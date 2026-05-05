Assembly Election Results LIVE: Violence Erupts In Bengal, Vijay's TVK Eyes Coalition Partners To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu

People's Blessings To NDA In Puducherry Polls Will Add Momentum To Good Governance Efforts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the blessings of the people of Puducherry to the NDA in the assembly polls will add momentum to the collective efforts to boost good governance.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the people of the Union Territory had supported the NDA based on its track record and good governance of Chief Minister N Rangasamy. "Thank you Puducherry! Based on our track record of good governance and the work of the Government led by Shri N. Rangasamy, the people of Puducherry have blessed NDA with another term. These blessings will add momentum to our collective efforts to boost good governance," he said.

"I am very proud of our NDA Karyakartas of Puducherry for their exceptional efforts on the ground. They have constantly been among the people and elaborated on our vision and track record. This has ensured people blessed us again," the PM said in another post.