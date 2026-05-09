ETV Bharat / bharat

Lt General NS Raja Subramani Appointed India's Next Chief Of Defence Staff

New Delhi: The Central Government on Saturday announced the appointment of Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) as India's next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), as the current Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, is set to complete his tenure on May 30, 2026.

According to an official statement of the Union Defence Ministry, Lieutenant General Subramani will also serve as the Secretary of the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, effective from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.

​Lieutenant General Subramani is currently Military Adviser, National Security Council Secretariat w.e.f. September 01, 2025. Before that, he was the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 01, 2024, to July 31, 2025, and was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024, the statement said.