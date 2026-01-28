Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Plane Caught Fire, Exploded Multiple Times After Crash, Say Eyewitnesses
Published : January 28, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST|
Updated : January 28, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed at Baramati Airport on Wednesday morning, killing all five people on board. The 66-year-old Deputy CM was scheduled to speak at several rallies in Pune district today as part of the Zilla Parishad elections. According to a DGCA official, the aircraft was a VT-SSK Learjet 45 operated by VSR Aviation. The official said that Ajit Pawar was travelling with two other personnel, his Personal Security Officer (PSO) and an attendant. Capt Sumit Kapoor and Capt Shambhavi Pathak were flying the aircraft. The "Initial information indicated that no one survived the crash," the DGCA official said. Rescue teams and emergency officials rushed to the scene after the plane went down near the airport.
Ajit Pawar's Plane Caught Fire, Exploded Multiple Times After Crash: Eyewitnesses
The ill-fated aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appeared "a bit unstable in the air" and exploded the moment it crashed on the ground near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning, according to a woman eyewitness.
Another person who witnessed the incident said that after the crash, the aircraft burst into flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts. Pawar (66) and four other persons were killed after their aircraft crashed near Baramati at 8.50 am, as per officials. The woman said she noticed the aircraft in the morning as it circled the Baramati airport.
"It took a round in the air, appeared a bit unstable and as it was approaching the runway to land, it hit the ground hard and exploded. There was a loud sound that could be heard at our home," the woman told a news channel. She said several parts of the aircraft were hurled into the air after the explosion and fell near her house. "The plane tilted before coming down. We saw the explosion and it was frightening," she said.
Another eyewitness also said the aircraft appeared to be losing control as it descended. "The way the plane was coming down, we felt it was going to crash. It was around 100 feet above the runway. As we rushed towards it, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts, which prevented us from going anywhere near the aircraft," he told reporters.
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: Ajit Pawar, 'Dada' In Maharashtra Politics Is No More
Ajit Anantrao Pawar, popularly known as 'Dada', was a dominant force in Maharashtra politics, known for his administrative efficiency, blunt speaking style, and his recent role in reshaping the state's political landscape. He served as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra (his 6th non-consecutive term) in the Mahayuti government, led by Devendra Fadnavis (CM) and Eknath Shinde (Deputy CM).
He was the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).In early 2024, the Election Commission of India officially recognised his faction as the "real" NCP, granting him the party name and the "Clock" symbol. He oversaw critical departments of the Maharashtra government, including Finance and Planning, effectively controlling the state’s purse strings.
He represented the Baramati Assembly constituency seven consecutive times since 1991, winning by massive margins every time. His power base was rooted in Maharashtra’s cooperative sector. Dada served as the chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDC) for 16 years and has immense influence over sugar cooperatives and milk unions.
He had held almost every major ministerial portfolio in Maharashtra, including Water Resources, Power, and Rural Development, under various Chief Ministers (Vilasrao Deshmukh, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, and Uddhav Thackeray). Ajit Pawar’s political relevance was defined by his willingness to take bold and controversial risks.In a shocking move, he took oath as Deputy CM with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in an early morning ceremony in November 2019. The government lasted only 80 hours before he returned to his uncle, Sharad Pawar.
In July 2023, he led a major vertical split in the NCP, joining the Eknath Shinde-led government. This move effectively challenged the 25-year leadership of his uncle and mentor, Sharad Pawar. He was widely respected by bureaucrats for his "pro-action" approach.
Ajit Pawar was known for starting his day as early as 6.00 a.m. and making on-the-spot decisions. His public image was that of a leader who doesn't mince words -- often telling citizens "yes" or "no" immediately rather than giving vague promises. Although Ajit Pawar was able to establish his hold in state politics over the years, his career was dogged by allegations related to the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam and the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case. However, he has consistently denied wrongdoing and has received various legal clearances.
Ajit was the nephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar. While the family has seen a bitter political split, recent reports in 2026 suggest tactical alliances or "friendly fights" between the two NCP factions in local elections, keeping the family’s overall grip on the sugar belt intact. He was married to Sunetra Pawar, who is also active in social and political work in Baramati. Following his defeat in the Lok Sabha to his cousin and NCP-SP candidate Supriya Sule from the Baramati constituency, Ajit Pawar appointed his wife Sunetra to the Rajya Sabha. (IANS)
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Live Updates: PM Modi Offers Condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to react to the shocking death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning.
PM Modi called the untimely demise "shocking and saddening" and offered condolences to Pawar's family and his admirers. "Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: DGCA Says No Person On Board Survived
An aircraft carrying Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, including two crew members crash landed at Baramati airport, killing all five persons on board, a senior DGCA official said on Wednesday. A team of DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) officials is heading to the crash site, the official said.
There were five passengers -- Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar onboard along with two more personnel (one PSO and one attendant) and two crew members (pilot in-command and the first officer) -- on board the Learjet 45 aircraft when the accident happened, he said. According to initial information, no person on board survived the crash, the official said.