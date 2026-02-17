ETV Bharat / bharat

Linking Women's Economic Empowerment With AI Can Ensure Sustainable Development: NCW Chief At AI Impact Summit

By Santu Das

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday said women becoming researchers and creators in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will lead the next wave of transformation, while asserting that linking women's economic empowerment with AI can ensure sustainable development.

"In today’s rapidly evolving technological era, Artificial Intelligence is no longer merely a technical tool but has emerged as a central pillar of education, governance and industry," said Rahatkar while addressing the valedictory address at a special session titled "AI and Economic Power – A Roadmap to Women-Led Prosperity", jointly organised by NCW, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) at the ‘India AI Impact Summit’, at Bharat Mandapam here.

Stating that in the coming years, AI is expected to significantly transform the nature and availability of employment opportunities, the NCW chairperson said women must move beyond being mere ‘users’ of this technology and become researchers and creators, leading the next wave of transformation. "If women’s economic empowerment is integrated with AI, sustainable development can be achieved," she said.

Rahatkar referred to the Delhi summit discussion as not merely a dialogue but a movement.

She further noted that Indian women have historically led transformative change and will not lag behind in emerging technologies like AI. To achieve this, the NCW Chairperson said women must be provided with proper training and a supportive ecosystem, adding that beyond participation, women must gain ownership in the AI domain.

She emphasised that AI literacy is essential, including a deep understanding of data protection, digital ethics, and cybersecurity.

Rahatkar has called for connecting micro and small enterprises to global supply chains and assured that the NCW would take proactive steps in this direction.

The session was attended by Mihoko Kumamoto, Director (Division for Prosperity) at UNITAR; Atsuko Okuda, Regional Director (Asia-Pacific) at ITU; Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary and Director General of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, Government of Maharashtra; and music composer-producer Kartik Shah.