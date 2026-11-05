ETV Bharat / bharat

Lieutenant Guv Pitches Island-Specific Development Model For Andamans At NITI Aayog Meet

Sri Vijaya Puram : Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma presented a roadmap for inclusive and sustainable growth of Andaman and Nicobar Islands at a high-level meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, an official statement said on Thursday.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was chaired by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri, and was attended by its member R Subrahmanyam, CEO Anurag Jain, the Union territory's Chief Secretary Gyanesh Bharti and senior officials of various central ministries, it said.

Highlighting the islands' strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific region, Sharma stressed the need for an island-specific development approach, considering the geographical challenges of 31 inhabited islands spread across 8,249 sq km.

He sought flexibility in central scheme norms, citing high transportation costs of construction materials and essential commodities from the mainland. Proposed projects in Great Nicobar were also discussed.

Connectivity concerns, including declining flight frequencies and high airfares, figured prominently, the statement said.

Sharma stressed expediting the upgradation of National Highway 4, construction of the Middle Strait Bridge, reconstruction of 13 jetties under Sagarmala 2.0 and strengthening cargo vessel services.