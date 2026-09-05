ETV Bharat / bharat

Like Father, Like Son: Police Record 37 Cases Of Intergenerational Crime In Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

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​Jhalawar: Rajasthan Police records in Jhalawar district show a worrying trend of fathers and sons becoming involved in crime together, and in some cases, the son taking over his father's crime network. Official data revealed that at least 37 criminal cases have been registered in which father-son duos are co-accused in serious offences. In some cases, fathers introduced their sons to crime, while in others, sons took the criminal path of their father under the influence of their fathers’ criminal backgrounds. Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhalawar Amit Kumar said that there were nine instances mentioned in the police records of the district in which sons committed their first crime with their fathers. Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Jhalwar, Rajasthan (Facebook/Amit Budania) “In 20 cases, fathers and sons were involved in crimes together. Records of at least 17 cases show sons turned to crime even as they were not directly involved in any criminal activity with their fathers,” Kumar said, citing the data. “The records also show that many individuals mentioned as criminals are below 40 years of age,” he added. Father-Son Crime Dynamics In Jhalwar, Rajasthan Metric / Category Data Point / Details Total Father-Son Joint Cases 37 criminal cases registered where both are co-accused. First Crime Together 9 instances where the son committed his very first offense alongside his father. Active Joint Crime 20 cases where father and son were actively operating together. Independent Criminal Paths 17 cases where sons turned to crime without direct initial involvement with their fathers. Intergenerational Records 23 criminals identified whose fathers also had an established criminal record. Demographic Trend Significant portion of the active criminals are below 40 years of age. Primary Behavioral Triggers Exposure to domestic violence/illegal earnings, home normalcy of crime, and the lure of quick money. Citing a notorious case of Suganchand, an alleged history-sheeter, Kumar said the accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 and facing 15 serious criminal cases.