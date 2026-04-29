West Bengal Assembly Elections LIVE | Stage Set For Phase 2, Voting In 142 Constituencies
The stage is set for the second and the last phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election. Voting will take place in as many as 142 constituncies across 7 districts in West Bengal.
In the first phase held on April 23, a record voter turnout of per cent 93.19 per cent was registered. Polling was held for a total of 152 constituencies across 16 districts of the state in the first phase.
Among the key candidates in the second phase are sitting Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata. Madan Mitra is contesting from Kamarhati constituency on a TMC ticket. A large number of central paramilitary forces and police observers have been deployed to ensure security during polling.
This includes 2,407 companies of central armed forces, including Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and armed police wings from other states, in addition to personnel from Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. The supervision of the polling process will be done by 142 general observers, one each for the 142 Assembly constituencies, and 95 police observers, up from 84 in the first phase on April 23.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has held multiple review meetings with the Chief Secretary, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), DGP, and senior officers of West Bengal for the second phase.
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West Bengal Assembly Elections LIVE | Voting To Begin At 7 AM
Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will begin at 7 AM amid tight security. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be keen to retain power in the state, the BJP is hoping to form the government in the state. It is a battle between the TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP. In the first phase, a record voter turn out of 93.13 per cent was recorded.