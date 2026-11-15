ETV Bharat / bharat

Gangnahar: Lifeline Of Western Uttar Pradesh Is A Gift From Sir Proby Thomas Cautley

Haridwar: The Upper Ganga Canal, popularly known as Gangnahar, is a major irrigation system in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. It is rightly called the lifeline of the area that it feeds in parts of Uttarakhand and up to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh before it merges into the Ganges.

Originating at Bhimgoda Barrage in Haridwar, this canal stands out as a major project constructed during the British era. Colonel Proby Thomas Cautley is known as the father of this project, which was initiated in 1842. It was conceived after the Agra famine of 1837-38. He designed the canal's layout and completed its construction in 12 years. Since modern machinery like hydraulic machines and excavators were not available at the time, the entire excavation was carried out by manual labour.

Colonel Cautley was knighted in 1854 when he returned to England after the opening of this canal. He was appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB), becoming Sir Proby Thomas Cautley. His photo continues to adorn the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department’s office in Haridwar.

Sir Proby Thomas Cautley (ETV Bharat)

Provides irrigation waters

The Gangnahar continues to provide ample water for irrigation in many areas of western Uttar Pradesh while also quenching the thirst of many areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The plan to build this canal was designed during the reign of Lord Dalhousie. Sir Cautley is known to have personally drawn the map of the project and pushed for its construction under the circumstances resulting from the devastating Agra famine.

The canal's excavation work began in 1842, and water was eventually released into it in 1854. Historians say that the local labourers played a significant role in its construction, doing the manual work while using traditional tools.

Biography of Sir Proby Thomas Cautley (ETV Bharat)

Today the length of this canal and its network is about 7000 km with bridges and sub canals have been constructed at many places in between.

The Gangnahar has a capacity of 13,000 cusecs of water. Its network stretches for approximately 7,000 km from Haridwar's Bhimgoda Barrage to Kanpur. Water from this canal irrigates 8,00,000 hectares of agricultural land in 15 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The water demand is low during the winters,” disclosed Vikas Tyagi, Executive Engineer with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

Quenches thirst

The canal provides drinking water to various areas of Delhi NCR, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Noida and Agra. Built mainly to serve the irrigation purpose, this project has gone on to provide drinking water and also to run several small power projects. “Today, the canal's capacity has increased from 6,000 cusecs to 13,065 cusecs,” Tyagi added. At the time of its completion, this canal was the world's largest irrigation canal by water flow capacity.