West Bengal Assembly Elections LIVE | Stage Set For Phase 2, Voting In 142 Constituencies

West Bengal Assembly Elections LIVE | Voting To Begin At 7 AM

Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will begin at 7 AM amid tight security. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be keen to retain power in the state, the BJP is hoping to form the government in the state. It is a battle between the TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP. In the first phase, a record voter turn out of 93.13 per cent was recorded.