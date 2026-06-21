12th International Day of Yoga LIVE: People Soak In Spirit Of Yoga Across World, UN Chief Extends Greetings

12th International Day of Yoga LIVE: President Murmu Leads Yoga Day Celebrations in MP

President Droupadi Murmu led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, performing asanas at the state-level event in Jabalpur.

Thousands of people participated in mass yoga sessions organised across the state to mark the occasion.

Murmu, accompanied by MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, rolled out her mat to join the yoga session at the Garrison Ground in Jabalpur.