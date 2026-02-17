Linking Women's Economic Empowerment With AI Can Ensure Sustainable Development: NCW Chief At AI Impact Summit
The NCW chairperson said women must move beyond being mere 'users' of AI technology and become researchers and creators, leading the next wave of transformation.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 8:06 AM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday said women becoming researchers and creators in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will lead the next wave of transformation, while asserting that linking women's economic empowerment with AI can ensure sustainable development.
"In today’s rapidly evolving technological era, Artificial Intelligence is no longer merely a technical tool but has emerged as a central pillar of education, governance and industry," said Rahatkar while addressing the valedictory address at a special session titled "AI and Economic Power – A Roadmap to Women-Led Prosperity", jointly organised by NCW, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) at the ‘India AI Impact Summit’, at Bharat Mandapam here.
Stating that in the coming years, AI is expected to significantly transform the nature and availability of employment opportunities, the NCW chairperson said women must move beyond being mere ‘users’ of this technology and become researchers and creators, leading the next wave of transformation. "If women’s economic empowerment is integrated with AI, sustainable development can be achieved," she said.
Rahatkar referred to the Delhi summit discussion as not merely a dialogue but a movement.
She further noted that Indian women have historically led transformative change and will not lag behind in emerging technologies like AI. To achieve this, the NCW Chairperson said women must be provided with proper training and a supportive ecosystem, adding that beyond participation, women must gain ownership in the AI domain.
She emphasised that AI literacy is essential, including a deep understanding of data protection, digital ethics, and cybersecurity.
Rahatkar has called for connecting micro and small enterprises to global supply chains and assured that the NCW would take proactive steps in this direction.
The session was attended by Mihoko Kumamoto, Director (Division for Prosperity) at UNITAR; Atsuko Okuda, Regional Director (Asia-Pacific) at ITU; Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary and Director General of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, Government of Maharashtra; and music composer-producer Kartik Shah.
Addressing digital risks faced by women, Principal Secretary and Director General of Maharashtra government Singh stated that AI systems are often built on male-dominated datasets, leading to gaps in sensitivity, fairness, and equity. Such systems focus on "hyper-optimisation", which can adversely affect women’s safety.
Sharing an alarming statistic, he highlighted that 91 percent of victims of deepfake technology are women. "Social media companies should not evade responsibility under the safe harbour provisions. Where platforms fail to take responsibility, government intervention becomes necessary," he asserted, while emphasising platform accountability.
"Under India’s 2021 IT Rules, victims have the facility to file complaints with designated nodal officers, and companies are mandated to remove objectionable content within a stipulated time frame," he said.
Singh also underscored the need to mandate watermarking of AI-generated images.
Kumamoto of UNITAR stressed the importance of capacity building and international cooperation to enable women to benefit from AI-driven global opportunities. She expressed confidence that collaborative programmes with the Government of India, the NCW, ITU, and other UN partners would promote practical prosperity.
"These initiatives would be rooted in local realities, strengthen women’s economic empowerment, and create evidence-based models beneficial for other nations," she said.
Kumamoto further said that when the story of AI in the Global South is written, women should not appear as footnotes but as authors of the main chapter of shared and inclusive prosperity.
ITU leader Okuda highlighted the need to enhance digital inclusion and bridge the digital divide, especially for women in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. She called upon India to take the lead in preparing a practical roadmap to translate AI innovation into tangible economic empowerment for women.
Also Read: