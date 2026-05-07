ETV Bharat / bharat

Lipulekh Pass At The Crossroads Of Faith, Geography And Diplomacy

New Delhi: A mountain pass, long used by pilgrims, is once again at the centre of a diplomatic conversation between India and Nepal. The Lipulekh Pass, which India uses as an access route for the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, has drawn a formal protest from Kathmandu ahead of the 2026 season, with Nepal’s new leadership asserting territorial claims more visibly.

India’s response has been firm but measured. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the pilgrimage route is decades old and said New Delhi remains open to dialogue.

“In Nepal, as mentioned by Lipulekh and Limpiyadurai, especially Lipulekh, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been going on since 1954,” Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing here Thursday. “And this is not a new thing. And we have clearly stated in our statement that this claim of unilateral and artificial enlargement is not right.”

He said that India is ready to sit down and discuss all the other issues that are there with Nepal.

“And if there is a problem with the boundary, we are ready to sit down and discuss it,” Jaiswal said. “But this unilateral claim that our position on this is right, I think this method is not right. And if there is a problem, we can sit down and talk about it.”

On April 30, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the launch of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in coordination with China, set to take place from June to August 2026.

“This year, 10 batches, each consisting of 50 yatris (pilgrims), are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand state crossing over at Lipulekh Pass and another 10 batches, each consisting of 50 yatris, through Sikkim State crossing over at Nathu La Pass,” the Ministry stated.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra — a revered pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet — carries profound spiritual meaning for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and followers of the Bon tradition. Passing through some of the world’s most demanding high-altitude terrain, with elevations reaching nearly 19,500 feet, the journey challenges both devotion and physical stamina as pilgrims contend with harsh weather and rugged landscapes.

The pilgrimage is administered by the Ministry of External Affairs and is open to Indian passport holders. Its conduct involves close coordination with multiple agencies, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, and the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation.

However, following the announcement of the 2026 Yatra by the government on April 30, in early May, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry issued a formal protest, saying it was neither consulted nor informed before the announcement, and reiterated that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are integral parts of Nepal. Kathmandu communicated its stance to both India and China and urged New Delhi to reconsider, stressing that such activities should not take place without Nepal’s agreement.

In May 2020, the Nepal government, led by then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, had unveiled new maps of the country, including the disputed territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in response to the inauguration of a road across the Lipulekh Pass by the Indian government. This led to a “cartographic war” between the two South Asian neighbours. Oli’s government brought a constitutional amendment bill to amend the official map and emblem of the country in the Parliament, which was passed unanimously in both Houses before being authenticated by then President Bidya Devi Bhandari.