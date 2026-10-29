Likely Effect Of El Niño In Punjab: Warmer Winter, Lesser Yield Of Wheat
Concerns raised by the World Meteorological Organisation have heightened anxieties; it is anticipated that Punjab’s primary ‘rabi’ (winter) crop may be hit.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Ludhiana: The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has sounded the alarm, saying that the El Niño phenomenon, which refers to a warming of the ocean surface, has intensified and its impact is expected to persist until February 2027.
The rising temperatures in the Pacific Ocean and surrounding regions point toward an even more pronounced effect, which could lead to significant shifts in temperature.
The El Niño phenomenon, currently active in the Pacific Ocean, has disrupted weather patterns in Punjab. During the southwest monsoon, several districts in the state did not receive adequate rainfall, leading to an increased reliance on groundwater. Now, concerns raised by WMO and the Meteorological Department have heightened anxieties within the agricultural sector. It is anticipated that the effects of El Niño may persist through December, January, and February, resulting in a warmer-than-normal winter — a condition that could negatively impact the yield of wheat, Punjab’s primary “rabi” (winter) crop.
According to seasonal data from the India Meteorological Department’s Met Centre, Chandigarh, Punjab typically receives an average of 439.8 mm rainfall. This season, approximately 314.6 mm of rainfall was recorded. Punjab has recorded 28 per cent to 34 per cent less rainfall than normal.
The monsoon was extremely weak along the Ferozepur and Fazilka border belt, where these districts experienced a rainfall deficit of 45 per cent to 50 per cent. In the industrial hub of Ludhiana, rainfall has been lower than expected; the area received 30 to 35 per cent less rain. In SAS Nagar (Mohali), a deficit in rainfall was observed during the initial months, with precipitation falling 35 to 40 per cent below normal.
The Doaba region, specifically Jalandhar and Kapurthala, also experienced a significant shortfall, receiving 25 to 35 per cent less rain.
Patiala and Sangrur also saw a deficit, with rainfall levels 20 to 28 per cent below average. In the districts of Tarn Taran and Pathankot, the monsoon has been near-normal or favourable. In fact, Tarn Taran recorded rainfall above the normal average.
Pavneet Kingra, a meteorologist at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, said, "Compared to last year, there has been significantly less rainfall this time. Ludhiana has received even less than the average amount of rain. From June through August, every month recorded below-average rainfall, a trend attributed to El Niño."
Rise In Temperatures
According to meteorological agencies, minimum and maximum temperatures during the winter season are expected to be 1°C to 2.5°C higher than normal. This implies that the number of days with intense, biting cold may decrease.
Explaining the impact of rising temperatures on the wheat crop, Baldev Singh, a former deputy director of the Agriculture Department, said, "Wheat is a cool-weather crop, and each stage of its development requires specific temperature conditions. If temperatures remain high during December, January, and February, the wheat crop will be adversely affected, and the yield may decrease."
Agricultural expert Ravinder Singh explained that for optimal tillering — the development of side shoots — the plant requires temperatures between 12°C and 15°C during December and early January. Higher temperatures result in fewer tillers, which can lead to a reduction in the total number of wheat ears (spikes) per acre.
Ravinder Singh noted that if temperatures exceed 30°C in late January or during February and March, the duration of the grain-filling phase is shortened. Instead of filling out fully, the grain dries up and shrivels — a phenomenon known as “terminal heat” (as observed in 2022).
According to Baldev Singh, a sustained average rise in temperature of 1°C can lead to a 5–8 per cent reduction in wheat yield. If the heat is more intense, the yield could drop by 10–15 per cent.
Baldev Singh noted that due to deficient monsoon rainfall, natural soil moisture is already low. High temperatures will cause moisture to evaporate rapidly from the soil, forcing farmers to provide 1 to 2 extra irrigations compared to the usual requirement.
Environmentalist Colonel Jasjit Singh Gill said, "Due to the impact of El Niño, farmers in the country may have to grapple with an economic crisis. It is crucial for the government to provide a special economic package, particularly for farmers owning less than five acres of land, to help them become debt-free.”
He suggested that to ensure that farming remains a viable activity for the next cropping cycle, state governments should provide small-scale farmers with drought-resistant seed varieties, fertilisers, and bio-inputs, either free of cost or at heavily subsidised rates. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme) should be adapted to address emergency situations. Furthermore, farmers should be encouraged to cultivate crops suited to the prevailing climate, especially pulses and oilseeds.
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