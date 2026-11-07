Light Lamps At Home When Diyas Are Lit At Ram Janmabhoomi: Yogi Adityanath
Adityanath said the 10-year journey of Deepotsav symbolised the fulfilment of a historic resolve that had transformed centuries of waiting into reality.
By PTI
Published : November 7, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people to light lamps in their homes and courtyards when diyas are illuminated at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, as the holy city prepares to celebrate the 10th edition of its Deepotsav.
Adityanath said the 10-year journey of Deepotsav symbolised the fulfilment of a historic resolve that had transformed centuries of waiting into reality and restored Ayodhya's cultural identity and pride. "When lamps are lit at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, you too should light lamps in your respective homes and courtyards," the chief minister said in a post on X.
Describing Ayodhya's Deepotsav as "a celebration of faith, self-respect and the revival of Sanatan consciousness", the CM said the event had grown beyond the illumination of lamps and world records to become "a chapter in the revival of the city's Treta Yuga-era splendour, Sanatan culture and national pride".
दीपक केवल मिट्टी का एक पात्र नहीं, चेतना का जागरण है। वह युगों से हमें सीख दे रहा है कि अंधकार से लड़ना नहीं होता, केवल एक ज्योति जलानी होती है और अंधकार विदा हो जाता है। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम के आगमन के हर्षोल्लास में सप्तपुरियों में श्रेष्ठ श्री अयोध्या धाम में आयोजित होने वाला पावन दीपोत्सव इसका साक्षात दर्शन कराता है। आज हम सभी माँ सरयू को साक्षी मानकर प्रभु श्री राम की प्राणों से प्रिय नगरी में 10वां दीपोत्सव मनाने जा रहे हैं। अयोध्या का दीपोत्सव हमारी आस्था, आत्मगौरव और सनातन चेतना के पुनर्जागरण का महापर्व है। जब श्री राम जन्मभूमि पर दीप जलें, तब आप अपने-अपने घर-आंगन में भी दीप जलाएं। आइए, सनातन सत्य के उद्घोष का उत्सव मनाएं। जय जय श्री राम!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 7, 2026
He recalled that the tradition began in 2017 with a resolve kindled on the banks of the Saryu river, saying it has given India's cultural pride a new identity and recognition on the global stage. "The lakhs of lamps illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi have not only dispelled darkness but also kindled a new light of faith, 'antyodaya' and local self-reliance," he said.
Adityanath said the 10-year journey of Deepotsav symbolised the fulfilment of a historic resolve that had transformed centuries of waiting into reality and restored Ayodhya's cultural identity and pride. He also called upon people to imbibe the ideals of Lord Ram and work towards establishing a Ram Rajya where the light of development reaches the last person in society, while the values of faith, social harmony and service continue to illuminate generations.
In another post, the CM described a lamp as more than an earthen vessel, calling it a symbol of awakening consciousness. "A lamp has taught us for ages that there is no need to fight darkness; one only needs to light a flame, and darkness disappears," he said. Adityanath said Ayodhya was fully decked up for the "Divya Deepotsav", which he described as a grand celebration of devotion, cultural pride and the eternal victory of light over darkness, truth and righteousness.
He welcomed Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, diplomats and representatives from friendly countries, other distinguished guests from India and abroad, saints and devotees arriving for the celebrations. The CM said the participation of guests in the festival, which embodies equality, social harmony, cultural unity and the Indian ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), would make the occasion historic and memorable.
He urged people to celebrate the festival by following the ideals of Lord Ram and spreading the message of harmony and service.
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