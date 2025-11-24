ETV Bharat / bharat

'Litigation Shall Be Put To Quietus:' SC Accepts Rs 5k Crore Settlement Offer By Sterling Biotech

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has given its consent to drop criminal proceedings against promoters of Sterling Biotech Ltd for defaulting on bank loan repayments, subject to the deposit of Rs 5100 crores towards full and final settlement with the lender banks and investigating agencies.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi on November 19, which was uploaded recently. The apex court allowed the petitions filed by Hemant S, Hathi and Chetan Jayantilal in 2020.

The bench directed that the amount be deposited on or before December 17. “The writ petitions filed by the petitioners are allowed, directing quashing of the proceedings…..The said quashing would be operative on deposit of Rs. 5100 crores as a full and final payment based on consensus, on or before December 17, 2025”.

This is besides the Rs 3,507.63 crore already deposited by them and Rs 1,192 crore recovered by the banks by way of proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

The bench said: “The said amount be deposited before the registry of this court on or before the date as specified in clause (i) above, permitting the petitioners to make the deposits in separate tranches and dates. On receiving the amount, it shall be kept in a short-term interest-bearing fixed deposit account in any nationalised bank till its disbursement”.

The bench said that upon submitting the claims, the deposited amount shall be disbursed to the respective lender banks on a proportionate basis in reference to the amount due towards them. “The registrar (judicial-administration) shall verify the details of the amount due, proportionate entitlement, and accordingly disburse the amount in the account of the respective banks. The registrar is at liberty to take assistance of account personnel, if needed”, it said.

The bench said the litigation with respect to the loan amount of the petitioners for which the FIR was registered, and the OTS was sanctioned and approved, shall be put to an end by way of full and final settlement as per consensus, and this litigation shall be put to quietus.

“These directions as issued are in peculiar facts of this case; therefore, they shall not be treated as precedent. Accordingly, both the writ petitions are allowed and are to be treated as disposed of in the above terms. Pending applications, if any, shall stand be treated as disposed of”, said the apex court.