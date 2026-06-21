12th International Day of Yoga LIVE: People Soak In Spirit Of Yoga Across World, UN Chief Extends Greetings
Published : June 21, 2026 at 8:12 AM IST|
Updated : June 21, 2026 at 9:52 AM IST
People across the country joined the 12th International Day of Yoga celebration on Sunday morning, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in observing the day from the Red Road in Kolkata.
After the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, the annual observance has helped bring attention to yoga’s potential role in promoting physical and mental wellbeing.
This year’s theme for the International Day of Yoga, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing", emphasises the importance of Yoga for all ages and how it can be a valuable practice for healthy ageing as it supports many of the abilities that help people stay active, independent, and engaged as they grow older.
LIVE FEED
12th International Day of Yoga LIVE: President Murmu Leads Yoga Day Celebrations in MP
President Droupadi Murmu led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, performing asanas at the state-level event in Jabalpur.
Thousands of people participated in mass yoga sessions organised across the state to mark the occasion.
Murmu, accompanied by MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, rolled out her mat to join the yoga session at the Garrison Ground in Jabalpur.
12th International Day of Yoga LIVE: UN Chief Guterres Extends Yoga Day Greetings
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended greetings on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, highlighting yoga’s global reach and its role in promoting physical and mental well-being across generations.
“From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of people of all faiths & cultures find calm, build strength & live with purpose,” Guterres said in a post on X.
12th International Day of Yoga LIVE: TN Governor Participates In Yoga Day Event In Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday participated in the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations organised at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore.
The event highlights the importance of yoga for a healthy lifestyle and holistic well-being, aligning with this year’s theme of enhancing healthspan alongside lifespan.
12th International Day of Yoga LIVE: PM's Yoga Push Has United World For Peace: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to popularise yoga globally, saying the International Day of Yoga has become a mass movement that promotes physical and mental well-being and has received overwhelming participation across the country.
Speaking in Mumbai after participating in Yoga Day celebrations, Goyal said large numbers of people turned out for the event, particularly in West Bengal, where he described the scenes as "incredible."
12th International Day Of Yoga LIVE: J&K LG Manoj Sinha Led Yoga Day Celebrations In Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday led the Yoga Day celebrations here and noted that it was helpful in maintaining both physical and mental health.
Addressing the gathering at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake here, he said it guides us toward a more holistic realm of health and happiness.
"This year's Yoga Day theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. With rising stress and modern health challenges, Yoga offers a powerful ray of hope. Let's take a step toward wellness today by participating and committing to a healthier lifestyle," Sinha said.
12th International Day of Yoga LIVE: Make Yoga Part Of Daily Life: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said yoga has evolved into a global people's movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and called on citizens to embrace it as part of their everyday routine.
Celebrating the International Day of Yoga at the Indian Air Force’s Advanced Landing Ground in Upper Shillong, Singh extended greetings to people and described yoga as "not merely the foundation of a healthy body, but a path to living a balanced and disciplined life."
"Through the continuous efforts and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this cultural heritage of India has today become a global people's movement," the Defence Minister said in a post on X.
12th International Day Of Yoga LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Stresses Importance Of Yoga
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stressed on the importance of yoga, saying it helps keep one free from disease.
"During childhood we used to hear that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. A healthy mind will have a healthy brain. If the brain is healthy, then the soul will also be healthy. And in that God will reside. The beginning (of this) is a healthy body," he said, while urging people to take up yoga. The chief minister, along with Ayush Minister Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu' also did yoga in Jhansi.
12th International Day of Yoga LIVE: Yoga Session On Banks Of Pangong Lake
On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2026, the 24th Battalion of the ITBP organised a yoga session at Lukung Post on the banks of Pangong Lake. ITBP and Army personnel, local villagers, and members of the Mahabodhi Institute participated enthusiastically, spreading the message of health, harmony, and well-being.