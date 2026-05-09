Lt General NS Raja Subramani Appointed India's Next Chief Of Defence Staff
Lt Gen Raja Subramani will also serve as Secretary of Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, effective from the date of assumption of charge.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 8:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Government on Saturday announced the appointment of Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (Retd) as India's next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), as the current Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, is set to complete his tenure on May 30, 2026.
According to an official statement of the Union Defence Ministry, Lieutenant General Subramani will also serve as the Secretary of the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, effective from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.
Lieutenant General Subramani is currently Military Adviser, National Security Council Secretariat w.e.f. September 01, 2025. Before that, he was the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 01, 2024, to July 31, 2025, and was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024, the statement said.
Government of India appoints Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) as the next Chief of Defence Staff, who will also serve as Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. He will assume office after Gen Anil Chauhan completes his tenure on 30 May 2026.— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2026
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The General Officer is a Graduate of the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985. He is an alumnus of Joint Services Command Staff College, Bracknell (UK), and National Defence College, New Delhi. He also holds a Master of Arts Degree from King’s College London and an M Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University.
In his illustrious career spanning over 40 years, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani has commanded 16 Garhwal Rifles in Counter-Insurgency in Assam as part of Operation Rhino, 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu & Kashmir, and 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector, in a challenging operational environment. He also has the distinction of having commanded 2 Corps, the premier strike Corps of the Indian Army on the Western Front, the statement read.
The General Officer’s staff and instructional assignments include Divisional Officer at National Defence Academy, Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade, Defence Attache in Kazakhstan, Assistant Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch, Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command, Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Jammu & Kashmir, Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence in the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in the Eastern Command, Chief Instructor (Army) at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command. The General Officer has insightful knowledge and a deep understanding of operational dynamics on both the Western and Northern Borders.
For his distinguished service, the General Officer has been bestowed with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, the statement added.
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