIADMK won one and BJP won four in the 30-member Puducherry assembly.
LIVE FEED
People's Blessings To NDA In Puducherry Polls Will Add Momentum To Good Governance Efforts: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the blessings of the people of Puducherry to the NDA in the assembly polls will add momentum to the collective efforts to boost good governance.
In a post on X, PM Modi said that the people of the Union Territory had supported the NDA based on its track record and good governance of Chief Minister N Rangasamy. "Thank you Puducherry! Based on our track record of good governance and the work of the Government led by Shri N. Rangasamy, the people of Puducherry have blessed NDA with another term. These blessings will add momentum to our collective efforts to boost good governance," he said.
"I am very proud of our NDA Karyakartas of Puducherry for their exceptional efforts on the ground. They have constantly been among the people and elaborated on our vision and track record. This has ensured people blessed us again," the PM said in another post.
Vijay Writes To Governor To Form Next Govt After TVK's Blockbuster Debut In Tamil Nadu Elections
Actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, has written to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, requesting that the party be invited to form the government. He has stated in the letter that he would prove his majority within two weeks.
The TVK secured 34.92 percent of the votes in the assembly polls while the incumbent MK Stalin-led DMK, secured 24.19 percent of the votes winning 59 seats. The AIADMK, which contested the assembly elections as the opposition, secured 21.21 percent of the votes and won 47 seats. Read More...
Stalin Thanks TN Voters, Says 'DMK Will Act As Strong Opposition Party'
DMK chief MK Stalin expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu who voted for candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the Assembly elections, calling each vote an "invaluable token of trust". He said the alliance secured over 1.54 crore votes and described the narrow vote share gap with the winning side as a sign of continued public confidence.
"I consider each and every one of your votes as an invaluable token of trust...Following in the footsteps of father Periyar, the great scholar Anna, and the leader of the Tamil race Karunanidhi, we will continue the journey of implementing the policies of the century-old great Dravidian movement, protecting race, language, and nation. In our journey, I will not leave anyone behind. We will win again!" Stalin said.
"Now as a strong opposition party, we will continue the politics for the people," he added.