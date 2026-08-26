Lithium-Ion Batteries In Laptops, Phones And Power Banks Raise Growing Aviation Safety Concerns
The concern is not the electronic device itself, but what can happen when its battery is damaged, overheated, short-circuited or defective.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Laptops, smartphones and power banks are among the most common items passengers carry in their cabin baggage. But inside these everyday devices is a potential aviation safety hazard that airlines and regulators are monitoring closely - the lithium-ion battery.
The concern is not the electronic device itself, but what can happen when its battery is damaged, overheated, short-circuited or defective. Under such conditions, a battery can enter in a thermal runaway where rising temperatures trigger a chemical reaction that generates even more heat and potentially flammable gases.
This can result in smoke, flames and, in severe cases, an explosive rupture.
Recent incidents involving lithium-battery-powered devices have once again brought the issue into focus for the aviation industry: How can airlines balance passenger convenience with the risk of a battery fire that can develop within seconds?
“Flight attendants the world over are trained to handle these,” Aviation analyst and Avialaz Consultants CEO Sanjay Lazar said. He said the rapid adoption of fast-charging technology and powerful batteries could further complicate the problem.
A damaged battery may not always show visible signs of danger before a flight. A swollen power bank, damaged smartphone battery or electronic device crushed inside a seat can potentially become a source of fire. If the passenger in front reclines the seat, the device could be subjected to mechanical pressure, which can potentially damage the battery.
In the event of a fire, passengers may instinctively try to grab the burning device and throw it away. However, throwing a burning device into the aisle could obstruct cabin crew movement and evacuation routes while exposing other passengers to smoke and heat.
Power banks need particular attention because they are essentially portable lithium-battery packs and are widely carried by air passengers.
Ajay Jasra, who has more than two decades of experience in the aviation sector, said, “Lithium batteries must be tested as per UN 38.3 standards. There are a large number of batteries, from no-name manufacturers to duplicates in the market, which do not comply with these standards.”
Jasra said passengers should ensure that spare batteries are not placed in checked baggage and that batteries carried in the cabin comply with prescribed capacity and quantity limits. Battery terminals should also be protected against short circuits.
According to Jasra, the issue is not necessarily a lack of regulations but compliance and enforcement.
He cited the Air Busan aircraft fire in January 2025 as a major warning about the danger posed by a single battery-powered device. Following the incident, South Korea and several other countries strengthened enforcement concerning battery terminals, battery ratings and the number of batteries passengers are permitted to carry.
India, he said, faces an additional challenge because of the sheer volume of air passengers.
Jasra also pointed to manpower constraints at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), saying the regulator's limited audit capacity makes extensive inspections of shippers and freight forwarders difficult.
Another practical challenge is the impossibility of physically checking the battery inside every laptop or electronic device at an airport.
Mark Martin, Founder and CEO of Martin Consulting, said, “You can't mandate physical inspections on batteries because you have to unscrew the back of the laptop.” He said that checking hundreds of passengers could cause significant flight delays.
Instead, he said the focus should be on ensuring that electronic devices are carried in the cabin and that crew members are adequately trained to respond if a battery fire occurs.
Smartphones, tablets and power banks deserve particular attention because they commonly use lithium-ion batteries. “If it catches fire, you just got to put it out,” Martin said.
Despite the potential risks, aviation experts do not consider banning laptops and other personal electronic devices from aircraft cabins to be a practical solution.
“Nowhere in the world do they ban laptops in the cabin,” Captain C S Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots said. “Battery could have overheated or there can be short circuiting,” he added.
Read More: