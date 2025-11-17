ETV Bharat / bharat

Liquor Tetra Packs Comes Under Scanner; SC Terms Them 'Dangerous', 'Deceptive'

New Delhi: What is this -- a juice packet? Should liquor in tetra packs be permitted at all? the Supreme Court wondered on Monday, noting that such packaging was "dangerous" and deceiving, as it heard a trademark dispute between two liquor giants of the country.

After a counsel produced the tetra packs of both companies, pointing out the similarities in branding of their products, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi expressed surprise that the government had allowed liquor to be sold in such packets and said it was a "serious issue".

The bench was hearing a trademark dispute between John Distilleries Pvt Ltd, which sells the product 'Original Choice' whisky, and Allied Blenders and Distilleries Pvt Ltd, which produces product 'Officers Choice' whisky. The top court appointed former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao as mediator to settle the dispute amicably between both the liquor firms, which command a major share in the country's whisky market.

When senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for John Distilleries Pvt Ltd, produced the tetra packs of both the companies to the bench, Justice Kant said, "What is this packet? Juice."

Rohatgi said that these are tetra packs of whisky, which are one of the highest-selling products in Karnataka. The bench said, "Should this at all be permitted. We think this is very dangerous. It can be taken to schools or colleges by the students in their bags. Parents can be easily deceived."

Justice Kant said this was the first time in his life he was seeing liquor in tetra packs and remarked, "How did the governments permit these kinds of packets. If someone files public interest litigation, we would like to examine."

Rohatgi and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Allied Blenders and Distilleries Pvt Ltd, said that there are other brands also in the market and governments are only interested in earning revenue from the sale of these products. Justice Bagchi said the governments are trading on the health of the people.

"Just understand how much tons are wasted on health because of earning revenue... trading on the health of the people," Justice Bagchi said. Rohatgi said, "This is how it is. Your lordships may look at this issue later, I have no difficulty."