ETV Bharat / bharat

LG Sinha To Review Security Situation In Kashmir

FILE- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ( IANS )

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair a top security huddle in Srinagar on Friday to assess the situation and chalk out a strategy ahead of the winter.

The meeting follows days after the unified headquarters meeting led by Sinha at Raj Bhawan Srinagar, which reviewed the security situation across Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on counter-infiltration and counter-terrorism operations.

The meeting will review the security situation in Kashmir and oversee preparations for winter. Top officials from the police and civil administration, including district heads, are joining the meeting. The meeting will discuss and review coordination to eliminate threats, dismantle residual networks, and prepare for winter.