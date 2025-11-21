ETV Bharat / bharat

'Light After Shells': Indian Army Doctors Give New Vision To Civilians Caught In Pakistan’s Fury Post Op Sindoor

Udhampur:: For countless souls across the rugged, remote borderlands of Jammu and Kashmir, life had become an exercise in enduring the silent tyranny of darkness, their world reduced to indistinct shapes and memory.

Into this pressing need, the Advanced Surgical Eye Camp at Command Hospital Northern Command, Udhampur, roared into existence, representing a monumental and compassionate healthcare offensive. This advanced surgical eye camp, successfully screened a total of 1,500 individuals, including serving personnel, dependents, Veer Naris (war widows), and local civilians.

The initial comprehensive screening, skillfully conducted by a diverse team of ophthalmologists stationed across the operational area of Jammu and Kashmir, was instrumental in mobilizing patients from remote, far-flung border regions under the leadership of Maj Gen Sanjay Sharma, Commandant Command Hospital Udhampur.

Individuals journeyed from places like Poonch, Jammu, Rajouri, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, and Udhampur, overcoming significant geographical barriers to seek care. The pinnacle of the camp's success was the deployment of cutting-edge, specialized ophthalmological equipment, representing the world's current best practice, which facilitated sophisticated cataract, retina, and vitreous surgeries.

Among the countless beneficiaries, the story of Surinder Singh, a 72-year-old patriarch from Poonch, resonates with a particular, heartbreaking intensity. Surinder Singh was not merely battling blindness for 2-3 yrs, he was carrying the heavy, indelible scars of loss. He had witnessed the unfolding tragedy in his very neighborhood during 'Operation Sindoor,' where the relentless shadow of conflict stole the lives of his neighbors—the vital breadwinners, the pillars of their families.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh at the Command Hospital Udhampur (PIB)

He transformed his gratitude into action, becoming a tireless champion who used his restored sight and his intimate understanding of grief to personally mobilize those fellow citizens paralyzed by sorrow and hardship.

Similarly, Abdullah Shafeeq, a retired soldier, 56-year-old from Mendhar, proved pivotal in coordinating and facilitating the provision of these specialized ophthalmological facilities to residents impacted by the recent conflict.

The camp delivered life-changing results, perhaps best exemplified by Rajkumari Devi (96) having received the gift of clear sight, now has the precious ability to witness the world in full clarity.