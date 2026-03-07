ETV Bharat / bharat

Limited Operational Space Leads To Train Delays, Say Experts

New Delhi: Sagar Kumar, a native of Bihar, stood waiting anxiously at the Railway Station for his train to go home. What was supposed to be a routine journey soon turned into hours of uncertainty, as the delay stretched on. With every passing minute, frustration grew among passengers like him, turning what should have been a simple trip into a tiring wait and a waste of valuable time.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Kumar said, “I have planned to visit the Prayagraj area, so I came to the station to board my train. But when I arrived, I found out that the train was delayed. Now I have no option but to wait at the station.”

Even as the Railways claims to be operating special trains to ensure passengers reach their destinations back on time after the Holi festival, the situation on the ground tells a different story. In Northern Railway alone, over 60 regular trains are either running behind schedule or diverted, leaving passengers stranded and raising questions about the effectiveness of these measures.

The delays highlight the gap between official claims and the experience of commuters who continue to struggle with late-running trains. However, railway officials said that the delay happened due to different upgradation works underway at different sections.

Highlighting the issue, railway experts point to a growing strain on the existing rail infrastructure. With more trains being pushed onto the same set of tracks, congestion has become increasingly common. The limited operational space often leads to the bunching of trains especially during special train operations during festive seasons, creating a ripple effect across the network and ultimately causing frequent delays.

Discussing the issue, Ram Sharan, Central President of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, said the problem of delays has multiple causes. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he explained that the bunching of trains and the increasing number of special trains operating on the same existing tracks often disrupt the smooth movement of rail traffic, leading to delays across the network.

“Ongoing upgradation work, signal failures, and interlocking blocks are among the key factors contributing to frequent train delays, further straining an already congested rail network,” he added.