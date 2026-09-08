‘Lifeline For Rapidly Developing India’: 3 Key Sections To Lend Weight To Western Dedicated Freight Corridor
Together, the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are emerging as a robust backbone for the country's freight transport system.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
Mumbai: September 8 marked a significant day for India's railway freight sector as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) via video conferencing.
This project will accelerate freight transport across the country and provide a boost to industrial logistics as well as import-export activities.
This project comprises three sections: New Sanand to New Makarapura, New Umargam to New Saphale, and New Saphale to New JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust). Spanning a total length of 326 kilometres, these sections involved an expenditure of approximately Rs 30,700 crore. These sections will provide direct rail connectivity to the JNPT, thereby facilitating faster transportation of import-export cargo.
Additionally, the project is expected to strengthen connectivity between major industrial hubs and ports, leading to a reduction in logistics costs.
This corridor will also help alleviate the freight traffic load on Mumbai's railway network. Together, the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are emerging as a robust backbone for the country's freight transport system. The inauguration of these three sections will prove significant in making freight transport across the nation faster, more efficient, and more capable.
Benefits Of WDFC
The operationalisation of these sections of the WDFC will establish a direct freight transport link with JNPT. This is expected to accelerate the movement of import-export cargo between industrial hubs and the port. According to the Railways, this will help reduce freight transportation costs and transit times.
Additionally, it will alleviate the burden of freight trains on Mumbai's existing railway network, thereby freeing up capacity for passenger trains.
2,843-km Network
The 'Western Dedicated Freight Corridor' (WDFC) runs from Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to JNPT in Maharashtra. At Dadri, it connects with the 'Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor' (EDFC). The Ludhiana-Sonnagar section of the EDFC has also been completed. Once both these corridors become fully operational, a dedicated freight rail network spanning approximately 2,843 kilometres will be functional across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that a significant transformation has been achieved in India's logistics sector. “The Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors were successfully completed within a span of 12 years. Today, these corridors serve as the backbone of the nation's trade. They will accelerate the country's progress and act as a 'lifeline' for a rapidly developing India,” he said.
Chief Minister Fadnavis said, “This is a crucial project for a developed India. Connecting JNPT directly to the rail network will benefit import-export operations. This will not only accelerate development but also lead to substantial cost savings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bestowed this significant gift upon Maharashtra and the entire country.”
Pravin Kumar, Executive Director of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), said that industries stand to gain from this project. “With end-to-end connectivity now established, this marks a crucial milestone in reducing logistics costs. The project will contribute to the development of the entire nation,” he added.
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