'Litigation Shall Be Put To Quietus:' SC Accepts Rs 5k Crore Settlement Offer By Sterling Biotech
Published : November 24, 2025 at 10:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has given its consent to drop criminal proceedings against promoters of Sterling Biotech Ltd for defaulting on bank loan repayments, subject to the deposit of Rs 5100 crores towards full and final settlement with the lender banks and investigating agencies.
The order was passed by a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi on November 19, which was uploaded recently. The apex court allowed the petitions filed by Hemant S, Hathi and Chetan Jayantilal in 2020.
The bench directed that the amount be deposited on or before December 17. “The writ petitions filed by the petitioners are allowed, directing quashing of the proceedings…..The said quashing would be operative on deposit of Rs. 5100 crores as a full and final payment based on consensus, on or before December 17, 2025”.
This is besides the Rs 3,507.63 crore already deposited by them and Rs 1,192 crore recovered by the banks by way of proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.
The bench said: “The said amount be deposited before the registry of this court on or before the date as specified in clause (i) above, permitting the petitioners to make the deposits in separate tranches and dates. On receiving the amount, it shall be kept in a short-term interest-bearing fixed deposit account in any nationalised bank till its disbursement”.
The bench said that upon submitting the claims, the deposited amount shall be disbursed to the respective lender banks on a proportionate basis in reference to the amount due towards them. “The registrar (judicial-administration) shall verify the details of the amount due, proportionate entitlement, and accordingly disburse the amount in the account of the respective banks. The registrar is at liberty to take assistance of account personnel, if needed”, it said.
The bench said the litigation with respect to the loan amount of the petitioners for which the FIR was registered, and the OTS was sanctioned and approved, shall be put to an end by way of full and final settlement as per consensus, and this litigation shall be put to quietus.
“These directions as issued are in peculiar facts of this case; therefore, they shall not be treated as precedent. Accordingly, both the writ petitions are allowed and are to be treated as disposed of in the above terms. Pending applications, if any, shall stand be treated as disposed of”, said the apex court.
The apex court said it is clear that the amount of defalcation in FIR was Rs. 5383 crores, and the OTS with respect to all Indian companies of the petitioners with the banks was for a sum of Rs. 3826 crores and for foreign companies, being guarantor was of Rs. 2935 crores, bringing the total sum to Rs. 6761 crores.
The bench noted that out of the said amount, the petitioners have voluntarily deposited a fraction of the total amount under various heads, including as per orders of this court, which comes to around Rs. 3507.63 crores, leaving the remaining dues to Rs. 3253.37 crores.
“The lender banks have initiated the proceedings under the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016, before the National Company Law Tribunal, wherein recoveries made of worth Rs. 1192 crores. However, out of the total amount as specified in the OTS, which was higher than the amount as specified in the FIR, the remaining unpaid amount comes to Rs. 2061.37 crores”, noted the bench, in its order.
The bench said as indicated in the order dated November 18, 2025, and after consultation with the lending banks, the investigating agencies through the solicitor general, in a sealed cover, demanded Rs. 5100 crores against the dues/recoveries which are the subject matter of the FIR and other criminal proceedings.
“The petitioners intend to put quietus of the litigation with respect to CBI, ED, attachments under PMLA, Fugitive Act, SFIO, pertaining to black money and Income Tax, and have agreed to deposit the amount as demanded, honouring the proposal made by Solicitor General on behalf of the Government. The petitioners have agreed to deposit the said amount by way of full and final payment of the lender banks and to quash/close all proceedings against them”, said the apex court.
The bench said it is apparent that since inception, this court was of the view that if the petitioners are ready to deposit the amount as settled in OTS and public money comes back to lender banks, the continuation of the criminal proceedings would not serve any useful purpose. “The tenor of the proceedings apparently indicates peculiarity, with intent to protect the public money and interest and to get deposited the defalcated amount”, it said.
The apex court said in the peculiar facts and situation of the present case, the discretion as prayed, deserves to be exercised for granting the relief, as prayed and to direct the quashing of all the proceedings.
