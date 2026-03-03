ETV Bharat / bharat

Limit Social Media Footprints: CRPF Tells Security Personnel

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has initiated a massive cybercrime awareness drive for its personnel, asking them to limit their social media footprints. The department has also asked the personnel to regularly review their privacy settings and make their posts, friend lists, and personal details visible only to trusted contacts.

CRPF is India’s largest Central Armed Police Force, with a total strength of around 300,000 personnel.

“Cybercriminals often gather small pieces of publicly available information such as birthdays, pet names, vacation plans, or work details to craft personalised phishing attacks, guess passwords, or even commit identity theft,” stated the Cyber BYTE, a monthly e-newsletter published by the Communication & IT Directorate of CRPF, in its latest edition.

Instinct become protector

A vigilant Head Constable of 182 Bn of CRPF was able to protect himself from the clutches of cyber fraud in November last year.

The victim received a message from Facebook Messenger from an individual falsely claiming to be a DIG, CRPF. Under this false identity, the caller informed the Head Constable that a Commandant was being posted to his location.

Shortly thereafter, a second individual, impersonating the said Commandant, called the Head Constable and stated that he had obtained the Head Constable's phone number from the DIG. The impersonator claimed that certain “official luggage” was being dispatched to the Head Constable's residence and demanded money under the pretext of parcel delivery and transportation charges. The Head Constable declined the request, citing a lack of funds.

The fake DIG again pressured the Head Constable via message, directing him to transfer at least Rs 20,000 immediately, assuring that the balance could be paid after 20 days. Following this, the impersonating “Commandant” contacted the Head Constable on WhatsApp and insisted that the amount be sent through Google Pay/PhonePe. Believing the request to be authentic, the Head Constable transferred Rs 20,000 and shared the transaction screenshot. He subsequently received a fabricated invoice carrying a forged CRPF logo and reflecting a remaining due amount of Rs 50,000.

At about 1500 hrs, the Head Constable received another WhatsApp call from the same fraudster, claiming that the luggage had been dispatched and pressuring him to pay an additional Rs 41,000 as “transport charges," with a false assurance of instant refund within 10 minutes. The Head Constable refused further payment.

Recognising the fraudulent activity, the Head Constable immediately informed his Company Commander, 182 Bn, and promptly lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime authorities for necessary investigation and action.

“There are several such cases we register, where cyber fraud tries to siphon off money using their tactics,” said a senior official.

Aware of the cyber fraud trends, the Communication & IT Directorate of CRPF have suggested its personnel to adopt a three-pronged strategy to protect themselves from cyber fraud.