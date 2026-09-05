Like Father, Like Son: Police Record 37 Cases Of Intergenerational Crime In Rajasthan’s Jhalawar
Police records reveal 37 serious criminal cases involving father-son duos in Jhalwar district of Rajasthan, highlighting a worrying trend of intergenerational crimes, reports Devendra Sen
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Jhalawar: Rajasthan Police records in Jhalawar district show a worrying trend of fathers and sons becoming involved in crime together, and in some cases, the son taking over his father's crime network.
Official data revealed that at least 37 criminal cases have been registered in which father-son duos are co-accused in serious offences. In some cases, fathers introduced their sons to crime, while in others, sons took the criminal path of their father under the influence of their fathers’ criminal backgrounds.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhalawar Amit Kumar said that there were nine instances mentioned in the police records of the district in which sons committed their first crime with their fathers.
“In 20 cases, fathers and sons were involved in crimes together. Records of at least 17 cases show sons turned to crime even as they were not directly involved in any criminal activity with their fathers,” Kumar said, citing the data.
“The records also show that many individuals mentioned as criminals are below 40 years of age,” he added.
Father-Son Crime Dynamics In Jhalwar, Rajasthan
|Metric / Category
|Data Point / Details
|Total Father-Son Joint Cases
|37 criminal cases registered where both are co-accused.
|First Crime Together
|9 instances where the son committed his very first offense alongside his father.
|Active Joint Crime
|20 cases where father and son were actively operating together.
|Independent Criminal Paths
|17 cases where sons turned to crime without direct initial involvement with their fathers.
|Intergenerational Records
|23 criminals identified whose fathers also had an established criminal record.
|Demographic Trend
|Significant portion of the active criminals are below 40 years of age.
|Primary Behavioral Triggers
|Exposure to domestic violence/illegal earnings, home normalcy of crime, and the lure of quick money.
Citing a notorious case of Suganchand, an alleged history-sheeter, Kumar said the accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 and facing 15 serious criminal cases.
“We have been after him for several years, but Suganchand remains absconding. Once he fled with his minor son during a police raid after brandishing a pistol and stopping a car,” he said.
According to the SP, Suganchand’s son was preparing for a competitive examination at the time but did not appear because of fear following the incident. “Suganchand’s son later went on to become involved in crime alongside his father,” he added.
Police said similar cases have been reported in which sons and fathers were involved together and were even jailed or died.
Another equally notorious case is that of 20-year-old Prince, whose father Umesh had 17 criminal cases registered against him. Prince also took the path of crime after his father’s death.
Similarly, Faizan Khan, alias Bittu, the son of history-sheeter Firoz Khan, was involved in four criminal cases. Sanjay, son of history-sheeter Ranglal, faces five cases.
Police records further show that 23 criminals had fathers who also had criminal records, pointing to criminal behaviour in some family members running through the generations.
Notable Case Profiles
|Father (Background)
|Son
|Criminal Trajectory / Current Status
Suganchand
(History-sheeter, ₹25k bounty, 15 cases)
|Minor Son
|Fled a police raid with his father; abandoned his competitive exam due to fear and entered a permanent life of crime.
Umesh
(Deceased history-sheeter, 17 cases)
|Prince (20)
|Took over criminal operations and entered the network immediately after his father's death.
Firoz Khan
(History-sheeter)
|Faizan Khan (Bittu)
|Followed his father's path; currently faces 4 criminal cases.
Ranglal
(History-sheeter)
|Sanjay
|Followed his father's path; currently faces 5 criminal cases.
Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Gajendra Sen termed the trend of father-son duos in crime “worrying” and blamed the family environment and the desire for quick money for influencing children to take up crime.
“Criminality is not inherited. However, violence, threats, illegal earnings and exposure to criminal behaviour at home can reduce a child's fear of crime and the law,” he said.
On this, SP Kumar said that children’s mentality is said to quickly adopt the atmosphere and the behaviour at home and around them. “If violence or criminal acts are treated as normal at home, children see them and begin to accept them as normal,” he said.
He said there was a need for family support in inculcating a positive mindset. “Peer groups and education can help break this family chain of crime and prevent children from indulging in crime or following their parents into crime,” Kumar added.
Also Read