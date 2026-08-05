ETV Bharat / bharat

'Listen To Them, Youngsters Need A Lot Of Advisory And Counselling': SC On Student Protest Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stressed the need to pacify and counsel youngsters, emphasising the importance of listening to the causes they raise, while hearing a plea against the withdrawal of rioting cases arising from recent student protests.

The plea referred to the agitation organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and 'Sansad March' on July 20. Some protesters suffered pellet gun injuries when the police resorted to counter-measures after incidents of stone pelting during the march. Several protesters and security personnel were injured in the melee.

The matter came up before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate Rizwan Ahmed appeared for the petitioner Maneesh Kumar Solanki, a former Indian Air Force officer.

During the hearing, the CJI observed that security forces must also exercise considerable restraint to ensure the situation does not spiral out of control. Stressing the importance of non-violence, he said youngsters should be pacified and that the most powerful source is listening, and one should listen to them.

The bench also stated that the manner of handling such situations should be left to law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, Ahmed described the organisers as the "so-called organisers" of an unregistered organisation and said, "They are going from channel to channel giving provocative statements and refusing to douse the fire." He also drew a parallel with organisers of religious congregations, who are held responsible first in case of any incident, including a fire in a pandal, irrespective of whether it resulted from negligence or an act of God.