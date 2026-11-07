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Light Lamps At Home When Diyas Are Lit At Ram Janmabhoomi: Yogi Adityanath

Rehearsal of mass aarti at Saryu Ghat held on Friday ahead of Saturday's programme to be attended by the Vice President and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people to light lamps in their homes and courtyards when diyas are illuminated at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, as the holy city prepares to celebrate the 10th edition of its Deepotsav.

Adityanath said the 10-year journey of Deepotsav symbolised the fulfilment of a historic resolve that had transformed centuries of waiting into reality and restored Ayodhya's cultural identity and pride. "When lamps are lit at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, you too should light lamps in your respective homes and courtyards," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Describing Ayodhya's Deepotsav as "a celebration of faith, self-respect and the revival of Sanatan consciousness", the CM said the event had grown beyond the illumination of lamps and world records to become "a chapter in the revival of the city's Treta Yuga-era splendour, Sanatan culture and national pride". He recalled that the tradition began in 2017 with a resolve kindled on the banks of the Saryu river, saying it has given India's cultural pride a new identity and recognition on the global stage. "The lakhs of lamps illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi have not only dispelled darkness but also kindled a new light of faith, 'antyodaya' and local self-reliance," he said. Adityanath said the 10-year journey of Deepotsav symbolised the fulfilment of a historic resolve that had transformed centuries of waiting into reality and restored Ayodhya's cultural identity and pride. He also called upon people to imbibe the ideals of Lord Ram and work towards establishing a Ram Rajya where the light of development reaches the last person in society, while the values of faith, social harmony and service continue to illuminate generations.