ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Lifeline For Rapidly Developing India’: 3 Key Sections To Lend Weight To Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

PM Modi inaugurated three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor via video conferencing on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: September 8 marked a significant day for India's railway freight sector as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) via video conferencing.

This project will accelerate freight transport across the country and provide a boost to industrial logistics as well as import-export activities.

This project comprises three sections: New Sanand to New Makarapura, New Umargam to New Saphale, and New Saphale to New JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust). Spanning a total length of 326 kilometres, these sections involved an expenditure of approximately Rs 30,700 crore. These sections will provide direct rail connectivity to the JNPT, thereby facilitating faster transportation of import-export cargo.

Additionally, the project is expected to strengthen connectivity between major industrial hubs and ports, leading to a reduction in logistics costs.

This corridor will also help alleviate the freight traffic load on Mumbai's railway network. Together, the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are emerging as a robust backbone for the country's freight transport system. The inauguration of these three sections will prove significant in making freight transport across the nation faster, more efficient, and more capable.

Benefits Of WDFC

The operationalisation of these sections of the WDFC will establish a direct freight transport link with JNPT. This is expected to accelerate the movement of import-export cargo between industrial hubs and the port. According to the Railways, this will help reduce freight transportation costs and transit times.