ETV Bharat / bharat

Light Lamps At Home When Diyas Are Lit At Ram Janmabhoomi: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said the 10-year journey of Deepotsav symbolised the fulfilment of a historic resolve that had transformed centuries of waiting into reality.

Light Lamps At Home When Diyas Are Lit At Ram Janmabhoomi Yogi Adityanath
Rehearsal of mass aarti at Saryu Ghat held on Friday ahead of Saturday's programme to be attended by the Vice President and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 7, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people to light lamps in their homes and courtyards when diyas are illuminated at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, as the holy city prepares to celebrate the 10th edition of its Deepotsav.

Adityanath said the 10-year journey of Deepotsav symbolised the fulfilment of a historic resolve that had transformed centuries of waiting into reality and restored Ayodhya's cultural identity and pride. "When lamps are lit at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, you too should light lamps in your respective homes and courtyards," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Describing Ayodhya's Deepotsav as "a celebration of faith, self-respect and the revival of Sanatan consciousness", the CM said the event had grown beyond the illumination of lamps and world records to become "a chapter in the revival of the city's Treta Yuga-era splendour, Sanatan culture and national pride".

He recalled that the tradition began in 2017 with a resolve kindled on the banks of the Saryu river, saying it has given India's cultural pride a new identity and recognition on the global stage. "The lakhs of lamps illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi have not only dispelled darkness but also kindled a new light of faith, 'antyodaya' and local self-reliance," he said.

Adityanath said the 10-year journey of Deepotsav symbolised the fulfilment of a historic resolve that had transformed centuries of waiting into reality and restored Ayodhya's cultural identity and pride. He also called upon people to imbibe the ideals of Lord Ram and work towards establishing a Ram Rajya where the light of development reaches the last person in society, while the values of faith, social harmony and service continue to illuminate generations.

In another post, the CM described a lamp as more than an earthen vessel, calling it a symbol of awakening consciousness. "A lamp has taught us for ages that there is no need to fight darkness; one only needs to light a flame, and darkness disappears," he said. Adityanath said Ayodhya was fully decked up for the "Divya Deepotsav", which he described as a grand celebration of devotion, cultural pride and the eternal victory of light over darkness, truth and righteousness.

He welcomed Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, diplomats and representatives from friendly countries, other distinguished guests from India and abroad, saints and devotees arriving for the celebrations. The CM said the participation of guests in the festival, which embodies equality, social harmony, cultural unity and the Indian ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), would make the occasion historic and memorable.

He urged people to celebrate the festival by following the ideals of Lord Ram and spreading the message of harmony and service.

Read More

  1. CBFC Assures Bombay High Court Of Decision On Yogi Adityanath Biopic Within Two Days
  2. Trump Participates In Diwali Celebration At White House

TAGGED:

YOGI ADITYANATH
UTTAR PRADESH CM ON DIWALI
RAM JANMABHOOMI
RAM JANMABHOOMI TEMPLE IN AYODHYA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.