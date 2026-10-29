ETV Bharat / bharat

Likely Effect Of El Niño In Punjab: Warmer Winter, Lesser Yield Of Wheat

Ludhiana: The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has sounded the alarm, saying that the El Niño phenomenon, which refers to a warming of the ocean surface, has intensified and its impact is expected to persist until February 2027.

The rising temperatures in the Pacific Ocean and surrounding regions point toward an even more pronounced effect, which could lead to significant shifts in temperature.

The El Niño phenomenon, currently active in the Pacific Ocean, has disrupted weather patterns in Punjab. During the southwest monsoon, several districts in the state did not receive adequate rainfall, leading to an increased reliance on groundwater. Now, concerns raised by WMO and the Meteorological Department have heightened anxieties within the agricultural sector. It is anticipated that the effects of El Niño may persist through December, January, and February, resulting in a warmer-than-normal winter — a condition that could negatively impact the yield of wheat, Punjab’s primary “rabi” (winter) crop.

According to seasonal data from the India Meteorological Department’s Met Centre, Chandigarh, Punjab typically receives an average of 439.8 mm rainfall. This season, approximately 314.6 mm of rainfall was recorded. Punjab has recorded 28 per cent to 34 per cent less rainfall than normal.

The number of days with intense, biting cold may decrease. (ETV Bharat)

The monsoon was extremely weak along the Ferozepur and Fazilka border belt, where these districts experienced a rainfall deficit of 45 per cent to 50 per cent. In the industrial hub of Ludhiana, rainfall has been lower than expected; the area received 30 to 35 per cent less rain. In SAS Nagar (Mohali), a deficit in rainfall was observed during the initial months, with precipitation falling 35 to 40 per cent below normal.

The Doaba region, specifically Jalandhar and Kapurthala, also experienced a significant shortfall, receiving 25 to 35 per cent less rain.

Patiala and Sangrur also saw a deficit, with rainfall levels 20 to 28 per cent below average. In the districts of Tarn Taran and Pathankot, the monsoon has been near-normal or favourable. In fact, Tarn Taran recorded rainfall above the normal average.

Pavneet Kingra, a meteorologist at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, said, "Compared to last year, there has been significantly less rainfall this time. Ludhiana has received even less than the average amount of rain. From June through August, every month recorded below-average rainfall, a trend attributed to El Niño."

Punjab typically receives an average of 439.8 mm rainfall (ETV Bharat)

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