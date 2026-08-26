ETV Bharat / bharat

Lithium-Ion Batteries In Laptops, Phones And Power Banks Raise Growing Aviation Safety Concerns

New Delhi: Laptops, smartphones and power banks are among the most common items passengers carry in their cabin baggage. But inside these everyday devices is a potential aviation safety hazard that airlines and regulators are monitoring closely - the lithium-ion battery.

The concern is not the electronic device itself, but what can happen when its battery is damaged, overheated, short-circuited or defective. Under such conditions, a battery can enter in a thermal runaway where rising temperatures trigger a chemical reaction that generates even more heat and potentially flammable gases.

This can result in smoke, flames and, in severe cases, an explosive rupture.

Recent incidents involving lithium-battery-powered devices have once again brought the issue into focus for the aviation industry: How can airlines balance passenger convenience with the risk of a battery fire that can develop within seconds?

“Flight attendants the world over are trained to handle these,” Aviation analyst and Avialaz Consultants CEO Sanjay Lazar said. He said the rapid adoption of fast-charging technology and powerful batteries could further complicate the problem.

A damaged battery may not always show visible signs of danger before a flight. A swollen power bank, damaged smartphone battery or electronic device crushed inside a seat can potentially become a source of fire. If the passenger in front reclines the seat, the device could be subjected to mechanical pressure, which can potentially damage the battery.

In the event of a fire, passengers may instinctively try to grab the burning device and throw it away. However, throwing a burning device into the aisle could obstruct cabin crew movement and evacuation routes while exposing other passengers to smoke and heat.

Power banks need particular attention because they are essentially portable lithium-battery packs and are widely carried by air passengers.

Ajay Jasra, who has more than two decades of experience in the aviation sector, said, “Lithium batteries must be tested as per UN 38.3 standards. There are a large number of batteries, from no-name manufacturers to duplicates in the market, which do not comply with these standards.”

Jasra said passengers should ensure that spare batteries are not placed in checked baggage and that batteries carried in the cabin comply with prescribed capacity and quantity limits. Battery terminals should also be protected against short circuits.